At a brief meeting on Thursday, the Coweta County Development Authority approved a resolution to work with West Georgia Technical College on refinancing its $6.6 million in bonds with tax exempt bonds.
At their May meeting, authority members hosted a public hearing about the refinancing at which no one asked to speak. The change will save the college about 1.4 percent, Steve Fenlon, vice president at United Community Bank, which is handling the financing, had said at the May meeting.
Neither the county nor the authority will have any responsibility for payment of the loan or endorsing the loan for the college, he had said.
The Coweta County commissioners gave support to the refinancing at their meeting on May 16, clearing the way for the authority to work with the college.
Nathan Lee, attorney for the authority, said he would meet with the district attorney that day and file the paperwork for the refinancing either on Thursday or Friday.
The authority is charging just a small administration fee for the work rather than its regular fee, said Sarah Jacobs, president of the authority.
“Which is a deviation from the norm,” John Daviston, chairman of the authority said.