Dollar General celebrated the grand opening of its new permanent regional facility in Newnan last weekend. The 1-million-square-foot facility is expected to create approximately 200 new jobs at full capacity and serve as an intermediary point between import locations and Dollar General’s distribution center network.

 Jenni Girtman

Newnan Youth Council applications due April 14

The Newnan Youth Council is accepting applications. Available for high school sophomores, the Newnan Youth Council is a fun way to learn about government, participate in the process, and represent the community's youth. Applications for the Newnan Youth Council available at Newnan City Hall or here. All applications are Friday, April 14.