Newnan Youth Council applications due April 14
The Newnan Youth Council is accepting applications. Available for high school sophomores, the Newnan Youth Council is a fun way to learn about government, participate in the process, and represent the community's youth. Applications for the Newnan Youth Council available at Newnan City Hall or here. All applications are Friday, April 14.
Volunteers needed for Alzheimer’s Walk
The Walk to End Alzheimer's - Peachtree City/Newnan is looking for volunteers. The walk will take place Saturday, Oct.7 at the Fred Brown Amphitheater. To register to volunteer in any capacity or to learn more, visit The Claiborne at Newnan Lakes on Tuesday, April 18 anytime between 2 and 3 p.m. For more information, contact Missy Kemp at makemp@alz.org. To register a team or yourself for the Walk visit: https://act.alz.org/site/TR/Walk2023/GA-Georgia?fr_id=16491&pg=entry.
Coweta FORCE, Goodwill and GJP partner to host job/resource fair Wednesday
Coweta FORCE has partnered with Goodwill Training & Education, and the Georgia Department of Community Supervision for a reentry focused job/resource fair Wednesday from 2- 5 p.m. There will be at least 18 employers in attendance that offer second chance employment opportunities. Nonprofit community partners are also invited to set up a table to provide information and resources for families that could benefit from additional support while they're getting established. The Georgia Justice Project -Transforming Our Community will also be facilitating a workshop on early termination of probation, pardons/restoration of rights and new expungement laws in Georgia. Coweta FORCE is also providing refreshments for the event.
There will be raffle prizes and a free BBQ dinner provided by Coweta FORCE.
The event will be held in the Coweta FORCE parking lot at 36 Salbide Ave. Newnan
Piedmont named to Newsweek’s America’s Greatest Workplaces for women 2023
Piedmont is one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Women for 2023 based on a survey by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group.
The Newsweek and Plant-A Group survey collected more than 224,000 reviews of U.S. companies that employ 1,000 or more employees and identified the top 600 companies in the United States for women. The evaluation and scoring factored in women in leadership, company work-life balance, training, career progression for women and more.
FUMC, Goodwill and chamber partner for multi-job fair
The Newnan First United Methodist Church, Goodwill and the Newnan-Coweta Chamber of Commerce are hosting a multi-industry job/career fair Thursday, Apr. 20 from 4-6 p.m. The fair will be held at Newnan FUMC at 33 Grenville St. in downtown Newnan. Click here for employer registration.
Dollar General presents donation
Dollar General recently presented a $10,000 donation to Dr. Stephanie Golden at Arbor Springs Elementary School in Newnan to support local literacy and education initiatives. Left to right are Bryan Wilson,Michael Joyce, Rod West, Peggy Fort, Tony Zuazo, Dr. Stephanie Goldman, Ivan Reeves, Keith Shrode and Jeff Owen.
Dollar General celebrates grand opening of Newnan facility
Dollar General celebrated the grand opening of its new permanent regional facility in Newnan last weekend. The 1-million-square-foot facility is expected to create approximately 200 new jobs at full capacity and serve as an intermediary point between import locations and Dollar General’s distribution center network.
Dollar General also presented a $10,000 donation to Dr. Stephanie Golden at Arbor Springs Elementary School in Newnan to support local literacy and education initiatives.
Dollar General has a longstanding presence in the Peach State, opening its first store in Calhoun (Gordon County) in 1964. Today, the Company operates three distribution centers (including Jackson in Spalding and Butts Counties that opened in 2018 and a DG Fresh facility in Atlanta that opened in 2019), its growing DG Private Fleet and more than 1,000 stores that collectively employ nearly 10,000 Georgians.
Goodwill providing free tax prep service until Apr. 18
Goodwill will be offering free tax preparation services through Volunteer Income Tax Assistance, an IRS-sponsored tax program for those who earn $60,000 or less annually.
Goodwill will file tax returns through the end of tax season, Apr. 18. Current year tax returns will be prepared during tax season, while prior-year tax returns (2017-2021) and amendments will be completed May 2023.
Goodwill is also offering a new way to get your taxes done for free this tax season as they implement a more convenient way for individuals to come get their taxes done.
Individuals interested in stopping by Goodwill for free tax prep should bring the following original documents:
– Social security cards for yourself and all dependents.
– All income documents.
– All tax documents.
– Photo ID.
– Health insurance for 1095 A/B/C.
– Form 1098.
– Child care expenses.
– 2018 tax returns.
– Bank account information.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit www.goodwillsr.org/vita or call 833-755-2179.
Taxes will be completed at the Thomas Crossroads Career Center at 3121 Highway 34 E., Newnan.
Items for consideration as business briefs should be emailed to business@newnan.com , faxed to 770-253-2538 or mailed to Business Briefs, The Newnan Times-Herald, P.O. Box 1052, Newnan, GA 30264. Email submissions are preferred.