Coweta County student among winners of credit union contest, wins savings account
Reagan Campbell, a third grader at White Oak Elementary School, is among the winners of Delta Community Credit Union’s 2023 Youth Essay Contest. The credit union announced 21 winners last week and awarded each child with a $100 youth savings account.
The contest, held in recognition of National Credit Union Youth Month in April, was open to third, fourth and fifth graders. Delta Community received more than 130 entries and seven winners from each grade level were selected.
Students were asked to write an essay about what they would save for if saving money was their superpower. Winning essays included responses from students that said they would save money for altruistic causes like donating to the National Brain Tumor Society, building a wildfire refuge for animals or providing necessities for those in need. Another student said they would save money to build a school, and another would save to pay for college.
Delta Community has two locations in Newnan.
Goodwill hosting free program for youth, accepting enrollees until May 31
Goodwill is hosting its free HYPE Summer Program, which is designed to assist youth and prepare them for the workforce and earn while they learn. The program will be held June 1-30. The program will accept enrollments until May 31.Youth must be between the ages of 16 and 24.This program includes a 30 hour paid internship and a Certification in Certified Guest Service Professional.
Learn job-ready skills including resume writing, interviewing and more.
Learn life skills development.
Learn financial education.
Meet and network with local leaders, businesses and colleges.
Earn Certified Guest Service Professional Certification, a global industry-recognized credential transferable into the tourism, hospitality, retail and transportation industries.
For more information contact, Yolanda Minjares at 678-854-6839.
Chad Smith Edward Jones hosting Walk It Out Wednesday
Chad Smith, a financial advisor with Edward Jones, is hosting Walk It Out Wednesday weekly. The 40 minute, round-trip walk will begin on the LINC trail. The walk will be held from 8:30-9:30 a.m. and will begin at Smith’s office located at 1741 Newnan Crossing Blvd. E., Suite D, Newnan. Light refreshments will also be served.
Newnan Carnegie Library and Chan Thong hosting free container gardening seminar Tuesday
The Newnan Carnegie Library and Chan Thong will host a free Joy of Container Gardening seminar Tuesday from 2:30-3:30 p.m. at the Newnan Carnegie Library. Thong is an international speaker, author, a volunteer with the UGA Master Gardener program, and former CEO and co-founder of Leadership Development International. His interests in gardening go back to his childhood when he helped his mother grow tropical plants on a rooftop. The Newnan Carnegie Library is located at 1 Lagrange St. in downtown Newnan. Registration is required. Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/627649254817 to register.
