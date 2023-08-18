Since opening its doors 10 years ago, Meals on Wheels has helped fill an ever-widening gap in Coweta County.
The organization provides home-cooked meals for those 65 years of age or older who are homebound because of chronic illness or disability and unable to prepare meals or do not have anyone who can bring them food or cook for them.
On average, the organization has as many as 250 clients on its roster. While its numbers change on a weekly basis, the overall trend is ticking upward.
In 2013, the organization served a total of 9,781 meals to Coweta residents. Since then, output has increased by 10 percent annually, and the organization now averages 5,000 meals each month.
However, the ability to serve more Coweta residents than ever has been a mixed blessing. The demand for meals has never been higher, but funding the mission is a challenge, according to Executive Director Lizabeth Andrew.
“We try to accommodate everyone that calls,” Andrew said. “We may have to establish a waiting list, but we don’t want to.”
So what is driving these changes?
Andrew said the organization’s demographic was initially people in the 65-75 age range.
However, people 85 and older represent the fastest growing segment of the American population, and the number of seniors as a whole is projected to double over the next three to four decades.
In Coweta, Andrew said Meals on Wheels is delivering to this demographic, including couples and hospice patients who are food insecure.
“They need more than just meals – they need reassurance,” she said. “They need a friendly face when we visit, and that they’re still here and matter.”
Local chef and Netflix American BBQ Showdown winner Tina Cannon prepares food for the organization every day. Last week, she prepared 1,276 meals, which she said she considers a “slow week.”
That’s because she has prepared as many as 900 meals in a single day.
Cannon grew up in Fayette County, where she assisted her mother with deliveries for Meals on Wheels as a youngster. As she grew older and cooked professionally, she said she hated the idea of throwing food away.
“Eventually I found my way here,” she said. “It still amazes me there are people in our country without food. It just seems like that shouldn’t happen, but it does.”
While many local organizations help ensure young children have food, only a few resources exist for older people who are in need of a healthy meal, Cannon said.
“I’ve always had these people on my mind, as we have a whole forgotten group here,” she said. “The two groups most likely to be hungry are the very young and the very old, so we focus on the one we were called to serve.”
Meals on Wheels was created as a partnership between the federal government and the public.
The Older Americans Act provides approximately one-third of Meals on Wheels funding, while local communities and private resources generate the rest. These sources vary by community and include client payments, contributions from private donors and foundations, and state and local government funding.
In 2021, the Coweta organization was able to purchase and renovate a 3,960-square-foot building, which tripled the original kitchen size of its Savannah Street facility. However, the current demand is pushing the organization – and its financial resources – to the limit.
So Meals on Wheels is looking to help raise more money.
“Space is something you have to manipulate over and over,” Andrew said. “Our current cooler is for storage and was covered by a grant, but we need another cooler to store all the prepared meals.”
Andrew said Meals on Wheels doesn’t compete with any other programs, such as local senior centers that also offer meal assistance.
“We’ve gotten calls from Coweta, Oklahoma, wanting to get some meals for their daddy who lives in Tulsa,” Andrew continued. “We’re here to serve, but people often don’t search us out until they need something.
“They assume we’re part of the county government since Coweta is in the name,” she added. “But we’re not the senior center. We’ll never run out of people that need us or them. We want to make sure people get in touch with the right organization.”
While Meals on Wheels is a nationwide organization, it relies on grants and donations to help keep the doors open. The organization is entirely self-funded and receives no assistance from the local government.
“We rely on grants, donations, fundraisers and a lot of prayers,” Andrew said.
To learn more about Meals on Wheels of Coweta, call 678-423-1700 or visit www.mealsonwheelscoweta.org.