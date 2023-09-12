An arrest constitutes only the initiation of charges, and those arrested are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty in a court of law.
Sept. 4
Billingslea, Hubert Alexander, 36 - unlawful conduct during 911 call, NPD
Clark, Kheri Dia Marie, 43 - probation violation, STPR
Durrough, Deborah Ann, 62 - forgery, theft by taking, theft by deception, identity fraud, NPD
Dyer, Jonmicha, 27 - FTA, SNCT
Jordan, David, 36 - suspended license, NPD
Lampkin, Tammie Jaquay, 45 - suspended license, CCSO
Martinez, Brandon Eloy, 46 - change of address or name, safety belts usage, DUI, FTML, SPD
Plumley, Tommy Hoyt, 53 - child cruelty, CCSO
Strakose, Derek James, 37 - assault, aggravated stalking, criminal trespass, purchase/ possession/ manufacture/ distribution/ sale of controlled substance — multiple counts, going inside guard line with weapon/ liquor/ drugs, CCSO
Taylor, Marcus Aaron, 33 - suspended license, open container, speeding, CCSO
Walker, Johnny Frank, 53 - FTA, probation violation, STA, NPRB
Williams, Diamond Tia, 25 - speeding, alteration of license plates, suspended license, GPD
Sept. 5
Sapp, Dalton Charles, 21 - DUI, FTML, driving while unlicensed, GSP
Barr, Lewis William Kr., 52 - probation violation, STPR
Smith, Destiny Wynne, 17 - battery, affray, CCSO
Phillips, Quanderious Lajhon, 25 - burglary, CCSO
Walker, Terrence Mordecai, 45 - following too closely, DUI drugs — less safe, suspended license, GSP
Jamies, Lionel Augustus, 52 - HOA
Dabney, Robert Carl, 29 - battery, obstruction of officers, NPD
White, George Deandre, 35 - driving while unlicensed, no brake lights, NPD
Rogers, Emory Scott, 49 - narcotics possession with intent to distribute, possession of firearm by convicted felon, possession of firearm during commission of a crime, CCSO
Sept. 6
Addis-Thompson, Cynthia R, 49 - narcotics possession, CCSO
Arce-Mendoza, Jonathan, 27 - driving while unlicensed, failure to yield, CCSO
Arnold, Jeremy Andrew, 34 - suspended license, NPD
Beagles, Christopher Weimer, 37 - forgery, PRIV
Bell, Preslee Hope, 22 - narcotics possession, NPD
Blaine, Phil Joseph, 57 - fugitive from justice, CCSO
Brito, Shannon Elizabeth, 33 - battery, CCSO
Dean, Doniel Lashon, 28 - speeding, DUI, open container, FTML, CCSO
Ervin, Darius Allen, 28 - obstruction of officers, disorderly conduct, PPD
Fields, Kaleb Riley, 17 - giving false name to law enforcement, limited conditions of driving permit, CCSO
Fuller, Christopher Ryan, 34 - narcotics possession, criminal trespass, CCSO
Gabriel, Latasha Marie, 43 - fleeing from police, obstruction of officers, CCSO
Glass, Marterious Demond, 26 - marijuana possession (misdemeanor), NPD
Gunn, Jonathan Purnell, 32 - suspended license, CCSO
Houseworth, Anthony Lee, 27 - FTA, suspended license, safety belts usage, STPR, DOPS
Isaac, Michael Clay, 45 - operating vehicle without registration/ valid tag, FTML, purchase/ possession/ manufacture/ distribution/ sale of controlled substance — multiple counts, drug trafficking, marijuana possession (misdemeanor), drug-related objects, possession of firearm by convicted felon, possession of firearm during commission of a crime, CCSO
Johnson, Nasir Joshua, 19 - giving false name to law enforcement, marijuana possession (misdemeanor), illegal tint, open container, CCSO
Kline, Jerome Wellington, 86 - child sexual exploitation, CCSO
Marguez-Dominguez, Gabino, 39 - going inside guard line with weapon/ liquor/ drugs, narcotics possession, defective equipment, driving while unlicensed, CCSO
Pittman, Charissa Navel, 49 - theft by shoplifting, NPD
Saunders, Skylar Diane, 24 - narcotics possession, narcotics possession with intent to distribute, following too closely, CCSO
