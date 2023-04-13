United Bank names Scott Swafford as president/COO
United Bank’s board of directors recently announced the promotion of Scott W. Swafford as president and chief operating officer. Swafford joined United Bank in 1997 as a lender in the bank’s Griffin division. In his 26 years with the company, he has held numerous leadership roles, including senior lender, division president, director of special assets, chief credit officer and since 2016, chief operating officer.
Swafford is a graduate of Edison Community College and Columbus State University. He is also a graduate of the University of Georgia Banking School and the University of Oklahoma National Commercial Lending School. He is a graduate and member of Leadership Georgia and is an active member of the Georgia Banking Association, currently serving as a director of the GBA Banking School. He has held numerous roles on non-profit boards and local committees in the United Bank footprint.
He and his wife, Cheryth, live in Forsyth and have two daughters, Sarah and Alexis.
United Bank has branches in Newnan.
AARP hosting smart driving course April 29
AARP will host its Smart Driver Course Saturday, April 29 at the Coweta Veterans Club in Newnan from 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. This course is open to all licensed drivers. All drivers are asked to bring their driver's license. There is a $25 fee for non AARP members and $20 for AARP members who have a valid membership card (must bring card with you). Payment must be made by cash or check payable to AARP, no credit or debit cards accepted. Wearing a face mask during class is optional and a liability waiver must be signed.
For more information or to reserve your seat, call Bob Ward with Coweta Veterans Club at 678-860-2620 or call/text Jesse Johnson with AARP at 678-485-0655.
Volunteers needed for Alzheimer’s Walk
The Walk to End Alzheimer's - Peachtree City/Newnan is looking for volunteers. The walk will take place Saturday, Oct.7 at the Fred Brown Amphitheater. To register to volunteer in any capacity or to learn more, visit The Claiborne at Newnan Lakes on Tuesday, April 18 anytime between 2 and 3 p.m. For more information, contact Missy Kemp at makemp@alz.org. To register a team or yourself for the Walk visit: https://act.alz.org/site/TR/Walk2023/GA-Georgia?fr_id=16491&pg=entry.
CEEFL hosting final financial webinar Wednesday
The Center for Economic Education & Financial Literacy will host its final Financial Wellness Wednesday webinar of Spring 2023, Wednesday, April 19 from 11 a.m.- noon. The theme will be your family's financial future. Learn how to establish reachable goals, develop new spending and saving habits, and increase your income. Registration is encouraged. There is no cost to participate.
Kemp: life sciences manufacturer Meissner to create 1,700 Jobs in Athens-Clarke County
Gov. Brian P. Kemp recently announced that Meissner Corporation, a manufacturer of microfiltration and therapeutic manufacturing systems, will invest nearly $250 million in a new facility in Athens-Clarke County. The project will create more than 1,700 jobs over the next eight years.
Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Camarillo, Cali, Meissner is one of the world’s largest privately held companies in the bioprocessing sector. It develops, manufactures, supplies and services products and systems for the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries. The company recently played a major role in the industry’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, providing critical products which enabled the development, manufacture and distribution of numerous lifesaving therapeutics and vaccines.
FUMC, Goodwill and chamber partner for multi-job fair Thursday
The Newnan First United Methodist Church, Goodwill and the Newnan-Coweta Chamber of Commerce are hosting a multi-industry job/career fair Thursday, Apr. 20 from 4-6 p.m. The fair will be held at Newnan FUMC at 33 Grenville St. in downtown Newnan. Click here for employer registration.
Goodwill providing free tax prep service until Tuesday
Goodwill will be offering free tax preparation services through Volunteer Income Tax Assistance, an IRS-sponsored tax program for those who earn $60,000 or less annually.
Goodwill will file tax returns through the end of tax season,Tuesday.. Current year tax returns will be prepared during tax season, while prior-year tax returns (2017-2021) and amendments will be completed May 2023.
Goodwill is also offering a new way to get your taxes done for free this tax season as they implement a more convenient way for individuals to come get their taxes done.
Individuals interested in stopping by Goodwill for free tax prep should bring the following original documents:
– Social security cards for yourself and all dependents.
– All income documents.
– All tax documents.
– Photo ID.
– Health insurance for 1095 A/B/C.
– Form 1098.
– Child care expenses.
– 2018 tax returns.
– Bank account information.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit www.goodwillsr.org/vita or call 833-755-2179.
Taxes will be completed at the Thomas Crossroads Career Center at 3121 Highway 34 E., Newnan.
