hitachi

Hitachi Construction Machinery Americas Inc. (HCMA) celebrated the grand opening of their new U.S. corporate headquarters in Newnan, Georgia, with employees, local dignitaries, business partners and members of the media on June 1, 2018.

The Coweta County Development Authority on Thursday approved a memorandum of understanding with Hitachi as it prepares to expand its current location into the regional headquarters.

The expansion is expected to create 92 jobs with an average wage of $111,000, said Sarah Jacobs, president of the authority. The expansion will also include a $33 million investment in the county, Jacobs added.