Business Briefs
The Newnan Times-Herald

Black-Owned Newnan hosting monthly mixter Tuesday

Black-Owned Newnan will host its monthly Melanin Mixer next Tuesday, Aug.15 from 6-8 p.m. This month will be hosted by Sylvia Robinson of Primerica Financial Services at 19 E. Broad St., Newnan. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/129824879265798.