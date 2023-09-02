It’s been a busy first year for Sarah Jacobs, president of the Coweta County Development Authority.
After coming aboard in August 2022, she was immediately thrust into closing the deal on one of the most lucrative economic development projects in Georgia history.
Jacobs helped secure a $2.57 billion dollar investment from Freyer, a Norwegian battery developer, that aims to create more than 700 new jobs over the next six years in Coweta County.
“I was a week into the job when they came for their second site visit,” she recalled. “It all happened very fast and the final offer was made in late August.”
Coweta County was ultimately chosen out of 130 sites in 25 states.
‘A one woman show’
Jacobs “hit the ground running,” according to current CCDA board member Randy Cardoza, who served as commissioner of economic development under governors Harris, Miller and Barnes.
“She’s identified our strengths, learned our sites and buildings while developing relationships with local leaders,” Cordoza said. “She’s not just Newnan focused, (she) sees the potential for our entire community.”
Cardoza called Jacobs a “one-woman show” who has, until recently, overseen the CCDA without any assistance. Jacobs recently hired Lilly Thompson as an administrative assistant and is currently interviewing candidates for the role of project manager.
“Sarah has done an amazing job with our main utility partners, the Georgia Department of
Economic Development and the Atlanta Chamber of Commerce, which recently held a meeting down here last week,” Cardoza said. “She’s doing a fantastic job pitching Coweta, and with the new additions, she’ll be able to do more external marketing so she can really go after the types of projects we’re looking to bring to Coweta.”
Prior to coming to Coweta, Jacobs was manager of economic development of Spire Energy in St. Louis and also served as the director of economic development for the St. Louis Regional Chamber of Commerce in Missouri.
For her, the opportunity to recruit businesses to Coweta is a “dream economic developer job.”
“Georgia is very business-friendly, ranked No. 1 for doing business by Site Selection magazine, and it’s a right-to-work state,” she said, “Missouri and Illinois aren’t. We have access to the world's business airport and a strong manufacturing base. We’re an ideal community. It check-marked everything off my list, which are all the same things any good company is looking for.”
Keep and recruit
Jacobs said her primary goals as president were strengthening relationships with existing industries and ensuring timely responsiveness with candidates.
Many requests for information may only give 24 to 48 hours notice, and companies often are looking for reasons to cross a community off their lists. Coming from a sales background, Jacobs knows the importance of constant communication.
“It’s okay to call and let them know you’re still looking for answers,” she said. “Never let them think they’ve been forgotten. It does no good to recruit a Freyer if another industry is leaving. Our existing industries have invested in our community for decades and can attract more.”
As CEO of one of Coweta’s existing industries, Piedmont Newnan Hospital’s Mike Robertson said Jacobs’ presence in the community has been extremely productive. Citing her accessibility, he said he’s kept in the loop regarding news that could impact existing industries.
“She’s always around if I have a question,” Robertson said. “She’s doing a great job and (is) very easy to talk to.”
Because Robertson also chairs the Coweta County Chamber of Commerce board of directors, he knows the value of workforce in the community.
“In Coweta, it’s all about workforce, and she’s looking at our county with us in mind,” he said. “It’s not just us, but she’s always letting us and others know how new potential developments might affect our business.”
While a new 55-plus retirement community might benefit Piedmont, whose residents will most likely be patients at some point, other companies might not find the same value.
“That demographic might not be the workers some industries are looking for, but there’s always two sides, and it’s good to know what’s around the corner,” Robertson said.
Georgia is currently riding a wave of private and public investment into expanding domestic manufacturing capacity, including Hyundai’s $5 billion investment in a new electric vehicle plant outside Savannah.
Georgia's status as a hub for technology workers, life sciences and electric vehicle manufacturing has been cemented in recent years, and Jacobs said she wants to ensure Coweta sees sturdy inflows of new investment.
“We’re getting lots of looks, and it takes a lot of work,” she said. “We’ve had 18 site visits to date from industries we’re actively looking to recruit.”
Along with advanced manufacturing, Jacobs said CCDA is looking to recruit life science companies and pharmaceutical manufacturing.
“However, they typically want to cluster near other similar infrastructure like research hospitals and universities,” she said. “It’s a tough nut to crack but good for a community.”
For those tired of seeing fulfillment centers along the interstate, Jacobs said the county is least focused on bringing more of those in.
“The distribution centers don’t have a lot of capital investment, produce a lot of truck traffic and the jobs are on the lower end of wages,” she said. “They don’t have the same impact as other industries, and that’s why we don’t incentivize.”
Population and workforce
Georgia’s economy grew at a 2.2 percent average annual rate from 2010 to 2020, making it the 10th fastest-growing state in the nation, and Georgia’s economic activity has outpaced the nation almost every year since 2014.
Population growth continues to be a key driver of Georgia’s economic success and Coweta County is no exception to that. The strong labor market is another factor in the recent upshift in population growth.
“If you look at population projections, we’re growing and we will keep doing that,” Jacobs said. “You’re either growing or dying, and we want to make sure we have good jobs here in Coweta County for our kids, so we can have them live and raise their kids here.”
The latest demographic population data from the Census Bureau suggest that almost 29 percent of the state’s population growth in 2021 was due to prime working-age individuals –those who fall between the ages of 25 to 54 – the highest proportion since 2007.
The increase in prime-age workers has been a boon for the state's labor force.
As of July, the state’s labor force has expanded 2.1 percent above its February 2020 level, greater than the national expansion of 1.6 percent, according to U.S. Department of Commerce and Wells Fargo Economics.
While workforce readiness remains a top concern for Jacobs and local industries, Coweta is poised to take advantage of local opportunities – something potential industries are taking note of.
“The good news is that this problem isn’t unique to just Coweta County. But we have a story to share for how we’re trying to solve these problems,” Jacobs said. “We have a growing population and amazing training programs.
“Georgia is known for education, especially our community with CEC and West Georgia Technical College,” she continued. “Georgia Quick Start is known nationally as one of the better training programs, along with the German apprenticeship training model.”
One way the CCDA focuses on the workforce is by actively recruiting advanced manufacturing companies that pay over the county hourly average, which in 2022 was $23.80 and is estimated to rise to $24.78.
As a result, Georgia's low unemployment and relatively strong employment growth have created one of the tightest labor markets in the country. As of June, Georgia employers offered 2.2 job openings for each unemployed worker, greater than the national average of 1.6 percent,according to the U.S. Department of Labor and Wells Fargo Economics.
Looking toward the next few years, Jacobs said she’s extremely optimistic about new economic developments that will ensure strong, steady employment for Cowetans.
“I’m still very excited to be here,” she said. “I saw what an awesome community this is, and it’s still exceeded my expectations.”