Business Briefs

Nominations open for new statewide youth leadership program
Nominations are open for a new youth leadership program that will be run by the University of Georgia.
In January, UGA received a $1.5 million pledge from Chick-fil-A Inc. to support the development of Youth LEAD Georgia and an annual youth summit. The program is open to rising 10th and 11th grade students. The program will be held next year from January to November. Students must be nominated by an adult. Students Nominations for Youth LEAD Georgia will remain open through Sept. 1 and nominated youth will have until Sept. 30 to complete their application. There is no cost for the participants. In addition, Youth LEAD Georgia participants will be invited to participate in the youth leadership summit at UGA in July 2024, according to outreach.uga.edu.
During Youth LEAD Georgia, participants will learn leadership skills from the UGA Fanning Institute, develop awareness of issues facing Georgia and explore ways to apply their knowledge to issues within their communities. Youth will also have an opportunity to gain exposure to postsecondary opportunities, businesses and industries.
The participants will be announced this fall.
Goodwill hosting free program for youth, accepting enrollees until Wednesday
Goodwill is hosting its free HYPE Summer Program, which is designed to assist youth and prepare them for the workforce and earn while they learn. The program will be held June 1-30. The program will accept enrollments until May 31.Youth must be between the ages of 16 and 24.This program includes a 30-hour paid internship and a Certification in Certified Guest Service Professional.
Enrollees will:
Learn job-ready skills including resume writing, interviewing and more.
Learn life skills development.
Learn financial education.
Meet and network with local leaders, businesses and colleges.
Earn Certified Guest Service Professional Certification, a global industry-recognized credential transferable into the tourism, hospitality, retail and transportation industries.
For more information contact, Yolanda Minjares at 678-854-6839.
Chad Smith Edward Jones hosting Walk It Out Wednesday
Chad Smith, a financial advisor with Edward Jones, is hosting Walk It Out Wednesday weekly. The 40 minute, round-trip walk will begin on the LINC trail. The walk will be held from 8:30-9:30 a.m. and will begin at Smith’s office located at 1741 Newnan Crossing Blvd. E., Suite D, Newnan. Light refreshments will also be served.
Whataburger will be opening soon on Bullsboro Drive.
Whataburger projected to be open late summer
Whataburger is closer to opening. The burger restaurant will be located in the former location of Joella’s Hot Chicken. A representative from Whataburger said the location will possibly be opening in the late summer, but an official date has not been released. The location was previously home to Joella’s Hot Chicken and Pollo Tropical, both of which have closed their doors. The Texas-based fast food chain has three other locations in the metro-Atlanta area, in Buford, Kennesaw and Woodstock. The company recently announced plans to open more than 50 locations in the Atlanta area over the next five years.
Items for consideration as business briefs should be emailed to business@newnan.com , faxed to 770-253-2538 or mailed to Business Briefs, The Newnan Times-Herald, P.O. Box 1052, Newnan, GA 30264. Email submissions are preferred.