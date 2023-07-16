Georgia Bone and Joint, Sutton Orthopaedics & Sport Medicine, P.C. form partnership
Georgia Bone and Joint and Sutton Orthopaedics, P.C., recently announced a partnership to serve Henry County. The Henry County office will offer a new location for Georgia Bone and Joint at 145 Medical Blvd., Stockbridge and will serve patients in Stockbridge, Henry County and surrounding communities. The providers at Sutton Orthopaedics are J.Carl Sutton III, M.D., and Michael A. Burke, M.D. For more than 35 years, the doctors and staff at Georgia Bone and Joint have been serving patients in Newnan, Peachtree City, and Fayetteville in Coweta and Fayette Counties. The providers specialize in orthopedic care and offer treatment for orthopedic injuries and conditions affecting the ankle, back, elbow, foot, hand, hip, knee, shoulder, spine and wrist. The providers also specialize in joint replacement, pediatric orthopedics, regenerative orthopedics and sports medicine.
Nominations open for new statewide youth leadership program
Nominations are open for a new youth leadership program that will be run by the University of Georgia.
In January, UGA received a $1.5 million pledge from Chick-fil-A Inc. to support the development of Youth LEAD Georgia and an annual youth summit. The program is open to rising 10th and 11th grade students. The program will be held next year from January to November. Students must be nominated by an adult. Student Nominations for Youth LEAD Georgia will remain open through Sept. 1 and nominated youth will have until Sept. 30 to complete their application. There is no cost for the participants. In addition, Youth LEAD Georgia participants will be invited to participate in the youth leadership summit at UGA in July 2024, according to outreach.uga.edu.
During Youth LEAD Georgia, participants will learn leadership skills from the UGA Fanning Institute, develop an awareness of issues facing Georgia and explore ways to apply their knowledge to issues within their communities. Youth will also have an opportunity to gain exposure to postsecondary opportunities, businesses and industries.
The participants will be announced this fall.
June net tax revenues down 0.4 percent according to the governor’s office
According to Gov. Brian P. Kemp’s office, Georgia’s net tax collections in June totaled $2.84 billion, for a decrease of $10.9 million, or -0.4 percent, compared to June 2022, when net tax collections totaled $2.85 billion. Year-to-date net tax collections totaled $33.13 billion, for an overall increase of $40.3 million, or 0.1 percent, compared to Fiscal Year 2022, when net tax revenues totaled $33.09 billion for the year.
Delta Community accepting applications for its 11th Annual Philanthropic Fund Program
Delta Community Credit Union is accepting applications for its 2024 Philanthropic Fund grant program. Throughout 2024, the program will distribute a total of $150,000 to 20 nonprofit organizations committed to the health and well-being of young people as well as financial literacy and education programs focused on instruction in science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics.The application window closes Aug. 31 at 5 p.m. EST. Applications must be submitted via the online portal at www.DeltaCommunityCU.com/PhilanthropicFund. Since launching in 2013, the Philanthropic Fund has invested more than $1 million in 208 organizations that offer educational opportunities, job and career training, and medical and human services support to people in need. In addition to its Philanthropic Fund, Delta Community invests in local communities by partnering with schools, awarding scholarships and supporting chambers of commerce, industry partners and civic organizations.
Chad Smith Edward Jones hosting Walk It Out Wednesday
Chad Smith, a financial advisor with Edward Jones, is hosting a weekly Walk It Out Wednesday. The 40-minute, round-trip walk will begin on the LINC trail. The walk will be held from 8:30-9:30 a.m. and will begin at Smith’s office located at 1741 Newnan Crossing Blvd. E., Suite D, Newnan. Light refreshments are also served.
