Coweta FORCE, Goodwill and GJP partner to host job/resource fair Apr. 12
Coweta FORCE has partnered with Goodwill Training & Education, and the Georgia Department of Community Supervision for a reentry focused job/resource fair Wednesday, Apr. 12 from 2- 5 p.m. There will be at least 18 employers in attendance that offer second chance employment opportunities. Nonprofit community partners are also invited to set up a table to provide information and resources for families that could benefit from additional support while they're getting established. The Georgia Justice Project -Transforming Our Community will also be facilitating a workshop on early termination of probation, pardons/restoration of rights and new expungement laws in Georgia. Coweta FORCE is also providing refreshments for the event.
There will be raffle prizes and a free BBQ dinner provided by Coweta FORCE.
The event will be held in the Coweta FORCE parking lot at 36 Salbide Ave. Newnan
FUMC, Goodwill and chamber partner for multi-job fair
The Newnan First United Methodist Church, Goodwill and the Newnan-Coweta Chamber of Commerce are hosting a multi-industry job/career fair Thursday, Apr. 20 from 4-6 p.m. The fair will be held at Newnan FUMC at 33 Grenville St. in downtown Newnan. Click here for employer registration.
YourTown Health and Pathways Center partner to provide affordable, comprehensive health care
YourTown Health and Pathways Center recently announced a partnership that will allow ct access to affordable comprehensive care for patients in Carroll, Coweta, Heard, Lamar, Meriwether, Pike, South Fulton, Spalding and Troup counties. Patients can turn to YourTown Health and Pathways Center for high-quality behavioral and primary health care services.
In an effort to meet patients’ needs, YourTown Health, a network providing primary health care, and Pathways Center, a premier behavioral healthcare organization, are now offering patient referral between practices. The affiliation will ensure patients can receive affordable behavioral and primary healthcare services with convenience, as YourTown Health and Pathways offices are in close proximity.
Both practices give referred patients access to the same accustomed low copayment rate. Neither practice will deny a patient’s treatment due to the inability to pay.
YourTown Health provides comprehensive preventative, curative, and life-enhancing services in a non-judgemental and compassionate environment. YourTown Health’s services include COVID-19 vaccines and testing, primary care, pediatric and adolescent care, women’s care, dental care and telehealth. Additionally, YourTown Health has an HIV Program, QuickCare Clinic and pharmacy.
Pathways Center is a behavioral health care organization serving children, adolescents and adults, addressing an array of mental health and substance abuse issues since 1972. The company also works with individuals diagnosed with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Pathways Center’s services include, but are not limited to: 24/7 substance abuse detoxification and mental health crisis stabilization; outpatient clinical evaluation, individual counseling and group counseling; community-based treatment; case management; psychosocial rehabilitation; certified peer support; and more.
Goodwill providing free tax prep service until Apr. 18
Goodwill will be offering free tax preparation services through Volunteer Income Tax Assistance, an IRS-sponsored tax program for those who earn $60,000 or less annually.
Goodwill will file tax returns through the end of tax season, Apr. 18. Current year tax returns will be prepared during tax season, while prior-year tax returns (2017-2021) and amendments will be completed May 2023.
Goodwill is also offering a new way to get your taxes done for free this tax season as they implement a more convenient way for individuals to come get their taxes done.
Individuals interested in stopping by Goodwill for free tax prep should bring the following original documents:
– Social security cards for yourself and all dependents.
– Health insurance for 1095 A/B/C.
– Bank account information.
Taxes will be completed at the Thomas Crossroads Career Center at 3121 Highway 34 E., Newnan.
