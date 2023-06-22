20230624 Assessments.jpg

Coweta County property tax assessments went out this week drawing lots of complaints from residents who fear high property tax bills.

Thursday morning, the tiny, usually calm, office of the Coweta County Tax Assessor was filled with people complaining about their “tax bills.” As they waited their turn to talk to staff at the intake window they commiserated with one another.

“I don’t even have children in the school system,” said one man, waving the form he received in the mail.