An arrest constitutes only the initiation of charges, and those arrested are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty in a court of law.
The arresting departments are noted: Coweta County Sheriff's Office (CCSO), Chattahoochee Hills Police Department (CHPD), Criminal Investigation Division (CID), Coweta Probation (CPRB), Child Support (CLDS), Crime Suppression Unit (CSU), District Court (DC), Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), Georgia Department of Public Safety (DOPS), Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC), Georgia Department of Natural Resources (GDNR), Georgia State Patrol (GSP), Grantville City Court (GRTV), Grantville Police Department (GPD), Magistrate Court (MAG), Newnan City Court (NWCT), Newnan Police Department (NPD), Newnan Probation (NPRB), Palmetto Police Department (PPD), Department of Community Supervision (PARL), Private Investigator (PRIV), Senoia City Court (SNCT), Senoia Police Department (SPD), State Probation (STPR), Superior Court (SUP), U.S. Marshals (USM), or others.
Violation of probation or parole is listed as VOP, violation of the Georgia controlled substance act is listed as VGCSA, failure to appear is noted as FTA, hold for other agency is listed as HOA, family violence act is listed as FVA, failure to maintain lane is listed as FTML and driving under the influence is abbreviated DUI.
All persons arrested, except those held by orders of the magistrate or those arrested for violation of probation, are released from custody after posting bond or paying a fine.
The following arrest bookings were listed in the Coweta County Jail. The arresting departments are noted:
May 8
Atwood, Ethan Charles, 18 - child exploitation, CCSO
Brogdon, Pamela Elizabeth, 56 - DUI, stopping/standing prohibited in specified places, CCSO
Caro, Diana Cristina, 29 - obedience to traffic control device, driving while unlicensed, NPD
Crumbley, Alex Devon, 59 - suspended license, DUI-less safe, CCSO
Demarco, Stephen, 26 - battery, disorderly conduct, NPD
Geribon, Andrea Paula, 44 - theft of financial transaction card, NPD
Geribon, Robert Ariel, 47 - theft of financial transaction card, NPD
Graham, Lavitiace, Deablo, 44 - probation violation, PARL
Holladay, Melanie Land, 59 - assault, CCSO
Johnson, Zhanikqua Chamihya, 26 - FTA, PPD
Kimbell, Jordan Chase, 32 - narcotics possession, drug-related objects, CCSO
Leverette, Brittany Marie, 23 - narcotics possession, marijuana possession (misdemeanor), speeding, CCSO
Lindsey, Mahogany Alexis, 26 - suspended license, no proof of insurance, CCSO
McElwaney, Christopher Garrett, 44 - FTA, STA
Meares, Clayton Edward, 58 - contempt of court, SUP
Mitchell, Vernon Randell, 46 - probation violation, CPRB
Redden, Patricia Tara, 45 - suspended license, CCSO
Rochee, Alexander Sean, 28 - obstruction of officers, probation violation, CCSO, STPR
Rodriguez, Joshua, 25 - suspended license, driving while unlicensed, speeding, GSP
Rosser-Kimber, Camron Wayne, 22 - probation violation, CPRB
Simon, Mercedes Denise, 19 - probation violation, CPRB
Sodhi, Reminder Pal Singh, 29 - assault, CCSO
May 9
Alexander, Brittany Botany, 37 - theft by taking, CCSO
Brown, Rachell Lee, 23 - narcotics possession, CCSO
Cooper, Sarah Elizabeth, 24 - narcotics possession, marijuana possession (misdemeanor), NPD
Copeland, Brian Andrew, 35 - fleeing from police, acquiring license plate to conceal vehicle ID, speeding, reckless driving, obstruction of officers, no headlights, CCSO
Currarino, Franchesca Samantha, 30 - obstruction of officers, CCSO
Denny, Julia Eve, 52 - narcotics possession, drug-related objects, FTML, CCSO
Gray, Andres Deon, 35 - narcotics possession, drug-related objects, possession of firearm during commission of a crime, possession of firearm by convicted felon, NPD
Harrelson, Matthew Kent, 46 - DUI, CCSO
Hiltzheimer, James Tryon, 21 - theft by shoplifting, NPD
Honey, Elizabeth Morgan, 25 - FTA, STA
Hutchens, Travis Wayne, 48 - suspended license, NPD
Jeter, Jicobi D’vionn, 23 - fleeing from police, possession of firearm during commission of a crime, marijuana possession (misdemeanor), speeding, driving in emergency lane, improper turn, reckless driving, no proof of insurance, CCSO
