Business Briefs

GA Regional Commissions see rise in May unemployment rates
Georgia Labor Commissioner Bruce Thompson recently announced that all Regional Commissions reported a rise in unemployment rates in May.
"Despite an uptick in the unemployment rate, Georgia's economy and job market remains red hot while the number of claims remains relatively low - especially compared to the national numbers," said Thompson in a press release.. "While one month does not signal a trend, my administration will continue to keep a close eye on the labor market to identify any new developments."
In May, the labor force rose in all Regional Commissions.
Employment was up in the Georgia Mountains Regional Commission, Heart of Georgia Regional Commission, Southern Georgia Regional Commission, and Southwest Georgia Regional Commission.
In May, initial unemployment claims decreased in the Atlanta Regional Commission, Coastal Georgia Regional Commission, Georgia Mountains Regional Commission, Heart of Georgia Regional Commission, and the Northwest Georgia Regional Commission.
Three Rivers Regional Commission, which contains Butts, Carroll, Coweta, Heard, Lamar, Meriwether, Pike, Spalding, Troup and Upson counties, was up eight-tenths to 3.4 percent over the month. The rate was 2.8 percent one year ago. The labor force was up 636 over the month and up 2,640 over the year, to 258,451.
The number of employed was down 1,259 over the month and up 1,028 over the year, to 249,733.
Initial claims were up 39 (4 percent) over the month and up 411 (55 percent) over the year, to 1,156.
The Newnan Carnegie Library Foundation and Kiwanis Clubs of Coweta County hosting free movie day July 6
The Newnan Carnegie Library Foundation and the Kiwanis Club of Coweta County will host a free family movie day, Thursday, July 6, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the Newnan Carnegie LIbrary in downtown Newnan. Popcorn will be served. The movie is rated PG. For movie title contact, The Carnegie. All ages welcome. Registration is required and is currently open. There are new registration guidelines for 2023. Attendees that can’t make a registration must cancel their registration. If you have three no-shows without canceling you will no longer be able to register for summer programs but be placed on the waitlist and will only be able to attend if a space opens up. To register, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/movie-day-tickets-634186006417.
Nominations open for new statewide youth leadership program
Nominations are open for a new youth leadership program that will be run by the University of Georgia.
In January, UGA received a $1.5 million pledge from Chick-fil-A Inc. to support the development of Youth LEAD Georgia and an annual youth summit. The program is open to rising 10th and 11th grade students. The program will be held next year from January to November. Students must be nominated by an adult. Students Nominations for Youth LEAD Georgia will remain open through Sept. 1 and nominated youth will have until Sept. 30 to complete their application. There is no cost for the participants. In addition, Youth LEAD Georgia participants will be invited to participate in the youth leadership summit at UGA in July 2024, according to outreach.uga.edu.
During Youth LEAD Georgia, participants will learn leadership skills from the UGA Fanning Institute, develop awareness of issues facing Georgia and explore ways to apply their knowledge to issues within their communities. Youth will also have an opportunity to gain exposure to postsecondary opportunities, businesses and industries.
The participants will be announced this fall.
AT&T and Human I-T provide 50 laptops to ELEVATE Coweta students
Fifty refurbished laptops were given to Coweta County students and families as part of AT&T’s nationwide commitment to help bridge the digital divide earlier this week. AT&T is working with Human I-T to provide ELEVATE Coweta Students with computers and other resources. The laptops, funded by an AT&T donation to Human I-T, will be given to Coweta County residents in need to help them fully participate in our modern world.
These efforts are part of the AT&T Connected Learning initiative, created as part of its company-wide, $2 billion commitment from 2021-2023, to help address the digital divide through internet accessibility, affordability and safe adoption.
ELEVATE Coweta Students is a local nonprofit serving the students of Coweta County with a mission to elevate students to success in school, our community and in life.
Chad Smith Edward Jones hosting Walk It Out Wednesday
Chad Smith, a financial advisor with Edward Jones, is hosting Walk It Out Wednesday weekly. The 40 minute, round-trip walk will begin on the LINC trail. The walk will be held from 8:30-9:30 a.m. and will begin at Smith’s office located at 1741 Newnan Crossing Blvd. E., Suite D, Newnan. Light refreshments will also be served.
