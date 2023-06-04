20230506 CCDA

At a brief meeting on Thursday, the Coweta County Development Authority approved a resolution to work with West Georgia Technical College on refinancing its $6.6 million in bonds with tax exempt bonds.

At their May meeting, authority members hosted a public hearing about the refinancing at which no one asked to speak. The change will save the college about 1.4 percent, Steve Fenlon, vice president at United Community Bank, which is handling the financing, had said at the May meeting.