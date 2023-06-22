Thursday morning, the tiny, usually calm, office of the Coweta County Tax Assessor was filled with people complaining about their “tax bills.” As they waited their turn to talk to staff at the intake window they commiserated with one another.
“I don’t even have children in the school system,” said one man, waving the form he received in the mail.
“My bill went up $500,” said one woman.
Evelyn Smith, of Newnan, was looking for some relief after receiving the form, she said.
“I’m a senior,” Smith said. “I’m on a fixed income, you know, and so it was a big jump to me.”
What the people received in the mail on Tuesday were their assessments, not their tax bills. Tax bills will be mailed by Oct. 1, said Dean Henson, chief appraiser for Coweta County. As part of the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights, the assessments include an estimated bill using the former year’s millage rates, he said.
“(The estimated bill) is one of the biggest heartburn, I guess you’d say, for the taxpayers,” Henson said. I don’t know that it’s ever been the same from the time that they got the estimate to when the actual bill comes out.”
The millage rates that will apply to the latest assessments will be determined by the budgets of the local governing authority of each resident. That authority will take their budget and divide it by their tax digest to determine the millage rate they will levy.
The Assessor’s Office is responsible for the assessments, or determining the fair market values of the property.
Georgia law requires that all property must be assessed as of Jan. 1. Local appraisers plot every property sale from Jan. 1, 2022, through Dec. 31, 2022, to create that assessment. They have to sift through all those sales to find the sales that were done at fair market value. Some sales involving family or for other reasons may not reflect the true value of the property, Henson said. About half the transfers of property were considered to be other than fair market value, he added.
“We ended up with a total of close to 5,000 arm’s length sales,” Henson said. “That’s down from about 6,000 from the year 2021.”
Once they have those sales plotted, they compare the sales prices with their assessments to determine how close the assessments are to fair market value. They take the old assessed value multiply it by .40 (the level at which Georgia properties are taxed) and divide it by the sale price. Georgia law requires that the resulting ratio be between .36 and .44. At the beginning of the process, their ratio was .32, Henson said.
“We did some adjustments on finished basements and unfinished basements, garages, a lot of accessories,” he said. “Those had not been updated since 2020.”
Additionally, they found that rural properties were assessed way below sales prices, so those were adjusted. After the adjustments, the county’s ratio was 38.18, he said.
“There are laws in place to make sure that the tax assessors are valuing at fair market value each and every year,” Henson said. “So, it’s not just arbitrarily valued.”
The Georgia Department of Revenue checks the property tax digest of the counties against fair market sales to ensure that the assessments are fair, uniform and unbiased, he said. If a county fails to meet the state standards two years in a row, it is penalized. Henson said he believes the penalty is about $5 per parcel.
Once the assessments are received, local property owners have an opportunity to check the values. Henson suggested they go first to the website, https://www.coweta.ga.us/departments-services/departments-r-z/tax-assessors-office, search for their property and check to see that the information listed is correct. If there is an error, such as a basement listed as finished when it isn’t, they can call the office to start the process of getting that corrected, he said. He suggested doing that as quickly as possible.
If they just disagree with the assessment, they can file an appeal online, by email or in the office. That appeal will require supporting documents such as values of comparable homes in the neighborhood, “anything that supports their opinion of the value,” he said.
The deadline to appeal this year is Aug. 1.
There is a one time Property Tax Relief Grant of up to $500 that was created by the state for eligible local property owners. Gov. Brian Kemp signed the legislation on March 13, allocating $950 million to the grant.
“With $950 million appropriated to the Department of Revenue in the Amended Fiscal Year 2023 budget, the Department of Revenue will be able to reduce the assessed value of Georgia homesteads by $18,000,” the Georgia Department of Revenue website states.
That grant will apply to millage rates but not bond millage rates, Henson said. So for instance Coweta County has a fire bond millage rate and that would not be included in the grant.
Residents do not have to apply for the grant. While the grant is not reflected on the estimate, it will be on the bill when it goes out on Oct. 1, Henson said.