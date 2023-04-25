Coweta County cattleman John Callaway will be inducted into the Georgia Agricultural Hall of Fame on Saturday during the 67th University of Georgia College of Agricultural & Environmental Sciences Alumni Association Awards ceremony in Athens.
A 1969 graduate of UGA, Callaway grew up on a local farm and has spent his entire life working in agriculture – on the farm, as a UGA Extension agent and in multiple local, regional and statewide volunteer roles.
"John Callaway has contributed to Georgia’s cattle industry throughout a very distinguished career of selfless service," said Dale Sandlin, executive vice president of the Georgia Cattlemen's Association. "Throughout his career, John has consistently encouraged and developed future leaders within the cattle industry."
With his wife Marcia, Callaway owns Callaway Cattle Company, where he raises SimAngus and Angus cattle on the family farm that his father, J.C. "Chad" Callaway, operated before him. Callaway Cattle bought its first registered Angus in 1973, according to John, and added Simmental genetics through the years. Today, the majority of his herd is registered as SimAngus.
For many years, the Callaways sold bulls off the farm and offered replacement heifers privately and as consignment for special sales. Their son, Wes Pope, bred and sold show steers and heifers for junior livestock projects, carrying on a Callaway family tradition of helping young people gain knowledge about the animals and the industry.
Throughout his career, Callaway taught and advised countless students and adults across the state, providing them with agricultural knowledge that continues to reap a harvest.
Growing up
Callaway grew up on his family’s farm in the Corinth community, where Coweta, Troup and Heard counties meet. The family raised cattle, cotton, corn and timber, and John took part in the farming, following in his father's footsteps – literally.
"When I was a small boy, we'd be out in a plowed field, planting cotton or whatever, and Daddy would be walking in that freshly plowed ground in front of me," Callaway said. "It was all I could do, walking behind him, to put my feet in his tracks, but I'd jump and do it."
One of his first childhood chores, Callaway said, was feeding the milk cow and separating her from her calf in the evening so the family could enjoy fresh milk the next morning.
"If I forgot to separate them, there wasn't any milk the next morning," he said.
When he was 7 years old, Callaway’s father took him to the bank, where the schoolboy took out his first loan.
"I borrowed $90 to buy a cow," Callaway said. "Ten months later, I paid it back. The cow had a calf, and I sold it and had enough to pay off the bank note."
He said he distinctly remembers purchasing that first cow.
"We went to a neighbor's farm, Daddy put a rope around her neck, and I led her home," he said.
Callaway attended schools in Hogansville and competed on the Troup County 4-H livestock judging team. He worked as a camp counselor at Rock Eagle 4-H Center in Eatonton for two summers after graduating from Hogansville High School in 1965.
At UGA, he served as president of the Block and Bridle Club and competed as a member of the 1968 livestock judging team. He said his affection for agriculture grew deeper with every animal science course he took at the university.
Career in extension
After graduating from UGA with a degree in animal science, Callaway began his career in 1970 as an assistant county extension agent in Clarke County, where he organized Horse and Pony Club fundraisers and led the county's steer club.
In 1973, he earned a master's degree in business administration at UGA and moved to Haralson County, where he served as the county extension agent for 26 years. As an agriculture and natural resources agent, Callaway led the junior livestock program and steered efforts to build a county livestock pavilion in Buchanan, where the extension office is located.
Opened in 1984, the pavilion was renamed Callaway Livestock Pavilion following Callaway’s retirement in 1998.
Under Callaway’s leadership, Haralson County 4-H had an active junior livestock program that produced multiple state championship-winning animals, showmen, judging teams and county groups.
Throughout his three-decade extension career, John taught and advised numerous youth and adults. His hall of fame bio sums it up.
"His knowledge of the livestock sector is paralleled only by his ability to pass along that knowledge and those skills to others," the bio states.
Service since retirement
The Callaways returned to the family farm in 2001 and continue to raise cattle, hay and timber there. In the past two decades, Callaway’s volunteer work on behalf of agriculture has been extensive.
