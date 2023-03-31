job fair

Coweta FORCE, Goodwill and GJP partner to host job/resource fair Apr. 12

Coweta FORCE has partnered with Goodwill Training & Education, and the Georgia Department of Community Supervision for a reentry focused job/resource fair Wednesday, Apr. 12 from 2- 5 p.m. There will be at least 18 employers in attendance that offer second chance employment opportunities. Nonprofit community partners are also invited to set up a table to provide information and resources for families that could benefit from additional support while they're getting established. The Georgia Justice Project -Transforming Our Community will also be facilitating a workshop on early termination of probation, pardons/restoration of rights and new expungement laws in Georgia. Coweta FORCE is also providing refreshments for the event.