20230902 Sarah Jacobs with Gov.jpg

Sarah Jacobs stands with Gov. Brian Kemp and Marty Kemp during a recent event at West Georgia Technical College. Kemp was in Coweta County to sign SB 86, which allows dual-enrolled students to use the HOPE Grant beginning in 10th grade to start technical college programs of study.

 Photo courtesy CCDA

It’s been a busy first year for Sarah Jacobs, president of the Coweta County Development Authority.

After coming aboard in August 2022, she was immediately thrust into closing the deal on one of the most lucrative economic development projects in Georgia history.