An arrest constitutes only the initiation of charges, and those arrested are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty in a court of law.
The arresting departments are noted: Coweta County Sheriff's Office (CCSO), Chattahoochee Hills Police Department (CHPD), Criminal Investigation Division (CID), Coweta Probation (CPRB), Child Support (CLDS), Crime Suppression Unit (CSU), District Court (DC), Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), Georgia Department of Public Safety (DOPS), Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC), Georgia Department of Natural Resources (GDNR), Georgia State Patrol (GSP), Grantville City Court (GRTV), Grantville Police Department (GPD), Magistrate Court (MAG), Newnan City Court (NWCT), Newnan Police Department (NPD), Newnan Probation (NPRB), Palmetto Police Department (PPD), Department of Community Supervision (PARL), Private Investigator (PRIV), Senoia City Court (SNCT), Senoia Police Department (SPD), State Probation (STPR), Superior Court (SUP), U.S. Marshals (USM), or others.
Violation of probation or parole is listed as VOP, violation of the Georgia controlled substance act is listed as VGCSA, failure to appear is noted as FTA, hold for other agency is listed as HOA, family violence act is listed as FVA, failure to maintain lane is listed as FTML and driving under the influence is abbreviated DUI.
All persons arrested, except those held by orders of the magistrate or those arrested for violation of probation, are released from custody after posting bond or paying a fine.
May 22
Bell, Keenan Grant, 32 - marijuana possession (misdemeanor), suspended license, CCSO
Burnham, Riley Madison, 17 - narcotics possession, stop sign violation, CCSO
Coifed, Bernard Lee, 41 - probation violation, STPR
Dacosta-Porcher, Richard Collin, 32 - FTA, STA
Gregory, Nathan Michael, 38 - theft by receiving stolen property, narcotics possession, possession of firearm during commission of a crime, possession of firearm by convicted felon, CCSO
Hawkins, D’ante Levon, 28 - identity fraud, forgery, conspiracy to commit a felony, theft by taking, theft by deception, NPD
Lindsey, Sierra Tonisha, 28 - probation violation, CPRB
Locke, Macy Alexandra, 25 - probation violation, CPRB
Mistal, Chelda, 26 - display of license plates, following too closely, suspended license, NPD
Moore, Kason Nathaniel, 21 - theft by taking, CCSO
Porch, Xavier Tremayne, 22 - FTA, STA
Reese, Shamarcus Montreal, 21 - marijuana possession (misdemeanor), drug-related objects, NPD
Tucker, Kiena Andrea, 22 - alteration of license plates, no proof of insurance, operating vehicle without registration/valid tag, speeding, NPD
Vaughn, Aliyah Nichole, 18 - suspended license, no proof of insurance, CCSO
Viera, Jessica Nicole, 37 - narcotics possession, CCSO
May 23
Alford, Juaquim Lavellin, 29 - suspended license, no tail lights, NPD
Alvarez-Crus, Marlen, 29 - driving while unlicensed, operating vehicle without registration/valid tag, display of license plates, NPD
Berner, Christopher Dion, 33 - probation violation, STPR
Crafter, George Oliver, 60 - narcotics possession, theft by shoplifting, NPD
Gates, Matres Dewayne, 36 - marijuana possession (misdemeanor), illegal tint, NPD
George, Joel Dwayne, 25 - disorderly conduct, CCSO
Gray, Andres Deon, 35 - resisting/interfering with officers, stop sign violation, wrong way on one way street, no tail lights, suspended license, fleeing from police, NPD
