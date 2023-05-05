A Youth and Summer Job Fair will be held Thursday, May 11, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church Parish Hall on Greenville Street. The event will feature opportujioties from Cargill, Chick-fil-A, Academy, Waffle House, Buffalo Rock, Goodwill, Chicken Salad Chick, Firehouse Subs, Advanced Aquatics, Newnan Utilities, Advance Auto Parts, Coweta County Fire Rescue, United States Marine Corps, U.S. Army, and School of Orthodonic Assisting. For more information, visit goodwillsr.org .
Smoothie King hosting grand opening event today
The Smoothie King Newnan Store will host its grand opening event today at 10 a.m. The first 25 guests will get a free 20 ounce smoothie. There will also be prizes and drawings held every hour. This Smoothie King location officially opened April 20th and is located at 311 Bullsboro Drive, Newnan.
Chad Smith Edward Jones hosting Walk It Out Wednesday
Chad Smith, a financial advisor with Edward Jones, is hosting Walk It Out Wednesday weekly. The 40 minute, round-trip walk will begin on the LINC trail. The walk will be held from 8:30-9:30 a.m. and will begin at Smith’s office located at 1741 Newnan Crossing Blvd. E., Suite D, Newnan. Light refreshments will also be served.
Newnan Carnegie Library and Chan Thong hosting free container gardening seminar
The Newnan Carnegie Library and Chan Thong will host a free Joy of Container Gardening seminar Tuesday, May 16 from 2:30-3:30 p.m. at the Newnan Carnegie Library. Thong is an international speaker, author, a volunteer with the UGA Master Gardener program, and former CEO and co-founder of Leadership Development International. His interests in gardening go back to his childhood when he helped his mother grow tropical plants on a rooftop. The Newnan Carnegie Library is located at 1 Lagrange St. in downtown Newnan. Registration is required. Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/627649254817 to register.
Georgia hospitals receive almost $60M from HEART program in 2022
Officials with the Georgia HEART Hospital Program recently announced that Georgia taxpayers contributed a total of $58,732,410 to rural hospitals in 2022.
The HEART (Helping Enhance Access to Rural Treatment) Program works to maximize the success of the innovative rural hospital tax credit and to ensure the continuation and improvement of essential health care services for rural communities throughout the state.
The annual HEART report outlines the core mission and achievements of the program, emphasizing its commitment to helping rural hospitals navigate financial and operational challenges, enabling them to better serve their patients and communities.
The report features 2022 results and 2023 tax credit information, a list of participating hospitals, details on how the hospitals use the funds, and highlights of business community involvement. In 2022, the Georgia Department of Revenue approved $60 million in rural hospital tax credits, with Georgia taxpayers contributing a total of $58,732,410. Businesses have played a pivotal role in the success of the HEART Program. Their generous contributions showcase a strong commitment to supporting and strengthening rural health care access in Georgia.
With the funds raised through the HEART Program, rural hospitals can address both short- and long-term needs, including the acquisition of services and equipment, facility renovations and expansions, and the addition of medical staff. These investments significantly improve patient care and overall community health.
