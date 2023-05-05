youth job fair 2023

Youth & Summer Job Fair

A Youth and Summer Job Fair will be held Thursday, May 11, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church Parish Hall on Greenville Street. The event will feature opportujioties from Cargill, Chick-fil-A, Academy, Waffle House, Buffalo Rock, Goodwill, Chicken Salad Chick, Firehouse Subs, Advanced Aquatics, Newnan Utilities, Advance Auto Parts, Coweta County Fire Rescue, United States Marine Corps, U.S. Army, and School of Orthodonic Assisting. For more information, visit goodwillsr.org .