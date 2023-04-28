Gov. Brian Kemp made the trip to West Georgia Technical College’s Coweta Campus in Newnan on Thursday to sign a number of bills related to higher education.
Garrison Douglas, Kemp’s press secretary, said that the Technical College System’s Georgia Quick Start and its focus on workforce development made the campus the perfect place to hold the bill signing.
“This bill signing essentially symbolizes the relationship we’ve had with Coweta County and West Georgia Technical College, the Technical College System of Georgia in regards to workforce development,” Douglas said. “Workforce development is absolutely necessary to fill the jobs that are coming from this giant economic boom that we’re seeing.”
The Quick Start Program helps companies assess and train workers for the jobs they provide.
Julie Post, president of WGTC, said that Georgia has consistently broken economic records during Kemp’s tenure.
“For this reason, as we all know, Georgia has been named a top state for business for the ninth consecutive … year,” Post said. “Along with the honor of this, the jobs and the investment in our state, comes building a robust workforce.”
The legislation Kemp signed on Thursday provides improved opportunities for health care, dual enrollment students and more, she said.
The governor signed six bills — House bills 163, 155 and 607 and Senate bills 246, 3 and 86. The bills provided student loan repayments for medical examiners working for the Division of Forensic Sciences of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and some nursing faculty, made changes to the HOPE scholarship ACT score requirements and HOPE Career Grant Fund eligibility, eased red tap on transfers of professional licenses from another state to Georgia and initiated a review of state jobs to reduce educational and training requirements, if appropriate.
Before signing the legislation, Kemp told the dozens of people present that workforce development was one of the greatest needs in the state and the bills he was signing were testimony to Georgia’s commitment to quality education.
“We had a great legislative session,” Kemp said. “It’s an honor to be here to help celebrate but also to acknowledge why we’re doing these things.”
Dozens of locals turned out for the event including students, faculty and elected officials including Sheriff Lenn Wood, Commission Chairman John Reidelbach and Commissioner Bob Blackburn.
Reidelbach said he was invited to attend and was pleased to say that his daughter would soon be starting the nursing program at WGTC.
Blackburn said he thought the bills were important for the state and the county. The new laws will remove some of the barriers to work and entice people to bring new business to the state.
“Here alone in Coweta County, we’ve had billions invested and we’ve got to fill the workforce,” Blackburn said. “It keeps us as the finest state in the union to live, work and play.”