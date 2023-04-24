20230426 HEALTH CnC Fund.jpg

From left are Christi Estes, Martha Ann Parks, Vicki Kaiser, COO Piedmont Newnan; and Susan West, Piedmont Newnan community engagement specialist.

 Photo courtesy Piedmont Newnan

A $50,000 donation was recently made by Can’t Never Could Inc. to establish the Can’t Never Could Fund at Piedmont, which helps provide financial support to oncology patients at Piedmont Newnan and brain tumor patients at Piedmont Atlanta.

The fund allows patients to receive financial assistance for things like shelter, medications, transportation, food and clothing.