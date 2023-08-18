20230816 Meals on Wheels.jpg

Inside the kitchen, Tina Cannon prepares more than 1,000 meals every week for Meals on Wheels of Coweta.

Since opening its doors 10 years ago, Meals on Wheels has helped fill an ever-widening gap in Coweta County.

The organization provides home-cooked meals for those 65 years of age or older who are homebound because of chronic illness or disability and unable to prepare meals or do not have anyone who can bring them food or cook for them.