A longtime member of the Georgia Cattlemen's Association, Callaway was appointed to its executive committee in 1999. He served as president of the 6,000-member organization in 2004 and has led numerous initiatives since then, including the recent production of a book chronicling the state's cattle business.
Callaway conceived the idea for the book and spearheaded efforts of the Georgia Cattlemen's Foundation to capture the state's cattle history, which was accomplished in "Herds and Heritage: The History of Georgia's Cattle Industry," published in 2022.
"John has been the driving force in many efforts with the latest being the book on the cattle industry in Georgia," Sandlin said. "His leadership through the process has preserved, as well as brought to light, many of the stories and profiles of others within the industry."
Callaway was a founding member of the Georgia Club Calf Producers Association and served as its first president in the late 1990s. During that time, he and Marcia, along with a group of like-minded producers, formed Steer Power, a marketing group that helped breeders sell calves to 4-H’ers while assisting youngsters who purchase the cattle.
"By developing programs to market club calves to 4-H’ers while working to encourage and nurture young cattle producers, John has left an indelible mark on the industry," Sandlin said. "He continues to help support the industry by developing quality genetics and offering this seedstock to other producers."
In 2011, Callaway was appointed by then-Gov. Nathan Deal to serve on the Georgia Agricultural Exposition Authority and continues to serve on the authority as its vice chairman. The authority oversees administration of the Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter in Perry.
During Callaway’s service as chairman of Georgia Farm Bureau’s Beef Commodity Committee, he led efforts to create the Georgia Agricultural Commodity Commission in 2014. Also known as the Georgia Beef Commission, the group oversees the producer-funded State Beef Checkoff, which helps cattlemen promote their product. Callaway served as chairman of the commission for nine years, from its inception until last year.
He also has served on the Agricultural Advisory Committees of Gov. Sonny Perdue and U.S. Rep. Lynn Westmoreland and currently serves on U.S. Rep. Drew Ferguson's Ag Advisory Committee.
Honors the new hall of famer has received throughout the years include:
1982: Distinguished Service Award from the National Association of County Agricultural Agents
1992: Distinguished Service Award in Education by the UGA Animal and Dairy Science Department
2000: Farm Family of the Year by the Bremen Rotary Club
2007: Dedication of the Georgia Junior Livestock Shows at the Georgia National Fairgrounds and AgriCenter in Perry
2017: Named Conservationist of the Year by the West Georgia Soil and Water Conservation District
"John is a pillar of the cattleman community," said Lori Duncan, who owns Blue Fern Merchant in Newnan and ran a herd of cattle with her husband Jay. "John is gracious and always kind and is a role model to the younger generation of cattle men and women. He has always made my family feel welcome in the community and helped and taught us so much about the cattle industry as well. We bought our first square hay baler from him and went to cattle auctions on his farm. He deserves this honor, and we are so proud."
Leaving a legacy
Callaway said he thought someone was pulling his leg when he first heard he'd been named to the Georgia Agriculture Hall of Fame.
"When I realized it was real, I was quite surprised and humbled," he said. "Never in a hundred years could I have imagined myself in this position, to be in the company of so many of my heroes and mentors."
According to Callaway, his work in agriculture has provided great personal satisfaction.
"The biggest thing has been the people I've been associated with all these years," he said. "I've got friends all over the state. Whether you're producing vegetables, milk, beef, pork or poultry, there's something that all people who produce those commodities have in common, and that's a desire to leave this land in better shape than it was when they received it."
Callaway said farmers were the first true environmentalists.
"We used to hear about environmental activists, but the farmers are active environmentalists," he said.
When asked why involvement in various ag-related organizations was important to him, Callaway quoted President Theodore Rooevelt: "Every man owes a part of his time and money to the business or industry in which he is engaged."
According to his peers, the Coweta cattleman lives out that quote.
"John’s selfless service to the industry and to agriculture is commendable and has created an example to emulate for those who follow in his footsteps," Sandlin said. "His lifelong service is most worthy of this hall of fame honor."