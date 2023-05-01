When it comes to the 57 East project, the Newnan City Council might not know exactly what they want yet, but they know exactly what it needs to do.
Last Thursday, the council held its annual work retreat. However, this year's retreat was held in Thomasville, Georgia.
The reason? Like Newnan, Thomasville also purchased a piece of property that once contained a thriving business that ultimately fell into disrepair.
The city of Thomasville took the opportunity to purchase the 3.75 acres at $600,000 and helped transform the blighted property into a 100-room hotel through a successful public-private partnership.
Courtyard by Marriott is only a few blocks from downtown Thomasville and maintains an occupancy rate in the low 80s, according to Jeremy Emmett, chief operating officer for Red Hills Hospitality LLC.
“The size of our town is smaller than what a hotel of this size serves, but it’s exceeded our projections,” he said. “It’s just a different experience being downtown.”
The council retreat was held in the conference room of the hotel, which kicked off with an in-depth dive into what the future of 57 East in downtown Newnan could look like.
A team from Historical Concepts, a traditional architecture and planning firm based in Atlanta and New York, led the discussions among council members, aiming to “chart a path forward” for the project.
Without a specific vision in mind yet, council members freely spoke about items they’d like to see the property reflect, such as accessibility on all sides of the development.
Citing the two entrances at City Hall, council members felt it was important for the project to maintain a welcoming entrance on all sides.
“The four sides are important, but we need a singular vision and maintaining character while doing new things,” said Councilmember Dustin Koritko.
Councilmember Cynthia Jenkins referenced the Salbide side of the property as a gateway for several other historic downtown districts.
With the LINC trailhead nearby, having the space open for foot traffic would allow a continuation to Savannah Street and ultimately Greenville Street Park.
One thing was for certain, the possibility of apartments was a non-starter. Eventually, the vision of a conference center, hotel and parking area eventually came into play with a tepid interest in condominium ownership.
When asked about the potential for relocating the Newnan Center to the area, council members were open to the idea.
“The amenities we needed near the Newnan Center haven’t happened,” said Mayor Keith Brady.
A primary objective for the 57 East project would be to draw and redirect people to downtown Newnan, which made the hotel/ conference center combination a popular idea among council members.
While the city was open to possibilities with the property, that didn’t include relinquishing control over the project. To date, the city has spent $7 million on the property but isn’t in a rush to develop something that doesn’t fully reflect the vision of the council.
“If we didn’t get to have the final word, we wouldn’t have purchased the property,” Brady said. “I’m seeing this as a community investment, not a return on investment.”
Even if the council were to sell off pieces of the property, they would ensure that covenants, restrictions and guidelines would be in place to maintain a continuous design character for downtown.
Downtown Draw
The group spent some time working to determine what they believe Newnan is and what makes it unique. Responses included adjectives like “friendly” or “unified,” while some felt the historic nature of Newnan helps draw people to the downtown area.
“We’re not a small town anymore, but we still feel like one,” Jenkins said. “We’ve paid attention to our resources, densities and building sizes. People can still gather for sidewalk sales while kids play on the courthouse lawn.”
A walkability study revealed an 80/100 score within a 10-mile radius of South Court Square. Bikeability scored a little lower with 53/100. The issue of parking was addressed.
With 350 available parking spaces within the downtown nine-block core, some believe any potential grumblings of a parking problem are simply a problem with walking.
Noting how the cycles of retail downtown have changed along with the times, the council said the new space should have long-term viability.
“Form is greater than function,” Jenkins said. “Form needs to evolve as our city evolves. The function will always be flexible.”
But perhaps the biggest “ah-ha” moment came at the end of the meeting when the team from Historical Concepts unveiled an aerial map showing the property reestablished as six city blocks, complete with new streets connecting existing streets and additional parking as a result.
“It looks like it’s always been there,” Jenkins said.
By approaching the project from a smaller scale, the Historical Concepts team said it could potentially open up ideas to smaller, local developers while still allowing the city to maintain both control and flexibility over its vision for the area.
The team from Historical Concepts said they will take the information and feedback gathered from the council retreat and present its findings at a future city council or work session.