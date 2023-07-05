AT&T is working with Human I-T to provide ELEVATE Coweta Students with computers and other resources.
Through the partnership 50 Coweta County residents in need received laptops, funded by an AT&T donation to Human I-T, to help them fully participate in our modern world.
“Having reliable connectivity and technology is important so Coweta County students are able to access virtual learning and develop new skills that will prepare them for the future,” said Senator Matt Brass. “We are grateful to AT&T for equipping Coweta County students and families with the digital tools they need to succeed in the classroom and beyond.”
These efforts are part of the AT&T Connected Learning initiative, created as part of a companywide, $2 billion commitment from 2021- 2023, to help address the digital divide through internet accessibility, affordability and safe adoption.
ELEVATE Coweta Students surrounds students with a community of support, empowering them to stay in school and achieve in life. Site coordinators in the schools help identify students in need of assistance and connect those students—and family members—to community resources that can help remove obstacles to student success.
“AT&T is committed to helping close the digital divide, and we are proud to invest in initiatives that help Coweta County students and families connect to greater possibility,” said Colin Martin, regional director of External Affairs, AT&T Georgia. “This collaboration with ELEVATE Coweta Students and Human I-T is another example of how we are connecting Georgia communities and providing local students and families with the connectivity and digital resources they need to thrive.”
ELEVATE Coweta Students is a local nonprofit serving the students of Coweta County with a mission to “elevate our students to success in school, our community and in life.” This effort begins with site coordinators, who serve as advocates for our students, focus on attendance, behavior, and course work. ELEVATE Coweta Students assistance includes basic needs, mental health, life skills, and college & career readiness.
“At ELEVATE Coweta Students, our mission is to elevate our students to success in school, in our community and in life. AT&T’s donation of digital devices helps us accomplish just that,” said Kevin Barbee, executive director, ELEVATE Coweta Students. “These laptops will give our students and families the technology and resources they need to help them complete homework, develop essential job skills, and reach their fullest potential.”
Human-I-T is a 501(c)3 social enterprise that creates equitable access to opportunity by providing devices, internet access, digital skills training, and tech support for community members, while at the same time, empowering businesses and organizations to do good by diverting technology from landfills to protect the planet. To learn more, please visit https://www.human-i-t.org.