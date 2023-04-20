Local realtors hosting free home selling seminar
Realtors Jacqui Robertson and Joy Brown Barnes will host a home selling seminar Tuesday, April 25 from 2:30-3:30 p.m. at the Newnan Carnegie Library in downtown Newnan. Attendees will learn tips to declutter, purge, and organize their home to make it easier when it's time to sell. Market conditions, trends and how to price your home will also be discussed.
Registration is free. To register, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/home-selling-seminar-tickets-597994927927.
AARP hosting smart driving course April 29
AARP will host its Smart Driver Course Saturday, April 29 at the Coweta Veterans Club in Newnan from 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. This course is open to all licensed drivers. All drivers are asked to bring their driver's license. There is a $25 fee for non AARP members and $20 for AARP members who have a valid membership card (must bring card with you). Payment must be made by cash or check payable to AARP, no credit or debit cards accepted. Wearing a face mask during class is optional and a liability waiver must be signed.
For more information or to reserve your seat, call Bob Ward with Coweta Veterans Club at 678-860-2620 or call/text Jesse Johnson with AARP at 678-485-0655.
Chad Smith Edward Jones hosting Walk It Out Wednesday
Chad Smith, a financial advisor with Edward Jones, will begin hosting Walk It Out Wednesday beginning Wednesday, April 26. The 40 minute, round trip walk will begin on the LINC trail. The walk will be held from 8:30-9:30 a.m. and will begin at Smith’s office located at 1741 Newnan Crossing Blvd. E, Suite D, Newnan. Light refreshments will also be served.
Pancakes and Politics being held April 27
The Newnan-Coweta Chamber of Commerce will host Pancakes and Politics, Thursday, April 27 from 8:30 until 10 a.m. The event will be held at 1356 Hwy. 29 N. in Newnan. Coweta Delegates will talk about what happened during the 2023 legislative session and how any changes will impact the local community. Chris Clark with the Georgia Chamber will moderate the panel. The cost is $35 for chamber members and guests and $50 for general admission. For more information, contact the chamber at 770-253-2270.
Newnan Carnegie, local author hosting free novel writing lunch and learn April 28
The Newnan Carnegie Library Foundation and guest speaker historical novelist Mike Brown, local author and president of Hometown Novel Writers Association, will host a lunch and learn series about novel writing Friday, April 28 from noon until 1 p.m. Brown will discuss the motivational background for his writing, publishing opportunities, challenges today, the value of leaving a lasting legacy, and his forthcoming new book, “The Last Laird of Sapelo,” according to the Newnan Carnegie website. Registration is free; bring your own lunch. The library is located at 1 Lagrange St., Newnan. To register, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lunch-and-learn-writing-your-own-stories-tickets-593623803777.
Georgia annual business registration season sees increase of 29,000 corporate filings in 2023
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger recently announced a record-breaking annual registration season for the corporations division of the secretary of state’s office. The Annual Registration Season, which runs from Jan. 1 – April 1, concluded with over 784,000 annual registration filings, marking an increase of more than 29,000 filings over last year’s filing period.
Since the beginning of the year, 87,733 new businesses have been filed with the secretary of state, bringing the total number of active entities to over 1.4 million. In March of this year, 28,650 businesses were created, an increase of 4,423 from the 24,227 new businesses filed in February 2023.
Raffensperger has made online registration for new business formation and three-year annual registration the standard for Georgia businesses. Prospective entrepreneurs should visit www.sos.ga.gov for more information on business registration. The corporation's division offers many resources on business security and protection, economic development, and entrepreneurship as well.
