An arrest constitutes only the initiation of charges, and those arrested are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty in a court of law.
The arresting departments are noted: Coweta County Sheriff's Office (CCSO), Chattahoochee Hills Police Department (CHPD), Criminal Investigation Division (CID), Coweta Probation (CPRB), Child Support (CLDS), Crime Suppression Unit (CSU), District Court (DC), Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), Georgia Department of Public Safety (DOPS), Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC), Georgia Department of Natural Resources (GDNR), Georgia State Patrol (GSP), Grantville City Court (GRTV), Grantville Police Department (GPD), Magistrate Court (MAG), Newnan City Court (NWCT), Newnan Police Department (NPD), Newnan Probation (NPRB), Palmetto Police Department (PPD), Department of Community Supervision (PARL), Private Investigator (PRIV), Senoia City Court (SNCT), Senoia Police Department (SPD), State Probation (STPR), Superior Court (SUP), U.S. Marshals (USM) or others.
Violation of probation or parole is listed as VOP, violation of the Georgia controlled substance act is listed as VGCSA, failure to appear is noted as FTA, hold for other agency is listed as HOA, family violence act is listed as FVA, failure to maintain lane is listed as FTML and driving under the influence is abbreviated DUI.
All persons arrested, except those held by orders of the magistrate or those arrested for violation of probation, are released from custody after posting bond or paying a fine.
The following arrest bookings were listed in the Coweta County Jail. The arresting departments are noted:
Baker, Jeremiah Sanquize, 34 - probation violation, STPR
Cruz-Marcos, Jose Danilo, 31 - no taillights, driving while unlicensed, NPD
Emsley, Brandi Donie, 54 - identity fraud, financial transaction card theft, forgery, giving false name to law enforcement, NPD
Jones, Justin David, 32 - probation violation, CPRB
Monroe, Keith Tyrone, 36 - suspended license, safety belts usage, allowing another to violate state law, GPD
Ryals, Taviun Trashawn, 24 - speeding, suspended license, CCSO
Smith, Akeem Rashaud, 30 - probation violation, STPR
Sutton, Uzziah, 29 - probation violation, CPRB
Tanner, Deanna Ann, 58 - DUI, following too closely, GSP
Waddell, Joshua William, 34 - theft by taking, possession of firearm by convicted felon, CCSO
Watt, Darius A 33 - speeding, suspended license, safety belts usage, 33, GPD
Bynum, Alrah Bertram III, 32 - probation violation, STPR
Crosby, Laura Nicole, 40 - FTA, STA
Cruver, Londarious Jamar, 21 - battery, CCSO
Diamond, Lakier Charita, 38 - HOA
Edwards, Nijae Javone, 22 - HOA
Frank, Jordan Rondey, 17 - narcotics possession, fleeing from police, passing on shoulder of roadway, speeding, CCSO
Graham, Bob Roger III, 38 - aggravated stalking, battery, child cruelty, NPD
Hudgins, Jaicey Lynn, 18 - narcotics possession, stop sign violate, CCSO
Lunsford, Kathryn Michelle, 40 - HOA
Moon, Gregory Dakota, 28 - HOA
Moore, Nigeria Shandrielle, 23 - illegal tint, suspended license, CCSO
Owens, Wanda Michelle, 44 - battery, CCSO
Powell, Jennifer Latrice, 31 - HOA
Robinson, Anthony Gene, 55 - HOA
Sibley, Candice Lee, 39 - battery, CCSO
Williams, Brandon Lee, 25 - narcotics possession, CCSO
Willis, Christopher Thomas, 32 - fleeing from police, obstruction of officers, drug-related objects, speeding, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, FTML, improper turn, suspended license, CCSO
Alcorta-Reyes, Marco, 50 - no brake lights, driving while unlicensed, CCSO
Alford, Taniya Ja’Nay, 17 - HOA
Bearden, Hugh Edward IV, 44 - probation violation, CPRB
Broughton, Willie Lewis, 62 - purchase/ possession/ manufacture/ distribution/ sale of controlled substance — multiple counts, NPD
Cato, Brittany Virginia Velds, 26 - disorderly conduct, marijuana possession (misdemeanor), going inside guard line with weapon/ liquor/ drugs, CCSO
Desravines, Izarah Lloyd, 23 - probation violation, CPRB
Duncan, Gregory Cortez, 33 - HOA
Gorin, Megan Leigh, 21 - operating vehicle without registration/valid tag, suspended license, GPD