Simon, Derek, 39 - operating vehicle without registration/ valid tag, reckless driving, fleeing from police, FTML, removing license plate to conceal vehicle ID, suspended license, speeding, narcotics possession, CCSO
Smith, Jarqhari Dequan Sr., 25 - driving while unlicensed, speeding, improper turn, GPD
Smith, Mykara Leigh, 26 - theft by shoplifting, NPD
Swindle Eric Montenez, 38 - narcotics possession, marijuana possession (misdemeanor), NPD
Warren, Kareem Devontae Lee, 28 - criminal trespass, CCSO
Woodson, Aniyah Kayla, 19 - battery, marijuana possession (misdemeanor), NPD
Sept. 7
Allen, Destiney Sade, 33 - FTA, STA
Campbell, Tony Eugene, 67 - criminal trespass, SPD
Dates, Karla Deshanon, 34 - driver to use due care, suspended license, operating vehicle without registration/ valid tag, driving while unlicensed, GSP
Favors, Neiman, Keishad, 29 - speeding, reckless driving, racing on highway/ streets, CCSO
Gill, Audrey, 38 - FTA, STA
Glencamp, Desiree Latrice, 35 - endangering security interest, PRIV
Jackson, Montavious Ellanardo Jr., 25 - suspended license, reckless driving, racing on highway/ streets, CCSO
Landers, Kenneth Charles Sr., 67 - battery, exploitation of elderly/disabled, CCSO
Parks, Chesketa Ann, 66 - theft by taking, NPD
Robinson, Scottie Dale, 30 - fugitive from justice, CCSO
Smith, Justin Perez, 40 - narcotics possession, possession of firearm during commission of a crime, open container, CCSO
Smith-Stargell, Sha’Mariea Ladon, 22 - probation violation, STPR
Thomas, Jalyn Emanuel, 22 - driving while unlicensed, FTML, CCSO
Vaughn, Bobby Dewayne, 34 - probation violation, CPRB
Sept. 8
Adams, Chandra Earline, 65 - probation violation, NPRB
Andrade, Jesus, 34 - driving without valid license, CCSO
Creel-Dawes, Tonya Jacks, 53 - probation violation, STPR
Duncan, Xzander Jevonn, 22 - possession of sawed-off weapon, narcotics possession with intent to distribute, CCSO
High, Chelsie Ann, 27 - theft by shoplifting, fleeing from police, NPD
Ingram, Trinton Deandre, 22 - trespassing, NPD
Irvin, Philander Bernard, 54 - theft by deception, NPD
Lassiter, Aaliyah Lanette, 21 - theft by shoplifting, NPD
Lassiter, Allexus Nicole, 22 - theft by shoplifting, NPD
Montague, Henry Alexander, 51 - probation violation, STPR
Payne, Tanayza Lacelle, 20 - probation violation, STPR
Reed, Tijuana Aujanae, 24 - suspended license, FTML, child restraint violation, NPD
Song, Jiawei, 34 - DUI, CCSO
Tucker, Katie Lynn, 43 - HOA
Watkins, Marcus Javell, 29 - narcotics possession with intent to distribute, possession of firearm during commission of a crime, possession of firearm by convicted felon, obstruction of officers, CCSO
Wright, Anthony Deon, 49 - HOA
Sept. 9
Charles, Brianna Kayla, 31 - affray, CCSO
Dix, Shimarie Johnson, 38 - affray, CCSO
Etheridge, Cody Michael, 36 - theft by receiving stolen property, CCSO
Jones, Morice Dexter, 50 - driving while unlicensed, no proof of insurance, SPD
Payton, Timothy Andrew, 32 - probation violation, CPRB, STPR
Price, Kenthrol Debarail, 50 - possession of firearm by convicted felon, suspended license, speeding CCSO
Rosser, Omar Maurice, 41 - FTML, DUI, open container, CCSO
Stallworth, Shakevia Dajaquie, 28 - driving while unlicensed, speeding, GPD
Swanson, Landis Lashawn, 45 - speeding, open container, CCSO
Sept. 10
Cruz-Valdez, Luis, 22 - suspended license, illegal tint, CCSO
Daly, Tristen Thomas, 23 - safety belts used, FTML, DUI, duty upon striking fixture, too fast for conditions, hit and run, wrong side of roadway, license to be carried and exhibited on demand, littering, GSP
Hagen, Laura Leigh, 57 - FTA, CCSO
Rainey, Maurice Lindell, 37 - fleeing from police, reckless driving, stop sign violation, CCSO
Salinas-Flores, Aniceto, 46 - DUI, driving while unlicensed, NPD
Voyles, Timothy Leon Jr., 45 - public drunkenness, disorderly conduct, PPD
Washington, Tyrese Davon, 22 - HOA
Wright, William H. III, 49 - assault, CCSO