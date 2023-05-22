An arrest constitutes only the initiation of charges, and those arrested are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty in a court of law.
The arresting departments are noted: Coweta County Sheriff's Office (CCSO), Chattahoochee Hills Police Department (CHPD), Criminal Investigation Division (CID), Coweta Probation (CPRB), Child Support (CLDS), Crime Suppression Unit (CSU), District Court (DC), Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), Georgia Department of Public Safety (DOPS), Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC), Georgia Department of Natural Resources (GDNR), Georgia State Patrol (GSP), Grantville City Court (GRTV), Grantville Police Department (GPD), Magistrate Court (MAG), Newnan City Court (NWCT), Newnan Police Department (NPD), Newnan Probation (NPRB), Palmetto Police Department (PPD), Department of Community Supervision (PARL), Private Investigator (PRIV), Senoia City Court (SNCT), Senoia Police Department (SPD), State Probation (STPR), Superior Court (SUP), U.S. Marshals (USM), or others.
Violation of probation or parole is listed as VOP, violation of the Georgia controlled substance act is listed as VGCSA, failure to appear is noted as FTA, hold for other agency is listed as HOA, family violence act is listed as FVA, failure to maintain lane is listed as FTML and driving under the influence is abbreviated DUI.
All persons arrested, except those held by orders of the magistrate or those arrested for violation of probation, are released from custody after posting bond or paying a fine.
May 15
Baswell, Chad Daniel, 36 - DUI, CCSO
Blanco-Mendoza, Wilmer Antonio, 38 - driving while unlicensed, speeding, PPD
Chabot, Jeremiah Chandler, 32 - probation violation, STPR
Deiss, Rebecca Elizabeth, 36 - false statements and writings, CCSO
Echols, Sidney Laon, 28 - probation violation, CPRB
Ferrier Williams, Joshua, 27 - entering auto to commit theft, NPD
Hinson, Brandon Matthew, 31 - possession of firearm by convicted felon, probation violation, CCSO, STPR
Horsley, Derrick Keunte, 41 - FTA, SUP
Houston, Lajonce Maurice, 39 - criminal damage to property, CCSO
Perry, Sherman Louis Jr., 44 - reckless driving, CCSO
Pittman, Matthew Martin, 37 - false statements and writings, CCSO
Price, Halle Alayna, 23 - FTA, SUP
Stewart, Samuel Alexander, 19 - child molestation, contributing to delinquency of child, enticing a child for indecent purposes, CCSO
Tealer, Janet Latice, 62 - battery, CCSO
Young, Keon Jamal, 29 - FTA, SUP
May 16
Allport, Mitchell Blane, 19 - murder, attempt/conspiracy narcotics possession, NPD
Bowen, Anthony Charles, 35 - probation violation, STPR
Caldwell, Sarina Marie, 33 - probation violation, STPR
Clark, Kevin Prescott, 41 - HOA
Gage, Casey Bryant, 33 - battery, CCSO
Grundy, Darrick Lenard, 41 - suspended license, CCSO
Jones, Tranecia Nicole, 26 - HOA
Manigault, Tashani Barbara, 26 - HOA
Moon, Jennifer Nicole, 40 - suspended license, SPD
Reynolds, Charlie Edward Jr., 50 - narcotics possession, CCSO
Stone, Christina Hope, 67 - battery, NPD
Thomason, Doreen Joyce, 65 - DUI-less safe, FTML, CCSO
Walker, Jaylan Jaquiez, 19 - marijuana possession (misdemeanor), obstruction of officers, theft by receiving stolen property, going inside guard line with weapon/liquor/drugs, NPD
Ward, Jammie Allan, 42 - theft by receiving stolen property, CCSO
White, Dejoun Breezy, 17 - marijuana possession (misdemeanor), obstruction of officers, theft by receiving stolen property, NPD
Zackery, Jackal Montez, 17 - marijuana possession (misdemeanor), obstruction of officers, theft by receiving stolen property,
May 17
Brock, Tonya Denise, 46 - prostitution, CCSO
Dillon, Tavia Lynn, 50 - narcotics possession, dangerous drugs to be kept in original container, passing on double yellow line, CCSO
Kelley, Damion Antonio, 47 - driving while unlicensed, display of license plates, CCSO
Lane, Adrian Kelly, 35 - battery, fleeing form police, obstruction of officers, operating vehicle without registration/valid tag, DUI-less safe, suspended license, open container, CCSO
Leavell, Emanuel Renard, 21 - marijuana possession (misdemeanor), DUI-less safe, FTML, too fast for conditions, driver to use due care, GSP
Murphy, Mack Anthony, 35 - probation violation, NWCT
Talley, Quantorrius Deamond, 21 - forgery, fraud identity, theft by taking, forgery, CCSO
