Business Briefs
The Newnan Times-Herald

Georgia Bone and Joint, Sutton Orthopaedics & Sport Medicine, P.C. form partnership

Georgia Bone and Joint and Sutton Orthopaedics, P.C., recently announced a partnership to serve Henry County. The Henry County office will offer a new location for Georgia Bone and Joint at 145 Medical Blvd., Stockbridge and will serve patients in Stockbridge, Henry County and surrounding communities. The providers at Sutton Orthopaedics are J.Carl Sutton III, M.D., and Michael A. Burke, M.D. For more than 35 years, the doctors and staff at Georgia Bone and Joint have been serving patients in Newnan, Peachtree City, and Fayetteville in Coweta and Fayette Counties. The providers specialize in orthopedic care and offer treatment for orthopedic injuries and conditions affecting the ankle, back, elbow, foot, hand, hip, knee, shoulder, spine and wrist. The providers also specialize in joint replacement, pediatric orthopedics, regenerative orthopedics and sports medicine.