The Coweta County Development Authority on Thursday approved a memorandum of understanding with Hitachi as it prepares to expand its current location into the regional headquarters.
The expansion is expected to create 92 jobs with an average wage of $111,000, said Sarah Jacobs, president of the authority. The expansion will also include a $33 million investment in the county, Jacobs added.
“They’ve had so much success here they’ve chosen to grow here,” she said.
Under the agreement, the authority will issue a bond expected to be $33 million. Hitachi will purchase the bond from the authority in exchange for legal title to the project. Hitachi will pay all expenses in processing the bond including legal fees and a fee of about $36,250 to the authority.
The company, which manufactures and services construction machinery, will be responsible for repaying the bond and for ad valorem payments on property not titled to the authority, but not on the expansion until the end of the 10-year bond term. Hitachi’s current tax bill is $59,125, and in order to avoid the confusion of trying to separate the old from new property during the expansion, the company will continue to pay that amount in lieu of ad valorem taxes during the agreement, Jacobs said.
Additionally, the company agrees to create at least 20 new jobs at an average wage or $85,000 during the leasing period.
The authority members also hosted a public hearing about a tax-exempt bond requested by West Georgia Technical College. The college has a current debt of $6.6 million that it has been paying on since about 2011, said Brittney Henderson, executive director of Institutional Advancement for the college.
Steve Fenlon, vice president at United Community Bank, which will be handling the financing, said that the change would save about 1.4 percent for the college.
“As a nonprofit, the (West Georgia Technical College) Foundation is not able to issue tax exempt bonds without the assistance of the local form of government,” Fenlon said. “The county created this authority for exactly that purpose.”
Neither the county nor the authority will have any responsibility for the payment of the loan or need to endorse the loan, he said. It is however required to host the public hearing, Fenlon added.
No one asked to speak at the public hearing.
Coweta County Commission members are scheduled to consider the foundation’s request at their next meeting on May 16, and the authority is scheduled to consider it at their next meeting in June.