Maldonado, Angel Herminio, 34 - theft by taking, CCSO
McCrary, Demon Rantray, 37 - probation violation, STPR
Moss, Michael Lamario, 39 - giving false name to officers, probation violation, NPD, STPR
Myron, Marko, 24 - obstruction of officers, battery, disorderly conduct, SPD
Park, Seth Gabriel, 22 - no proof of insurance, operating vehicle without registration/valid tag, NPD
Reese, Rodriquez Jamal, 28 - probation violation, NPRB
Shingala, Kalubhai Naranbhai, 63 - theft by shoplifting, possession of tools for commission of crime, CCSO
Taylor, Tiffany Nichole, 45 - probation violation, CPRB
Teagle, Joshua Marquise Sr., 41 - suspended license, defective equipment, CCSO
Thomas, Shirley Lowell III, 45 - narcotics possession, marijuana possession (misdemeanor), possession of firearm during commission of a crime, tampering with evidence, speeding, CCSO
Tucker, Lisa Marie, 33 - probation violation, STPR
Walker, Teresa Patrick, 58 - HOA
May 10
Adams, Jimmy Lee, 60 - improper turn, open container, marijuana possession (misdemeanor), narcotics possession, CCSO
Caster, Joshua James, 41 - theft by shoplifting, public drunkenness, obstruction of officers, CCSO
Cawthon, Tyler Alan, 34 - FTA, SUP
Clark, Laroderick Shanard, 43 - HOA
Dearmore, Joshua Roy, 31 - narcotics possession, CCSO
Favors, Gregory Lewis Jr., 35 - going inside guard line with weapon/ liquor/ drugs, marijuana possession (misdemeanor), driving while unlicensed, CCSO
Fittante, Robert M, 57 - suspended license, NPD
Henry, Courtney Nicole, 32 - family violence order violation, NPD
Hudgins, Jaicey Lynn, 18 - FTML, marijuana possession (misdemeanor), synthetic narcotics possession, CCSO
Ingram, Trinton Deandre, 22 - marijuana possession (misdemeanor), trespassing, loitering, NPD
Jack, Alagie Mass, 18 - reckless driving, CCSO
Johnson, Kenneth Joseph, 29 - probation violation, STPR
Monterroza-Hercules, Estiven, 17 - speeding, driving while unlicensed, operating vehicle without registration/valid tag, GSP
Perez-Garcia, Christian, 30 - driving while unlicensed, CCSO
Pinder, Kenneth Lloyd, 52 - speeding, suspended license, operating vehicle without registration/valid tag, CCSO
Sanchez-Vega, Gerardo, 41 - driving while unlicensed, no tail lights, CCSO
Screws, Matthew Robert, 34 - FTA, SUP
Smith, Daniel Michael, 23 - marijuana possession (misdemeanor), trespassing, loitering, NPD
Stephenson, Jah’rel Skylar, 21 - suspended license, CCSO
Stevenson, Matthew Elton, 41 - DUI, open container, FTML, operating vehicle without registration/valid tag, CCSO
Trammel, Dedrick Keith, 22 - marijuana possession (misdemeanor), suspended license, improper turn, NPD
Valentin-Colon, Juan Jr., 53 - probation violation, STPR
Vines, Janecia Reshunda-Shanae, 29 - theft by shoplifting, NPD
Waggoner, Aughnae Brave, 20 - marijuana possession (misdemeanor), trespassing, loitering, NPD
May 11
Ashline, Jeremy Michael, 43 - methamphetamine trafficking, marijuana possession with intent to distribute, drug-related objects, giving false name to officers, probation violation, CCSO, STPR
Beasley, Anthony Lamar, 55 - marijuana possession with intent to distribute, illegal tint, CCSO
Bell, Kendrick Vantavious, 32 - HOA
Blake, Shiva Angelique, 27 - obedience to traffic control device, DUI, CCSO
Bowles, Monica Renee, 46 - battery, PRIV
Cameron, Tobreanna Shandore, 25 - battery, PRIV
Cole, Jamahl Jarquoes, 35 - operating vehicle without registration/valid tag, GSP
Elom, Terence Rodney, 27 - narcotics possession, marijuana possession (misdemeanor), possession of firearm during commission of a crime, NPD
Ferguson, Valid Myeelka, 26 - prostitution, CCSO
Hill, Kentavis Armon, 33 - VGCSA communications facilities use in drug transaction, CCSO
Jackson, Keidasia Kristeria, 20 - battery, PRIV
Keith, Chad Christopher, 55 - DUI, defective equipment, CCSO
Lee, Rometrio Antonio, 23 - criminal trespass, battery, CCSO
Martinez-Rivera, Orlando, 42 - DUI-less safe, driving while unlicensed, FTML, CCSO
Norris, Natasha Arlene, 38 - methamphetamine trafficking, marijuana possession with intent to distribute, drug-related objects, CCSO