Gray, Andres Deon, 35 - resisting/interfering with police, stop sign violation, wrong way on one way street, no tail lights, suspended license, fleeing from police, probation violation, NPD, STPR
Henry, William III, 50 - FTA, SUP
Hill, Jamal Angel, 23 - operating vehicle without registration/valid tag, no proof of insurance, NPD
Hogan, Chandler Devon, 25 - theft by deception, exploitation of elderly/disabled, CCSO
Kimberling, Isabella Marie, 25 - battery, eavesdropping devices, NPD
Kirchner, Angela Lee, 37 - theft by taking, NPD
Lewis, Keyunta Lavon, 32 - speeding, suspended license, GSP
Pettitt, Tony Bernard, 48 - theft by shoplifting, NPD
Sanders, Laura Elizabeth, 38 - FTA, STA
Townes, Romulus Prometheus, 23 - suspended license, CCSO
Walker, Franklin Dewitt, 43 - probation violation, STPR
Washington, Zyon Jamier, 21 - battery, CCSO
Young, Brandi Nicole, 29 - assault-family violence, CCSO
May 24
Bailey, Amaiya Lael, 23 - theft by shoplifting, NPD
Clark, Kerry Danyel, 52 - terroristic acts and threats, PRIV
Cook, Dodi, 24 - theft by shoplifting, NPD
Cox, Darren, 56 - reckless driving, suspended license, NPD
Davison, Scotty Jamal, 42 - possession of firearm by convicted felon, possession of firearm during commission of a crime, marijuana possession (misdemeanor), narcotics possession, purchase/possession/manufacturing/distribution/sale of controlled substance-multiple counts, trafficking, probation violation, CCSO, STPR
Farahkan, Measha Renee, 44 - battery, PRIV
Florence, Reno Roberto, 48 - probation violation, CPRB
Garcia, Joel Juan, 26 - suspended license, CCSO
Harris, Rodrigues Acuais, 42 - marijuana possession (misdemeanor), speeding, GSP
Jones, Kayla Derranna, 27 - marijuana possession (misdemeanor), narcotics possession, safety belts usage, CCSO
Knowles, Philothea Lynette, 32 - HOA
Lopez, Erik Lee, 35 - narcotics possession, entering auto to commit theft, criminal trespass, CCSO
Middlebrooks, Nathaniel, 45 - FTA, SUP
Mitchell, Tamara Sabrina, 34 - HOA
Mosley, Portia Simone, 45 - probation violation, STPR
Pitts, Adonis Verves, 20 - marijuana possession (misdemeanor), tampering with evidence, drug-related objects, NPD
Teal, Austin Ryan, 28 - probation violation, STPR
Tinch, Regis Savalia, 46 - speeding, suspended license, CCSO
Weidenborner, David Andrew, 44 - child molestation, child cruelty, CCSO
May 25
Baldwin, Angelique Elaine, 52 - probation violation, STPR
Brockman, Kenneth Ray, 37 - no brake lights, driving while unlicensed, terroristic acts and threat, disorderly conduct, CCSO
Brown, Richard Noah, 28 - HOA
Glass, Kendasia Tramesse, 17 - theft by shoplifting, NPD
Harps, Ronald Jr., 39 - narcotics possession, NPD
Holloway, Cheielle Latrice, 19 - theft by shoplifting, NPD
Lee, Michael Germaine, 39 - financial transaction card theft, financial transaction card fraud, NPD
Mack, Ariel Shanell, 31 - theft by deception, FTA, CCSO, STA
Maxwell, Jamie Nicole, 34 - probation violation, CPRB
Michael, Christopher Brandon, 24 - probation violation, CPRB
Parrott, Joe Murray, 49 - narcotics possession, marijuana possession (misdemeanor), NPD
Robinson, Lartosha Denise, 42 - suspended license, FTML, CCSO
Shamsid-Deen, Waleed, 50 - HOA
Warren, Kareem Devontae Lee, 28 - criminal trespass, NPD
Westfield, Tanya Quanteele, 46 - theft by shoplifting, CCSO
Wood, Akeya Shanissa, 34 - driving while unlicensed, SPD
May 26
Broadnax, Dorthia Maggie, 27 - driving while unlicensed, speeding, GPD
