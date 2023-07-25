On a quiet street in Newnan, in a carefully cultivated backyard, way back by the tree line, sit four beehives – each filled with tens of thousands of the busy insects.

Newt Morris, the keeper of the honey bees, has eight more hives on his farm several miles away, he said. The hives at his home are mostly for raising bees to replenish the hives at the farm as they need it. The eight on the farm are for honey production, Morris said.