Three people were arrested after leading police on a high-speed chase after allegedly stealing more than $3,000 worth of hair dryers.
The incident occurred last Friday when Newnan police put out a lookout for a vehicle connected to a shoplifting case at Ulta Beauty.
A deputy spotted the vehicle traveling southbound on Interstate 85 near mile marker 38 and attempted to pull the car over.
The driver of the car declined to pull over and led deputies on a high-speed chase, reaching speeds in excess of 120 mph and weaving recklessly across all lanes of traffic, according to Sgt. Toby Nix, public information officer with the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities recovered two Dyson Air Wrap multi stylers and four Dyson Corrale hair straighteners, valued at $3,200 in total.
The pursuit came to an end at the top of the exit 28 ramp in Hogansville when the suspect's vehicle struck a motorist, Nix said.
Coweta County deputies approached the suspect’s vehicle using a shield and took the three occupants into custody.
Two occupants of the suspect’s vehicle, as well as the male driver of the car struck by the suspect, were reportedly flown to a local hospital to be treated for injuries.
According to the police report, the three occupants were identified as Jessica Meister of Villagebrook, Delaware; Benjamin Gullion of Aberdeen, Maryland; and Joseph Martinelli of Bel Air, Maryland.
Newnan Police will be taking charges in reference to the felony theft at Ulta, the
Coweta County Sheriff’s Office will be taking charges on the driver for felony fleeing and reckless driving, and the Georgia State Patrol will be taking charges against the driver for several counts of serious injury by motor vehicle.