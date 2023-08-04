Business Briefs
Goodwill and Assurance Wireless to host Affordable Connectivity Program event Aug. 8

Goodwill and Assurance Wireless will host an event to see who may qualify for the Affordable Connectivity Program. The event will be held Tuesday, Aug. 8 from 11:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Thomas Crossroads Center on Highway 34 in Newnan. Anyone who receives SNAP, Medicaid, Federal Public Housing, WIC, SSI or Lifeline may qualify for the Affordable Connectivity Program. Those who qualify may receive a 5G Android tablet or cellphone with free unlimited internet. The tablet does require a small one-time purchase fee. To see if you qualify just bring your government-issued ID and award letter for any of the programs listed above.