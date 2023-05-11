20230513 Comm. Biz Briefs Reagan

Reagan Campbell, center, a third grader at White Oak Elementary School in Newnan, is among the winners of the Delta Community Credit Union 2023 Youth Essay Contest. On the left is Tanzia Reynolds-Tucker, branch manager at Delta Community’s Newnan branch, and on the right is Kimberly Taylor, principal at White Oak Elementary School.

Coweta County student among winners of credit union contest, wins savings account

Reagan Campbell, a third grader at White Oak Elementary School, is among the winners of Delta Community Credit Union’s 2023 Youth Essay Contest. The credit union announced 21 winners last week and awarded each child with a $100 youth savings account.