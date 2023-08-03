Coweta County Development Authority members tied up some loose ends at their meeting on Thursday.
The authority members unanimously approved a quit claim deed for Niagara Bottling as one of the tax abatement agreements it has been operating under for five years expired.
“It’s basically saying, ‘OK you have to start paying taxes on it; so it’s yours again,’” said Sarah Jacobs, president of the authority.
Additionally the members approved a resolution for a bond agreement they approved in May for Hitachi as it expands its factory in Newnan to include offices. The resolution was revised from its original numbers.
“They wanted to start hiring and the paperwork wasn’t done, so that’s why we went back to change those numbers,” Jacobs said.
They heard that a grant that the authority originally applied for in 2016 to redevelop the old Kmart building had been closed by the Georgia Department of Community Affairs after the DCA determined all the requirements had been fulfilled.
In addition to finishing up agreements, the members approved entering into a $2,000 contract with Country Fried Creative to rebrand the organization including creating a new logo.
“One of the big things we want our new logo to do is say that we’re in Georgia, especially considering Georgia is the number one state for doing business,” Jacobs said.
They also approved contracting with Chason Group in a search for a project manager. Member Randy Cardoza abstained from the vote citing a potential conflict.
The authority also held a closed session to discuss personnel after which the members approved an unspecified incentive package.