An arrest constitutes only the initiation of charges, and those arrested are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty in a court of law.
The arresting departments are noted: Coweta County Sheriff's Office (CCSO), Chattahoochee Hills Police Department (CHPD), Criminal Investigation Division (CID), Coweta Probation (CPRB), Child Support (CLDS), Crime Suppression Unit (CSU), District Court (DC), Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), Georgia Department of Public Safety (DOPS), Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC), Georgia Department of Natural Resources (GDNR), Georgia State Patrol (GSP), Grantville City Court (GRTV), Grantville Police Department (GPD), Magistrate Court (MAG), Newnan City Court (NWCT), Newnan Police Department (NPD), Newnan Probation (NPRB), Palmetto Police Department (PPD), Department of Community Supervision (PARL), Private Investigator (PRIV), Senoia City Court (SNCT), Senoia Police Department (SPD), State Probation (STPR), Superior Court (SUP), U.S. Marshals (USM), or others.
Violation of probation or parole is listed as VOP, violation of the Georgia controlled substance act is listed as VGCSA, failure to appear is noted as FTA, hold for other agency is listed as HOA, family violence act is listed as FVA, failure to maintain lane is listed as FTML and driving under the influence is abbreviated DUI.
All persons arrested, except those held by orders of the magistrate or those arrested for violation of probation, are released from custody after posting bond or paying a fine.
The following arrest bookings were listed in the Coweta County Jail. The arresting departments are noted:
May 30
Addison, Jennifer Elizabeth, 52 - driving while unlicensed, operating vehicle without registration/ valid tag, CCSO
Bishop, Teresa Lynn, 42 - theft by shoplifting, NPD
Bragg, Heather Michelle, 36 - narcotics possession, NPD
Caldwell, Kevin Bruce, 35 - theft by shoplifting, theft by deception, NPD
Caldwell, Sandre Lee, 72 - theft by shoplifting, theft by deception, NPD
Cannon, Leah Danielle, 29 - purchase/ possession/ manufacture/ distribution/ sale of controlled substance—multiple counts, drugs not in original container, drug-related objects, DUI, FTML, NPD, GSP
Castro, Gonzalo Barahona, 43 - FTML, driving while unlicensed, CCSO
Chapman, Abdulah Hakeen, 41 - criminal trespass, CCSO
Clark, Stephanie Ann, 50 - fraud, marijuana possession (misdemeanor), theft by shoplifting, CCSO, NPD
Cleveland, Mark Anthony, 45 - FTA, STA
Dewberry, Gregory Scott, 48 - battery aggravated, CCSO
Glenn, Jon Michael, 35 - theft by receiving stolen property, CCSO
Harper, Zion Zer, 22 - probation violation, STPR
Hill-Mackey, Auyana Shenice, 28 - narcotics possession, CCSO
Johnson, Samuel Gray, 18 - narcotics possession, CCSO
Jones, Lloyd Cecil Jr., 64 - FTML, DUI, CCSO
Joyner-Stewart, N’Isaiah Xayvion Ralph, 20 - terroristic acts and threats, assault, CCSO
Loggins, David D’Shawn, 37 - forgery, NPD
Lowery, Kelsey Michelle, 27 - FTML, purchase/ possession/ manufacture/ distribution/ sale of controlled substance—multiple counts, CCSO
Morris, Stephen Terry, 50 - narcotics possession, NPD
Muzio, John Michael, 53 - suspended license, CCSO
Newberry, April Dawn, 29 - HOA
Norton, Mitchell Clay, 35 - FTA, SUP
Odom, K’Cee Kinard Sr, 39 - obstruction of officers, CCSO
Parmar, Jayesh, 47 - FTML, DUI endangering a child, DUI, CCSO
Potts, Zantrez Tawhane, 29 - FTA, SUP
Powell, Clayton Edward, 37 - fugitive from justice, driving while unlicensed, no proof insurance, CCSO
Powell, Clayton Edward, 37 - suspended license, no proof of insurance, CCSO
Sesay, Zakhira Monet, 23 - DUI, marijuana possession (misdemeanor), CCSO
Smith, Derrick Leon Jr., 31 - HOA
Soto-Quinones, Carlos Alberto, 46 - hands free violation, probation violation, CCSO, CPRB
Williams, Mikel Deanthony, 18 - marijuana possession (misdemeanor), windshield wipers required, CCSO
May 31
Brock, Isaiah Alexander, 19 - driving while unlicensed, suspended license, no proof of insurance, NPD
Carr, Rashid Tramayne, 44 - narcotics possession, forgery, drug-related objects, CCSO
