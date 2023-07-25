On a quiet street in Newnan, in a carefully cultivated backyard, way back by the tree line, sit four beehives – each filled with tens of thousands of the busy insects.
Newt Morris, the keeper of the honey bees, has eight more hives on his farm several miles away, he said. The hives at his home are mostly for raising bees to replenish the hives at the farm as they need it. The eight on the farm are for honey production, Morris said.
Morris is a hobby beekeeper. He took a class in beekeeping through the Coweta Beekeepers Association and started with two hives in 2016, he said.
Morris enjoys the work, he said.
“It’s fascinating,” he said, several times, as he described the life of the bees.
His neighbors aren’t worried about the bees, Morris said. But the homes are fairly far apart on lots – about 1.5 acres, he said. He added that honey bees are not offensive, they’re defensive. Bees will generally leave people alone if they leave the bees alone, according to Morris.
“The people next door, they’ve got five kids. The oldest is going into the seventh grade or something like that, and they don’t bother them,” Morris said.
He was at the Coweta County Farmers Market on a Wednesday to sell some of the honey he harvested in June.
“I’ve got more honey than friends,” Morris said with a laugh, adding that he’s just trying to recoup some of the expense of his hobby.
Morris traps bees during the swarming season to create hives. He divides his hives by moving a queen bee and part of a brood – the babies waiting to emerge from their cells – to a new hive. The queen bee will start laying eggs to fill up the new hive.
They seem to know when there is a lot of pollen available, Morris said.
“If it’s in the spring of the year, it takes about a month for the hive to fill up,” he said.
In the old hive, a new queen will be raised by the remaining bees to take over for the missing queen.
Beekeeping is a fascinating hobby
Morris is one of “many thousands” of beekeepers in the state, said Julia Mahood, vice president of the Georgia Beekeepers Association. The association has between 1,200 and 1,300 members.
Most of the state’s beekeepers are hobbyists, Mahood said, but the majority of the hives are run by commercial beekeepers.
“Our commercial beekeepers will run thousands of hives,” she said.
The Coweta Beekeepers Association has between 100 and 150 members, with 70 to 80 showing up to monthly meetings, said Steven Page, one of the members.
Page is what is called a sideline beekeeper, he said.
“So, I am commercial, but I’m not very big,” Page said.
Page keeps between 75 and 100 hives. He sells about 200 pounds of honey a year wholesale. It is then sold to consumers by retailers, Page said.
But the amount he harvests can vary dramatically depending on the conditions each year. Hobbyists will have much less honey to sell and may not sell any, Page said.
Both Morris and Page tend to their hives, but while Page may spend less time at each hive, overall he spends more time because of the sheer number of hives, he said.
Page’s neighbor when he was growing up kept bees, so he’s been around honey bees since he was young. In 2007, he started a couple of hives of his own because he wanted bees to pollinate his garden, Page said. Like Morris, he thought the bees were fascinating and continued to add hives.
“I was so busy with the bees,” Page said, “the garden went away.”
Beekeeping contributes to the state economy
Beekeeping involves more than just the harvesting of honey, Mahood said. There are Georgia beekeepers who raise queen bees and send them all across the country.
Page said a queen with three pounds of worker bees is sold as a package for about $120. A nucleus colony, which is basically a starter colony, can go for $175 to $200.
Some beekeepers are migratory and move their bees across the state or even the region to pollinate crops at their peak pollination time.
“Bees greatly impact our food source,” Mahood said.
However, the statement that people would starve if bees became extinct is an exaggeration, she said.
“But you might want to be (dead),” Mahood said. “You’d be bored to death.”
Gone would be the fruits and vegetables that are so tasty and healthy, she said. Beef and dairy would become very expensive because cows eat alfalfa, and alfalfa is a crop pollinated by honey bees, Mahood added.
According to a paper by John Bergstrom published on the University of Georgia College of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences website, beekeeping contributes to the economy.
“For the state of Georgia, we show the economic value of pollination to be substantial ($367 million), equivalent to 13 percent of the total production value of the crops studied and 3 percent of the total production value of Georgia's agricultural sector,” the paper states.
There are other pollinators, but bees are one of the most efficient, Mahood said.
Protecting bees
But as many people have heard, the honey bee population is getting smaller. In fact, all bug populations are declining, and it is threatening the ecosystems on our planet.
When she was a child, Mahood said she remembers going out for a drive at night and having to wash the windshields afterwards because of all the bugs that were stuck to it, she said. That rarely happens now.
“It was so gradual that people don’t even notice,” she said.
There are three reasons for the decline of honey bees: pesticides, mites and habitat loss, Mahood said. The country’s agriculture system, which is now suffering from the loss, is also one of the culprits. Acres and acres of one-crop fields don’t provide year-round food for bees, and commonly used pesticides may protect the crops, but they make it hard for the insects and pollinators to survive.
Beekeepers like Morris are helping to stabilize the honey bee population, she said, but it’s getting harder.
“I’ve been keeping bees for 20 years and it’s much harder to keep them alive now,” Mahood said.
People who want to help protect local bees can help by planting flowers in their yards and by avoiding pesticides.
She also suggested purchasing “Save the Honey Bee” license plates. A fee from every license plate is forwarded to the agency for their work in protecting bees.
The Coweta Beekeepers Association holds a beginning beekeepers class each January. For more information, visit https://www.cowetabeekeepers.org/.