Frazier, Cedrick Dion, 47 - FTML, safety belts usage, DUI, GSP
Garner, Charles Alan, 57 - probation violation, CPRB
Gilleylen, Donte Emanuel, 20 - furnishing/purchasing/possession of alcoholic beverage, suspended license, FTM, CCSO
Goose, Justin Baez, 23 - marijuana possession (misdemeanor), narcotics possession, drugs not kept in original contain, no proof of insurance, probation violation, CCSO, CPRB
Hale, Alecia Simone, 29 - child restraint violation, DUI, CCSO
Harris, Christopher Charles, 34 - driving with suspended license, CCSO
Herring, Antonio Michael, 40 - speeding, driving while unlicensed, NPD
Hurtado-Huamani, Melina Armida, 34 - driving while unlicensed, GSP
Johnson, Matthew Alexander, 18 - narcotics possession, furnishing/purchasing/possession of alcoholic beverage, CCSO
McCalop, Darcoa Deplissee, 51 - FTA, SUP
McCrary, Demon Rantray, 37 - conspiracy to commit a felont, murder, CCSO
Muhlenbruch, Barrett Adam, 48 - fraud, CCSO
Pinzon, Alberto Omar, 42 - FTA, no poof of insurance, acquiring license plate to conceal vehicle ID, STA, CCSO
Snelling, Crystal Shanta, 40 - probation violation, STPR
Vance, Brandon Allan, 29 - driving while license is suspended or revoked, CCSO
Whitehorn, Juwan Marquand, 25 - giving false name to law enforcement, NPD
Williams, Quentin Renard, 35 - driving with suspended license, CCSO
Wood, Larhonda Nicole, 46 - suspended license, CCSO
May 27
Boddie, Adam Titus, 33 - speeding, open container, DUI, CCSO
Favors, Jonterrious Martinez, 21 - marijuana possession (misdemeanor), stop sign violation, NPD
McCall, Thomas Michael, Jr., 34 - speeding, DUI, CCSO
Powell, Jennifer Latrice, 31 - probation violation, STPR
Ross, Joshua Edward, 35 - theft by shoplifting, NPD
Santiago-Torres, Bryan, 29 - battery, criminal damage to property, CCSO
Sutton, Kyntraveus Jamal, 25 - obstruction of officers, narcotics possession, speeding, driving while unlicensed, CCSO
Weil, Adin Thomas, 17 - battery, CCSO
Weston, Sheba Shu’ron, 43 - theft by shoplifting, NPD
May 28
Adams, William Edwin, 48 - FTA, SNCT
Day, Damages Breshawn, 34 - too fast for conditions, FTML, reckless driving, DUI, endangering a child, serious injury by vehicle, NPD
Freeman, Ashton, 19 - contributing to delinquency of a child, open container, furnishing/purchasing/possession of alcoholic beverage, CCSO
Genaro, Antonia Osorio, 28 - DUI, open container, FTML, NPD
Golden, Tyler Sean, 17 - public indecency, open container, furnishing/purchasing/possession of alcoholic beverage, CCSO
McBride, Jacob Rae, 33 - no tail lights, failure to yield, no brake lights, suspended license, no proof of insurance, DUI, GSP
Robinson, Craig Melvin, 37 - driving while unlicensed, affixing materials that reduce or increase light transmission, CCSO
Trejo, Paul Edgardo, 23 - driving while unlicensed, CCSO
Wilson, Samuel Thomas, 18 - furnishing/purchasing/possession of alcoholic beverage, open container, CCSO
Wynn, Cade Austin, 17 - instructional permit, open container, furnishing/purchasing/possession of alcoholic beverage, CCSO
May 29
Caldwell, Shandra Lee, 72 - burglary, theft by shoplifting, fraudulent attempts to attempt refunds, NPD
Gomez-Hernandez, Jose Antonio, 31 - suspended license, CCSO
Hodges, Ovie Cecil IV, 21 - HOA
Holland, Raemonn Shakale, 27 - DUI, wrong side of roadway, CCSO
Vaughn, Joseph Mark, 49 - battery, disorderly conduct, assault, obstruction of officers, criminal trespass, CCSO