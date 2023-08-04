Goodwill and Assurance Wireless to host Affordable Connectivity Program event Aug. 8
Goodwill and Assurance Wireless will host an event to see who may qualify for the Affordable Connectivity Program. The event will be held Tuesday, Aug. 8 from 11:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Thomas Crossroads Center on Highway 34 in Newnan. Anyone who receives SNAP, Medicaid, Federal Public Housing, WIC, SSI or Lifeline may qualify for the Affordable Connectivity Program. Those who qualify may receive a 5G Android tablet or cellphone with free unlimited internet. The tablet does require a small one-time purchase fee. To see if you qualify just bring your government-issued ID and award letter for any of the programs listed above.
Goodwill, Construction Ready partner to host training program next month.
Goodwill is accepting applicants for its Construction Ready training program, which will be held Aug. 28-Sept. 22. Participants must be at least 18 years old and must pass a drug screen prior to and during class. Orientation will be held Friday, Aug. 25, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Participants must sign in by 9:45 a.m. The training will be held at the Goodwill Career Center on Highway 34 East in Newnan. No experience is needed and the training is fully-funded, so there is no cost. For More Information or to Register Call 470-710-2597
Nominations open for new statewide youth leadership program
Nominations are open for a new youth leadership program that will be run by the University of Georgia.
In January, UGA received a $1.5 million pledge from Chick-fil-A Inc. to support the development of Youth LEAD Georgia and an annual youth summit. The program is open to rising 10th and 11th grade students. The program will be held next year from January to November. Students must be nominated by an adult. Student nominations for Youth LEAD Georgia will remain open through Sept. 1, and nominated youth will have until Sept. 30 to complete their application. There is no cost for the participants. In addition, Youth LEAD Georgia participants will be invited to participate in the youth leadership summit at UGA in July 2024, according to outreach.uga.edu.
During Youth LEAD Georgia, participants will learn leadership skills from the UGA Fanning Institute, develop an awareness of issues facing Georgia and explore ways to apply their knowledge to issues within their communities. Youth will also have an opportunity to gain exposure to postsecondary opportunities, businesses and industries.
The participants will be announced this fall.
Delta Community accepting applications for its 11th Annual Philanthropic Fund Program
Delta Community Credit Union is accepting applications for its 2024 Philanthropic Fund grant program. Throughout 2024, the program will distribute a total of $150,000 to 20 nonprofit organizations committed to the health and well-being of young people as well as financial literacy and education programs focused on instruction in science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics. The application window closes Aug. 31 at 5 p.m. Applications must be submitted via the online portal at www.DeltaCommunityCU.com/PhilanthropicFund. Since launching in 2013, the Philanthropic Fund has invested more than $1 million in 208 organizations that offer educational opportunities, job and career training, and medical and human services support to people in need. In addition to its Philanthropic Fund, Delta Community invests in local communities by partnering with schools, awarding scholarships and supporting chambers of commerce, industry partners and civic organizations.
Chad Smith, Edward Jones hosting Walk It Out Wednesday
Chad Smith, a financial advisor with Edward Jones, is hosting a weekly Walk It Out Wednesday. The 40-minute, round-trip walk will begin on the LINC trail. The walk will be held from 8:30-9:30 a.m. and will begin at Smith’s office located at 1741 Newnan Crossing Blvd. E., Suite D, Newnan. Light refreshments are also served.
The majority of Georgia’s Regional Commissions see slight rise in unemployment, according to DOL
Georgia Labor Commissioner Bruce Thompson recently announced that most of Georgia’s Regional Commissions reported a rise in June unemployment rates, except for the Atlanta and Southwest Georgia Regional Commissions, which reported unchanged unemployment rates.
The labor force rose in Atlanta, Central Savannah, Georgia Mountains, Middle Georgia, Northeast Georgia, Northwest Georgia and the Three Rivers Regional Commissions. The Three Rivers Regional Commission includes Coweta.
Employment was up in the Atlanta, Central Savannah River, Georgia Mountains, Middle Georgia, Northeast Georgia, Northwest Georgia and Three Rivers Regional Commissions.
In June, claims were down in Coastal Georgia, Heart of Georgia, Middle Georgia, Northwest Georgia, River Valley, Southern Georgia and the Southwest Georgia Regional Commissions.
Items for consideration as business briefs should be emailed to business@newnan.com , faxed to 770-253-2538 or mailed to Business Briefs, The Newnan Times-Herald, P.O. Box 1052, Newnan, Georgia 30264. Email submissions are preferred.