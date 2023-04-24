School officials and the Newnan Police Department are investigating threats scrawled on bathroom walls at Cougar Village and Ruth Hill Elementary School last week.
The incidents resulted in heightened security, with extra officers stationed at both schools.
On Friday around 9 a.m., Ruth Hill administrators were notified of graffiti “containing a threat towards the school.”
School emergency procedures were followed and law enforcement was immediately notified, according to a letter sent to Ruth Hill families by Principal Melvenette Bryant.
“We appreciate the students who brought this to our attention and we will continue to keep you informed of incidents involving student safety,” Bryant wrote. “… We will always take the necessary steps to ensure our school environment is safe and conducive to learning.”
At Cougar Village – the ninth grade campus of Newnan High School, located at the Central Educational Center – graffiti was discovered in a bathroom on Thursday referencing a possible shooting at the school on Friday.
The threat was deemed “not credible,” according to a letter from NHS Principal Chase Puckett, but extra law enforcement officers were stationed at Cougar Village, Newnan High’s main campus on LaGrange Street and the CEC on Friday.
“School administration and law enforcement will continue to investigate this crime and we will update you as more facts become available,” Puckett wrote. “We will continue to use our safety procedures in order to maintain a safe learning environment, and will continue to work with law enforcement until this matter is resolved.”
Puckett also praised the students who reported the threat and urged parents to remind their children of the “serious and lifelong disciplinary and legal consequences” of making threats of violence against the school.”