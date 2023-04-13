United Bank names Scott Swafford as president/COO

United Bank’s board of directors recently announced the promotion of Scott W. Swafford as president and chief operating officer. Swafford joined United Bank in 1997 as a lender in the bank’s Griffin division. In his 26 years with the company, he has held numerous leadership roles, including senior lender, division president, director of special assets, chief credit officer and since 2016, chief operating officer.