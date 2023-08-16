Any time is the right time for fresh salad and healthy sandwiches, but summertime might be the best to appreciate their refreshing, cool taste.
Salads offer a great way to take in the fruits and vegetables needed for a healthy lifestyle. That's especially important to the staff at City of Hope Atlanta, where cancer patients benefit greatly from healthy food choices, according to Jayla Thurman, clinical oncology dietician.
“A diet rich in fruit and vegetables is important for everyone, especially cancer patients," Thurman said. "Fruits and vegetables provide many nutrients – such as fiber, antioxidants and phytochemicals – that help fight off radical cells that can cause cancer formation. It is important to include five servings of fruit and veggies every day.”
As a premium partner in The Newnan Times-Herald's new cookbook, "Coweta Cooks: Sharing a Legacy of Our Favorite Recipes," City of Hope sponsored the "Salads & Sandwiches" chapter.
City of Hope encourages their clients to "eat the rainbow" by choosing intensely colored fruits and vegetables in colors of the rainbow as an effective way to boost daily nutrition. These foods may also benefit cancer patients:
• Reds, including raspberries, strawberries, beets, red bell peppers, tomatoes and watermelon: Berries are good sources of vitamin C and fiber; along with cherries and beets, they contain powerful antioxidants.
• Greens, including broccoli, brussel sprouts, kale, chard, collard greens, avocado and celery: Dark leafy greens are high in fiber, folate and carotenoid. Broccoli has potassium, fiber and folate, while avocado is high in magnesium and good fats.
• Blues and purples, including red grapes, blueberries, eggplant and purple cabbage: Blueberries are packed with antioxidants, fiber and vitamin C, while cabbage is a great source of antioxidants.
• Oranges and yellows, including carrots, sweet potatoes, mango, pumpkin, oranges, tangerines, yellow bell peppers, yellow squash, pineapple and lemon: Many of these are high in carotenoids, beta carotene and vitamin A.
• Whites, including onions, garlic, green grapes, cauliflower, potatoes and bananas: Onions and garlic are rich in antioxidants, and bananas are known for potassium. Potatoes contain vitamin C, potassium and iron.
Nathan Schober, manager of clinical nutrition at City of Hope Atlanta, said meal planning can be helpful in thoughtfully making diet and lifestyle changes for anyone, not just cancer patients.
"Our lives are busy and sometimes we don’t have the time to think about what we should be eating, but meal planning can set us up for a better chance of improving our habits," he said. "For cancer patients, this can be particularly helpful as travel, appointments, medications and overall stress is usually a larger part of day-to-day life, and having a plan can make them more likely to succeed.”
"Coweta Cooks" is set to debut Aug. 26 at the Sharpsburg Book Fair.
•••
Citrus Salad with Beets and Arugula
Jermaine Brown, executive sous chef, City of Hope Atlanta
1 pink grapefruit
1 blood orange
1 lime
1 shallot, sliced thin
¼ cup white wine vinegar
1 tablespoon honey
½ cup olive oil
2 tablespoon chopped chives
1 tablespoon chopped oregano
1 cup red beets, cooked and diced
1 cup gold beets, cooked and diced
2 ounces arugula
Skin both grapefruit and orange, removing as much white pith as possible.
Working over a bowl to catch the juices, use the white lines as a guide to cut the segments free from the fruits.
After removing the segments, squeeze the juice from the lime.
Strain the juices into a separate bowl and add the shallot and marinate for 30 minutes.
To make the vinaigrette, place 1 cup of the citrus juice from the shallot marinade in a saucepan.
Add the vinegar and bring to a boil over medium heat. Reduce by half, about 10 minutes.
Remove from heat and cool to room temperature.
Add the honey, then whisk in the olive oil. Stir in the chopped herbs and season to taste with salt and pepper.
Toss the fruit segments, beets, and shallots together with enough vinaigrette to coat, then arrange on a plate.
Toss the arugula with vinaigrette to coat and top the beets and fruit segments. Recipe yields 4 to 5 servings.
Flora's Watermelon Salad
Catherine Latimore Walldorf, Newnan
"This salad is best assembled at the last minute and served immediately."
5 cups cubed seedless watermelon
I head bibb or butter lettuce, torn
Vinaigrette Dressing (recipe below)
1 cup gorgonzola cheese
¾ cup pecans (toasted at 350 F 5 to 7 minutes, cooled and chopped)
Combine lettuce and watermelon in bowl.
Add vinaigrette; toss to coat.
Transfer to platter and sprinkle with cheese and pecans.
Vinaigrette Dressing
¼ cup rice or white wine vinegar
¼ cup red pepper jelly
1 tablespoon lime juice
1 teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon pepper
1 tablespoon grated onion
¼ cup canola oil
Mix all ingredients, adding oil last, and whisk.
Spinach and Rice Salad
Pam Lee, Newnan
1 cup uncooked white rice
½ cup Italian dressing
1 tablespoon soy sauce
½ teaspoon sugar
2 cups packed fresh spinach, cut into thin strips
½ cup sliced celery
½ cup sliced green onions, including the tops
⅓ cup crumbled crisp bacon, optional
Cook rice. Transfer to bowl and cool slightly.
Mix Italian dressing, soy sauce and sugar until sugar is dissolved. Stir into warm rice.
Cover and chill. Fold in remaining ingredients before serving.
Serves 4-6.
Delicious Orzo Salad
Carol B. Starnes, Newnan
1 (1-pound) box orzo, cooked according to directions and drained
1/3 cup balsamic vinegar
1/3 cup olive oil
4 ounces feta cheese, crumbled
1/2 cup chopped fresh basil leaves
3/4 cup rehydrated sun-dried tomatoes, cut in strips or chunks
1 cup tightly packed fresh baby spinach leaves, cut into strips
1/2 red onion or large bunch spring onions, chopped
1 small red pepper, chopped
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon ground seasoned pepper
1/4 cup toasted pine nuts, optional
Mix all together, adding nuts just before serving.
Salad will keep in refrigerator several days.