Humphries, Keywontrezes Travon, 24 - probation violation, STPR
Jenkins, Courtney Lynn, 31 - speeding, suspended license, GPD
McCants, Richard Lewis, 56 - probation violation, CPRB
Richardson, Yolanda Gail, 46 - burglary, CCSO
Simmons, Emille Leon Louis, 22 - HOA
Whitley, Lataria Cytrailya, 20 - hindering apprehension or punishment of criminal, CCSO
Ayers, Nateshia Anekqua, 20 - FTA, STA
Brown, Darius Dashaun, 22 - FTA, STA
Callaway, Kevin Lynn, 60 - criminal damage to property, NPD
Easter, Marquet Deon, 37 - FTA, PPD
James, Donald Franklin, 53 - DUI, CCSO
Jensen, Katherine Elizabeth, 38 - forgery, NPD
Keith, Brandon Tobias, 31 - narcotics possession, drug-related objects, pedestrians on highway, CCSO
Land, Joshua Romney, 28 - aggravated assault, possession of firearm during commission of a crime, terroristic acts and threats, criminal trespass, CCSO
Martinez, Brandon Eloy, 46 - suspended license, duty to make immediate report of accident, DUI, SPD
Mikulskis, Sean Michael, 26 - narcotics possession, display of license plates, CCSO
Mullins, Luke Emory, 42 - influencing a witness, CCSO
Stokes, Vernon Deran, 43 - FTA, CCSO
Thompson, Aaliyah Chantele, 23 - speeding, suspended license, CCSO
Townes, Romulus Prometheus, 24 - FTA, STA
Trice, Tiffany Michelle, 32 - FTA, STA
Webb, Thomas Alexander, 34 - theft by taking, GPD
Grant, Alfred Demond, 46 - HOA
Hannigan, Taylor Worth, 24 - child molestation, enticing a child for indecent purposes, internet provider intentionally permits subscriber, CCSO
Milton, Lori Anne, 59 - theft by taking, identity fraud, theft by deception, NPD
Osborne, Oscar Jamal, 33 - HOA
Reina, Yaneth, 53 - driving while unlicensed, no proof of insurance, operation of low speed vehicle on highway, NPD
Ryan, Leann Michelle, 35 - interference with government property, DUI, FTML, NPD
Scott, Tony Eugene, 42 - theft by taking, NPD
Slaton, Horace, 51 - probation violation, CPRB
Spence, Michael Allen III, 30 - probation violation, STPR
Swank, Robert Lynn, 55 - probation violation, CCSO
Walker, Marcus Jermaine Jr., 20 - marijuana possession (misdemeanor), speeding, NPD
Campbell, Darnell Deshon, 35 - suspended license, CCSO
Cobb, Evan Michael, 30 - narcotics possession, CCSO
Heller, Christine Ariel, 27 - trespassing, NPD
Hernandez-Cordova, Martin, 50 - fugitive from justice, FTA, CCSO, STA
Knight, Amanda Diane, 44 - narcotics possession, CCSO
Nutt, Katy Lemerle, 29 - speeding, suspended license, CCSO
Penland, Austin Blake, 29 - DUI, CCSO
Robinson, Stantavius Temal, 27 - fleeing from police, obstruction of officers, narcotics possession, FTML, defective equipment, CCSO
Ronig, David Richard II, 28 - probation violation, STPR
Scott, Brian Joseph, 45 - theft by shoplifting, NPD
Smail, Timothy Ray, 36 - safety belts usage, FTML, DUI, GSP
Thrash, Jeremiah Matthew, 18 - hit and run, CCSO
Brock, Marcie Elaine, 50 - narcotics possession, going inside guard line with weapon/ liquor/ drugs, marijuana possession (misdemeanor), drug-related objects, CCSO
Brown, Ansley Jordan, 25 - escape, probation violation, SUP, STPR
Denson, Aaliyah Renee, 28 - no brake lights, no proof of insurance, suspended license, NPD
Edge, Jeremy Norris, 31 - fleeing from police, obstruction of officers, reckless driving, FTML, following too closely, improper turn, passing vehicle in opposite lane, suspended license, driving without valid license, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, probation violation, CCSO, STPR
Gates, Judy Ann, 54 - FTA, STA
Glass, Orlando Perez, 47 - disorderly conduct, NPD
Gray, Darrius Terrain, 26 - DUI, driving while unlicensed, improper turn, speeding, GSP
Lewis, David Scott, 57 - theft by shoplifting, NPD
Maine, Shank Nycolle, 29 - probation violation, CPRB
Prutu, Tamara Lynn, 64 - DUI, FTML, NPD
Roker, Mekhi Chad, 22 - kidnapping, battery, CCSO
Shelton, Seth Donavon, 26 - criminal trespass, CCSO
Smith, Thaxter Tremayne Sr., 40 - DUI, FTML, CCSO
Talley, Regina, 55 - FTML, DUI, GSP
Thorton, Rodney Arnold, 69 - impersonating a police officer, operating vehicle without registration/ valid tag, driving while unlicensed, removing license plate to conceal vehicle ID, CCSO