Clemens, Beatrice Marie, 46 - narcotics possession, drug-related objects, CCSO
Duncan, Travis Bryan, 50 - arrest order, CCSO
Favors, Demetrise Vanness II, 28 - HOA
Fisher, Kendall Aaron, 53 - child sexual exploitation, CCSO
Freeman, Isabella Rose, 18 - suspended license, SPD
Harris, Darius Leonard, 34 - arrest order, SUP
Heath, Tre Levonte, 19 - FTA, SUP
Hensley, Devion A’mod, 17 - theft by receiving stolen property, possession of firearm by person under 18, NPD
Hensley, Devion A’Mod, 17 - theft by receiving stolen property, possession of firearm by person under 18, NPD
Jordan, Jeremy David, 39 - theft by receiving stolen property, suspended license, CCSO
Lillie, Karen Danielle, 39 - narcotics possession, drug-related objects, CCSO
Reese, Marcus Jamal, 30 - drug-related objects, CCSO
Richardson, Mekka Baugh, 50 - cruelty to children, disorderly conduct, CCSO
Walker, Truth Hensley, 18 - driving while unlicensed, NPD
Ward, Krystal Lynn, 36 - FTA, probation violation, STA, STPR
White, Japhar Alexzander, 32 - arrest order, SUP
Whyte, Glen Andre, 29 - DUI-drugs, marijuana possession (misdemeanor), drug-related objects, NPD
June 1
Arnaldo-Cesar, Vidal Rabi, 29 - trafficking a person for sexual servitude, CCSO
Arnold, Quanard Marquis, 20 - pandering, CCSO
Arrington, Carlon Shane, 48 - criminal trespass, CCSO
Baez-Cudina, Greases, 31 - prostitution, narcotics possession, CCSO
Brady, Stephen Cole, 27 - HOA
Chaffin, Desaray Lynn, 34 - passing in no passing zone, passing on double yellow line, aggressive driving, reckless driving, driver to use due car, FTML, no insurance, DUI, GSP
Cohen, Michael Scott, 52 - pandering, CCSO
Colon-Martinez, Keyla, 36 - prostitution, CCSO
Estevez-Aguilar, Michel, 27 - pimping, CCSO
Fitzpatrick, Bobby Lashawn, 45 - HOA
Hand, Derek Damon, 48 - probation violation, CPRB
Houston, Jeannetta Caprice, 26 - HOA
Johnson, Demarcus Deshun, 20 - probation violation, STPR
Jordan, Akahime Kirkland, 31 - fleeing from police, obstruction of officers, possession of firearm by convicted felon, display of license plates, too fast for conditions, obedience to traffic control devices, FTML, CCSO
Kline, Jesse Daniel, 34 - child sexual exploitation, NPD
Manning, Shavon Margaret, 39 - improper turn, hit and run, GSP
Outlaw, Tommy Cornelius, 40 - pandering, purchase/ possession/ manufacture/ distribution/ sale of controlled substance-multiple counts, CCSO
Parker, Thomas Watson III, 59 - narcotics possession, CCSO
Pitts, Orlando Perez Jr., 17 - possession of firearm by person under 18, marijuana possession (misdemeanor), FTML, NPD
Reeder, Robert Walker, 37 - pandering, narcotics possession, CCSO
Sailors, Richard Eddie, 44 - narcotics possession, NPD
Smith, Thomas Eugene, 62 - pandering, marijuana possession (misdemeanor), CCSO
Stroud, David Issac, 36 - pandering, narcotics possession, CCSO
Thach, Connie Lynn, 22 - prostitution, CCSO
Woody, Dillon Bryce, 25 - fugitive from justice, CCSO
June 2
Adams, Jonathan Quinton, 45 - marijuana possession (misdemeanor), narcotics possession, CCSO
Adams, Rebecca Jones, 56 - possession of firearm by convicted felon, reckless conduct, CCSO
Andre, Nyson, 39 - theft by receiving stolen property, CCSO
Brown, Daiqeisha Niyanna, 29 - open container, DUI, impeding flow of traffic, limited driving permit, NPD
Burns, Kristie Jo, 32 - purchase/ possession/ manufacture/ distribution/ sale of controlled substance—multiple counts, trafficking cocaine/ methamphetamine, NPD
Capriel-Sarax, Alejandro, 24 - pandering, CCSO
Carney, Thomas Michael, 33 - pandering, CCSO
Cervantes, Gabriel, 22 - pandering, CCSO
Da Costa E Silva, Lucas Schettini, 27 - pandering, CCSO
Douglas, Richard Gary, 60 - pandering, CCSO
Erazo-Hernandez, Jacobo, 33 - pandering, CCSO
Ervin, Simone Natasia, 31 - theft by shoplifting, NPD
Frasier, Makayla Natasia, 21 - disorderly conduct, PPD
Gates, Ashley Danielle, 36 - suspended license, no proof of insurance, child restraint violation, NPD
Gutierrez-Ramirez, Robert Jesus, 26 - speeding, driving while unlicensed, child restraint violation, CCSO