White, Carlton Dennis, 59 - theft by shoplifting, NPD
May 18
Ajani, Faizal Aslam, 21 - furnishing alcohol to person under 21, CCSO
Arrington, Brandon Russell, 27 - narcotics possession, drug-related objects, CCSO
Caleb, Jordan Nicole, 19 - theft by shoplifting, CCSO
Dewberry, Caitlin Renee Mae, 28 - battery, probation violation, CCSO, CPRB
Doss, Maliye Zykeria Capri, 21 - probation violation, NPRB
Ellis, Aaron Jerome, 50 - marijuana possession (misdemeanor), open container, disorderly conduct, CCSO
Felix, Julian Marcel, 34 - probation violation, NPRB
Fraier, Audrey Christine, 24 - HOA
Frazier, Audrey Christine, 24 - HOA
Harden, Cedarias Jaquez, 19 -theft by taking, NPD
Hughes, Deborah Diane, 42 - battery, CCSO
Hughes, Heather Dawn, 46 - disorderly conduct, CCSO
Oakes, Connor Lee, 17 - theft by receiving stolen property, theft by bringing stolen property into state, CCSO
Payne, William Kyle, 33 - FTA, SUP
Rainey, Harley Addison Pizar, 29 - probation violation, STPR
Reaves, Westley Sr., 52 - battery, NPD
Reid, Kendarious Dequan, 19 - theft by taking, NPD
Reyes, Alan Charles Jr., 40 - DUI-less safe, failure to yield, GSP
Stansell, Jerial Leonard, 37 - FTML, suspended license, fleeing from police, CCSO
Torres-Perez, Niurca Ivelis, 54 - furnishing alcohol to person under 21, CCSO
Townshend, Caleb Allen, 19 - probation violation, CPRB
Williams, Zayvon Amari, 23 - theft by taking, NPD
May 19
Atkins, Cash Domanic, 36 - battery, criminal trespass with property damage, CCSO
Best, Jason Lamar, 42 - battery, NPD
Boutte, Courtney Lashae, 26 - fugitive from justice, CCSO
Brown, Darius Deshaun, 21 - marijuana possession (misdemeanor), pedestrian obedience to traffic control devices, CCSO
Gilbert, Kristal Ales, 26 - HOA
Hand, Derek Damon, 48 - suspended license, GPD
Lewis, David Scott, 57 - HOA
Mashburn, Mallory Raye, 37 - probation violation, suspended license, DUI. Restriction of use of central lane of highway, CPRB, CCSO
McKeller, Isaiah Nathanial, 21 - malicious mischief, NPD
Parks, Ernest Devonte, 29 - theft by receiving stolen property, possession of firearm by convicted felon, NPD
Pearson, Michael Earl Jr., 27 - giving false name to officers, GSP
Price, Marcus Deshun Jr., 29 - fleeing from police, improper turn, speeding, reckless driving, CCSO
Render, Demario Dion, 17 - possession of firearm by person under 18, marijuana possession (misdemeanor), no tail lights, NPD
Sanders, Matthew James, 31 - HOA
Smith, Jamal, 36 - probation violation, NPRB
Steen, Tobi Renee, 46 - suspended license, operating vehicle without registration/valid tag, NPD
Wood, Sean Matthew, 43 - narcotics possession, marijuana possession (misdemeanor), drug-related objects, no tail lights, CCSO
Young, Patrick O’Neal, 53 - probation violation, SENP
May 20
Allport, Kristina Michelle, 42 - theft by shoplifting, NPD
Chapman, Abdulah Hakeem, 41 - aggravated assault with knife, NPD
Collins, Shane Eugene, 29 - probation violation, CPRB
Drake, William Heath, 31 - obstruction of officers, failure to yield, FTML, obedience to traffic control device, CCSO
Garcia, Carolina, 49 - driving while unlicensed, speeding, CCSO
Hardnett, Ashley Kenasha, 35 - theft by shoplifting, NPD
Keith, Brandon Tobias, 31 - criminal trespass with property damage, theft of financial transaction card, identity fraud, CCSO
Lefevers, Jesse Lee, 39 - fleeing from police, reckless driving, passing in no passing zone, speeding, CCSO
Robert, Martin Charles Jr., 52 - suspended license, defective equipment, CCSO
May 21
Aboubacar, Sangare, 42 - HOA
Brumbelow, John Clifton, 57 - public drunkenness, CCSO
Butts, Demertic Alexander, 29 - suspended license, CCSO
Eaton, Keith Gregory, 68 - DUI-less safe, FTML, too fast for conditions, GSP
Fennell, Brandy Lynn, 35 - giving false name to officers, CCSO
Hubbard, Tanner Allen, 19 - operating vehicle without registration/valid tag, suspended license, driving while unlicensed, no proof of insurance, FTA, CCSO, NPD
Jones, Terrina Kay, 23 - battery, CCSO
Okoye, Samuel Cotreace, 54 - DUI-less safe, CCSO
Senior, Aniya Naomi, 22 - display of license plates, open container, suspended license, marijuana possession with intent to distribute, CCSO
Snelling, Crystal Shanta, 40 - aggravated assault with knife, NPD
Thomas, Timothy Kambrel, 33 - speeding, license to be carried and exhibited on demand, suspended license, PPD
Watts, Bradley Wilson, 33 - suspended license, FTML, NPD