Business Briefs

Black-Owned Newnan hosting monthly mixter Tuesday
Black-Owned Newnan will host its monthly Melanin Mixer next Tuesday, Aug.15 from 6-8 p.m. This month will be hosted by Sylvia Robinson of Primerica Financial Services at 19 E. Broad St., Newnan. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/129824879265798.
Goodwill, Construction Ready partner to host training program next month.
Goodwill is accepting applicants for its Construction Ready training program, which will be held Aug. 28-Sept. 22. Participants must be at least 18 years old and must pass a drug screen prior to and during class. Orientation will be held Friday, Aug. 25, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Participants must sign in by 9:45 a.m. The training will be held at the Goodwill Career Center on Highway 34 East in Newnan. No experience is needed and the training is fully-funded, so there is no cost. For More Information or to Register Call 470-710-2597
Nominations open for new statewide youth leadership program
Nominations are open for a new youth leadership program that will be run by the University of Georgia.
In January, UGA received a $1.5 million pledge from Chick-fil-A Inc. to support the development of Youth LEAD Georgia and an annual youth summit. The program is open to rising 10th and 11th grade students. The program will be held next year from January to November. Students must be nominated by an adult. Student nominations for Youth LEAD Georgia will remain open through Sept. 1, and nominated youth will have until Sept. 30 to complete their application. There is no cost for the participants. In addition, Youth LEAD Georgia participants will be invited to participate in the youth leadership summit at UGA in July 2024, according to outreach.uga.edu.
During Youth LEAD Georgia, participants will learn leadership skills from the UGA Fanning Institute, develop an awareness of issues facing Georgia and explore ways to apply their knowledge to issues within their communities. Youth will also have an opportunity to gain exposure to postsecondary opportunities, businesses and industries.
The participants will be announced this fall.
Delta Community accepting applications for its 11th Annual Philanthropic Fund Program
Delta Community Credit Union is accepting applications for its 2024 Philanthropic Fund grant program. Throughout 2024, the program will distribute a total of $150,000 to 20 nonprofit organizations committed to the health and well-being of young people as well as financial literacy and education programs focused on instruction in science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics. The application window closes Aug. 31 at 5 p.m. Applications must be submitted via the online portal at www.DeltaCommunityCU.com/PhilanthropicFund. Since launching in 2013, the Philanthropic Fund has invested more than $1 million in 208 organizations that offer educational opportunities, job and career training, and medical and human services support to people in need. In addition to its Philanthropic Fund, Delta Community invests in local communities by partnering with schools, awarding scholarships and supporting chambers of commerce, industry partners and civic organizations.
Chad Smith, Edward Jones hosting Walk It Out Wednesday
Chad Smith, a financial advisor with Edward Jones, is hosting a weekly Walk It Out Wednesday. The 40-minute, round-trip walk will begin on the LINC trail. The walk will be held from 8:30-9:30 a.m. and will begin at Smith’s office located at 1741 Newnan Crossing Blvd. E., Suite D, Newnan. Light refreshments are also served.
Georgia DOL uncovers millions of unremitted funds following an internal audit
The Georgia Department of Labor recently concluded an internal audit, which uncovered $105,170,128.20 in unremitted funds that began accumulating in fiscal year 2014 under the leadership of former Labor Comm. Mark Butler. As required by law, Labor Comm. Bruce Thompson authorized the full transfer of these funds to the Georgia Department of Treasury on Aug. 3. This discovery comes as Thompson continues investigating GDOL's fraud and unemployment insurance system vulnerabilities. A press conference discussing the internal audit was held Thursday, Aug. 10.
