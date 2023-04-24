A $50,000 donation was recently made by Can’t Never Could Inc. to establish the Can’t Never Could Fund at Piedmont, which helps provide financial support to oncology patients at Piedmont Newnan and brain tumor patients at Piedmont Atlanta.
The fund allows patients to receive financial assistance for things like shelter, medications, transportation, food and clothing.
Rob Estes and his wife, Christi, established CNC in August of 2013 when Rob was diagnosed with an incurable form of brain cancer. After the removal of a five-centimeter tumor in his right frontal lobe, he valiantly fought his battle for four years.
Unfortunately, Rob passed away on Dec. 17, 2017. As a way to honor his legacy and the work of CNC, the Can’t Never Could board, led by Christi Estes, and Martha Ann Parks, decided to dissolve and donate the remaining funds to Piedmont as one of their final acts of service to the community.
“We are so grateful to Can’t Never Could for establishing this fund and continuing to provide support for our oncology patients,” said Vicki Kaiser, COO of Piedmont Newnan. “When receiving treatment, a patient should not have to worry about their finances but be able to focus on their fight, and this fund will help with providing financial assistance to those in need.”
Erin Dunbar, M.D., Director of Neuro-Oncology and founding member of the Piedmont Brain Tumor Center, echoed Kaiser’s sentiments.
“Through the gift to Piedmont, the Can’t Never Could mission of helping individuals and groups who are facing adversity provides hope to those who are experiencing challenges associated with a cancer diagnosis,” said Dr. Dunbar.
Piedmont has partnered with the Can’t Never Could Board of Directors to recognize Brain Tumor Awareness Month and once again host the Meat the Need Fundraiser. The charcuterie box event will take place on Monday, May 1. By ordering a box that serves two individuals with sweet and savory treats, you are helping kick off fundraising for this program that celebrates Rob and Christi’s legacy.
“We hope you will continue to support those facing the adversity of cancer, brain cancer, and brain tumors while remembering Rob Estes and all those who continue the battle today,” said Christi Estes, Can’t Never Could Inc.
To register or sponsor this event, please visit give.piedmont.org/meattheneed. Checks made out to the Piedmont Healthcare Foundation can be mailed to 2001 Peachtree Road NE, Suite 400, Atlanta, GA 30309. Because Piedmont is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit community-focused health care system, your gift is tax-deductible to the extent provided by law.
“Together, we can harness the power of your philanthropy to make a positive difference in the lives of Piedmont’s oncology patients and honor the important work that Rob and Christi began, and that an entire community has embraced,” said Kaiser.
As a nonprofit health system, Piedmont relies on the generosity of donors like Christi and Martha Ann and CNC to offer many programs and services to the community. To learn more or to donate to the Piedmont Healthcare Foundation, visit piedmont.org.