Novak, Raymond Eugene, 38 - probation violation, CPRB
Oussantidja, Sadikou Nanto, 37 - narcotics possession, leaving scene of accident with injury/death, FTML, CCSO
Roof, Victoria Michelle, 19 - probation violation, CPRB
Sadiki-Yisrael, Malakiy, 20 - speeding, reckless driving, no proof of insurance, PPD
Salazar-Barrientos, Jorge, 44 - driving while unlicensed, CCSO
Schrader, Joseph Keith, 52 - probation violation, STPR
Stroman, Massala Munirah, 29 - display of license plates, narcotics possession, marijuana possession (misdemeanor),
Taylor, Tiffany Nicole, 45 - probation violation, CPRB
Thompson, Dural Jarvis Sr., 38 - suspended license, CCSO
Whatley, Jacob Ramario, 21 - operating vehicle without registration/valid tag, GSP
White, Deonte Montinez, 27 - marijuana possession (misdemeanor), obstruction of officers, CCSO
May 12
Boyd, Derrick Deshun Sr., 32 - theft by receiving stolen property, SUP
Chirinos-Ortiz, Karly, 20 - driving while unlicensed, driver to use due care, GSP
Cyprian, Alexis Sade, 27 - suspended license, speeding, GSP
Galan-Marin, Esteban, 38 - suspended license, CCSO
Gates, Frederick Anthonia, 59 - obstruction of officers, disorderly conduct, terroristic threats, probation violation, NPD, STPR
Goodall, James Andrew, 53 - battery, CCSO
Goodall, James Andrew, 53 - battery, probation violation, CCSO, CPRB
Gooden, Nathaniel NMN, 59 - narcotics possession, defective equipment, no tail lights, CCSO
Hammett, David Todd, 42 - narcotics possession, CCSO
Johnston, Cameron David, 21 - suspended license, speeding, theft by taking, CCSO
Mays, Derrick Rashad, 31 - criminal damage to property, NPD
Moore, Bailey Renee, 26 - improper turn, DUI-less safe, FTML, NPD
Neumann, Andrew John, 37 - DUI drugs-less safe, stopping/ standing/ prohibited in specified places, CCSO
Ramirez, Agustin Madrid, 45 - driving while unlicensed, GSP
Robinson, Joshua Daniel, 38 - unauthorized use of off-road vehicle operating restrictions, fleeing from police, CCSO
Silas, Angela Denise, 24 - HOA
Smith, Ezerria Hydia, 23 - operating vehicle without registration/valid tag, GSP
Velasquez, Rodelbi, 26 - speeding, driving while unlicensed, GPD
May 13
Anderson, Lincoln Edward, 57 - DUI-less safe, FTML, CCSO
Andrews, Deon Amani, 24 - operating vehicle without registration/valid tag, no proof of insurance, suspended license, SPD
Chang, Su Jong, 46 - resisting/ interfering with police, public drunkenness, NPD
Croker, Barbara Lorene, 47 - narcotics possession, marijuana possession (misdemeanor), drug-related objects, CCSO
Daniels, Kristyn Erin, 32 - DUI-less safe, speeding, CCSO
Escoto-Flores, Christian Renier, 22 - speeding, CCSO
Green, Tyrone Opatrick, 40 - aggravated assault with knife, criminal damage to property, NPD
Martin, Corey Martez, 22 - theft by shoplifting, NPD
Reeves, Tommy Benoard, 45 - DUI, open container, stopping/ standing/ parking prohibited in specified places, CCSO
Rush, Andrew Lernard, 36 - suspended license, operating vehicle without registration/ valid tag, FTA, CCSO, SPD, SNCT
Summerour, Tyler Franklin, 25 - DUI-less safe, FTML, GSP
Varnadoe, Michael David, 51 - narcotics possession, obstruction of officers, drug-related objects, CCSO
May 14
Brooks, Mario Anwar, 44 - operating vehicle without registration/ valid tag, driving while unlicensed, SPD
Common, Bryant Leon, 35 - HOA
Dix, Toranio Ramonz, 46 - interfering with police, license to be carried and exhibited on demand, DUI-drugs/ less safe, open container, suspended license, speeding, NPD
Ellis, Nicholas Joe Jr., 33 - suspended license, no tail lights, NPD
Hardy, Angel Jae, 33 - probation violation, STPR
Lloyd, David Allan Jr., 49 - narcotics possession, NPD
Messer-Lopez, Alexander Antonio, 20 - speeding, suspended license, GPD
Moss, Cameron Mark, 17 - battery, CCSO
Nwransky, Steven George, 59 - disorderly conduct, CCSO
Perez-Perez, Edwin Daniel, 25 - driving while unlicensed, reckless driving, NPD
Powell, Dustin Blain Sydney, 25 - robbery, burglary, narcotics possession, stalking, battery, criminal trespass with property damage, CCSO
Smith, Zeke Thomas, 22 - narcotics possession, DUI-less safe, improper U-turn, FTML, DUI, open container, GSP