Hayes, Sonya Elizabeth, 46 - narcotics possession, tampering with evidence, fleeing from police, littering, CCSO
Jackson, Nathaniel Douglas, 40 - pandering, narcotics possession, CCSO
Johnson, Kaliaya, 24 - prostitution, obstruction of officers, CCSO
Johnson, Tosha Renee, 28 - prostitution, CCSO
Kirby, Shannon Michael, 47 - drug-related objects, marijuana possession (misdemeanor), narcotics possession, CCSO
Lawrence, Gabriel Alexander, 33 - pandering, purchase/ possession/ manufacture/ distribution/ sale of controlled substance—multiple counts, CCSO
Leach, Vernon Winston, 55 - pimping, CCSO
Lopez-Garcia, Juan, 19 - prostitution, CCSO
Meagher, Brianna Danielle, 26 - theft by shoplifting, NPD
Moses, Charles Jr., 55 - speeding, obstruction of officers, possession of firearm by convicted felon, SPD
Pauley, Greta Sue, 44 - prostitution, CCSO
Powell, Rodney James, 37 - suspended license, no proof of insurance, suspended license, GPD
Reese-Fields, Jasmine Raquel, 34 - prostitution, narcotics possession, marijuana possession (misdemeanor), CCSO
Roberts, Tyess Lashay, 29 - HOA
Russell, William III, 38 - pimping, CCSO
Sandlin, Marisa Diane W, 57 - marijuana possession (misdemeanor), narcotics possession, CCSO
Straker, Allan, 36 - pandering, CCSO
Walker, Soloman Deangelo, 42 - pandering, marijuana possession (misdemeanor), CCSO
Whitfield, Kayla Nicole, 29 - purchase/ possession/ manufacture/ distribution/ sale of controlled substance-multiple counts, trafficking cocaine/ methamphetamine, NPD
Wright, Will Everett, 33 - drug trafficking, NPD
June 3
Adams, Robert Lee, 50 - DUI, headlights required, CCSO
Brown, Ashley Ann, 39 - narcotics possession, giving false name to officers, CCSO
Caldwell, Marcus Tyrone, 50 - marijuana possession (misdemeanor), possession of firearm by convicted felon, open container, NPD
Daughtry, Tiffany Sue, 32 - open container, DUI, obedience to traffic control device, CCSO
Dorsey, Ervin Leon, 45 - safety belts usage, suspended license, PPD
Duckworth, Donta Marquios, 27 - drug trafficking, possession of firearm by convicted felon, possession of firearm during commission of a crime, NPD
Hanlon, Griffin Bryce, 25 - FTML, DUI, GSP
Huguley, Ed’Dravious James, 31 - display of license plates, FTML, following too closely, fleeing from police, marijuana possession (misdemeanor), obstruction of officers, FTML, CCSO
Johnson, Javonte Lorenzo, 20 - narcotics possession, marijuana possession (misdemeanor), possession of firearm during commission of a crime, CCSO
Simmons, Antwon Demetrius, 38 - suspended license, speeding, GSP
Sos, Theresa Anne, 42 - FTA, STA
Stephenson, Jason Lewis, 17 - fleeing from police, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of firearm during commission of a crime, obstruction of officers, driving while unlicensed, reckless driving, CCSO
Young, Steven Demarcus, 21 - disorderly conduct, PPD
June 4
Copeland, Travells Scenter, 43 - FTML, speeding, DUI, suspended license, open container, GSP
Doung, Hong Anh, 33 - giving false name to officers, expiration of license, CCSO
Gomez, Andres Eduardo, 34 - aggravated sodomy, aggravated assault, battery, CCSO
Heneghan, Paul Thomas, 26 - narcotics possession, drug-related objects, FTML, CCSO
Hernandez, Juaquin Garcia, 35 - driving while unlicensed, following too closely, FTML, GSP
Herring, Omarion Zyarie, 18 - narcotics possession, marijuana possession (misdemeanor), driving while unlicensed, no tail lights, NPD
Jones-Thomas, Raphael, 40 - speeding, DUI, CCSO
Mack, Rakin Joseph, 36 - HOA
Murrell, Elena, 22 - fleeing from police, FTML, too fast for conditions, theft by shoplifting, NPD
Owens, Mistonya Marie, 44 - narcotics possession, theft by shoplifting, NPD
Russell, Caleb Elliot, 19 - theft by shoplifting, NPD
Sewell, Joseph Lee, 38 - tampering with evidence, theft by shoplifting, CCSO, NPD
Sims, Gerald Demon, 48 - theft by shoplifting, NPD
St. George, Trelanda Matrice, 36 - driving while unlicensed, speeding, DUI, GSP
Toombs, Morgan Christina, 20 - theft by shoplifting, NPD
Walters, Felton James, 46 - FTML, DUI, CCSO
Washington, Jason Brandon, 24 - furnishing alcohol to minor, CCSO