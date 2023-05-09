An arrest constitutes only the initiation of charges, and those arrested are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty in a court of law.
The arresting departments are noted: Coweta County Sheriff's Office (CCSO), Chattahoochee Hills Police Department (CHPD), Criminal Investigation Division (CID), Coweta Probation (CPRB), Child Support (CLDS), Crime Suppression Unit (CSU), District Court (DC), Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), Georgia Department of Public Safety (DOPS), Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC), Georgia Department of Natural Resources (GDNR), Georgia State Patrol (GSP), Grantville City Court (GRTV), Grantville Police Department (GPD), Magistrate Court (MAG), Newnan City Court (NWCT), Newnan Police Department (NPD), Newnan Probation (NPRB), Palmetto Police Department (PPD), Department of Community Supervision (PARL), Private Investigator (PRIV), Senoia City Court (SNCT), Senoia Police Department (SPD), State Probation (STPR), Superior Court (SUP), U.S. Marshals (USM), or others.
Violation of probation or parole is listed as VOP, violation of the Georgia controlled substance act is listed as VGCSA, failure to appear is noted as FTA, hold for other agency is listed as HOA, family violence act is listed as FVA, failure to maintain lane is listed as FTML and driving under the influence is abbreviated DUI.
All persons arrested, except those held by orders of the magistrate or those arrested for violation of probation, are released from custody after posting bond or paying a fine.
May 1
Baczkowski, Christopher David, 38 - abandonment of child, FTA, PRIV, STA
Henderson, Ian Joshua, 25 - probation violation, STPR
Jackson, Jerquarivious Terrionta, 28 - headlights required, driving while unlicensed, NPD
Johnson, Sherry Darlene, 34 - giving false name to officers, identify fraud, drug-related objects, going inside guard line with weapon/liquor/drugs, narcotics possession, CCSO
Maddox, Laporsha Shakell, 32 - criminal damage to property, CCSO
Meadows, Jabias Shyquan, 24 - identity fraud, forgery, CCSO
Moran, Michael Anthony, 53 - battery, CCSO
Nwransky, Steven George, 59 - battery, CCSO
Oliver, Brian Phillip, 64 - dangerous drugs to be kept in original container, marijuana possession (misdemeanor), narcotics possession, CCSO
Tiller, Michael Edmund, 38 - probation violation, STPR
Wood, Larhonda, 46 - suspended license, no proof of insurance, FTA, CCSO, STA
Worley, Kassidy Rhiannon, 22 - FTA, STA
May 2
Alston, Tavon Daniel, 18 - HOA
Ashley, Joshua Paul Haden, 38 - probation violation, NPRB
Billingslea, Hubert A, 36 - terroristic threats and acts, NPD
Borrow, Janice Renee, 47 - narcotics possession, suspended license, danger drugs to be kept in original container, no tail lights, CCSO
Ford, Bruce A, 55 - nap, suspended license, FTML, CCSO
Hamilton, Cary Garland, 49 - probation violation, SUP
Heath, Ce’Kwon Kenytte, 22 - fugitive from justice, OTH
Jackson, Tiandria Lanes, 27 - open container, drug-related objects, narcotics possession, CCSO
Lindsey, Sierra Tonisha, 28 - criminal trespass with property damage, NPD
Lopez, Desirae Kendall, 19 - narcotics possession, CCSO
McDowell, Ralph Maurice Jr., 25 - FTA, SUP
Moody, Billy Wayne, 49 - narcotics possession, drug-related objects, defective equipment, CCSO
Munson, Justin Dwayne, 31 - disorderly conduct, NPD
Oliver, Martin Fitzgerald, 54 - battery aggravated, child cruelty, NPD
O’Neal, Michael Anthony Jr., 18 - reckless driving, speeding, CCSO
Reid, William Savion, 23 - suspended license, operating vehicle without registration/valid tag, CCSO
Smith, Shelly Keith, 50 - suspended license, FTML, removing license plate to conceal vehicle ID, drug-related objects, CCSO
Stroud, David Issac, 35 - disorderly conduct, NPD
May 3
Adams, Yolanda Rene, 50 - theft by shoplifting, NPD
Ball, Lameshia Tandaja, 26 - theft by shoplifting, suspended license, CCSO
Beck, Jimmy Paul Jr., 43 - fleeing from police, stop sign violation, speeding, reckless driving, FTML, CCSO
Berkley, Markevius Shads, 28 - suspended license, CCSO
Charles-Pierre, Casandra, 36 - HOA
Coopers, Jocelyn Thommika, 24 - driving while unlicensed, no proof of insurance, speeding, reckless driving, CCSO
Dixon, Melanie Diana, 41 - HOA, OTH
Faulkner, Steven Lee, 38 - affray, CCSO
Harrison, Jeffery Scott, 56 - affray, CCSOBaker, David Keith, 43 - stopping/standing/parking prohibited in specified places, obstruction of officers, CCSO
Hill, Gary Lafrance, 71 - probation violation, NPRB
Hilyard, A’dreunna De’shay, 26 - theft by shoplifting, NPD
MacDonald, Alan Roderick, 58 - DUI-less safe, NPD
Palmore, Monica Ann, 38 - probation violation, narcotics possession, marijuana possession (misdemeanor) drug-related objects, STA, NPD
Perry, Desean Joseph, 29 - unlawful acts of violence in penal institution, battery aggravated, CCSO
Ransby, Porche Tajshure, 36 - FTA, SUP
Searcy, James Edward Tyler, 33 - false imprisonment, interfering with calls for emergency assistance, NPD
Turner, Ashton Zaire, 25 - speeding, reckless driving, fleeing from police, CCSO
Williams, Arkeyta Catrice, 53 - HOA
May 4
Barber, Kenneth Orin, 58 - probation violation, STPR
Brown, Demetrius Antwann, 32 - racing on highway or streets, CCSO
Brown, Terrance Anthony, 44 - marijuana possession with intent to distribute, suspended license, FTML, CCSO
Cox, Tyrone Jr., 22 - possession of firearm during commission of a crime, marijuana possession (misdemeanor), hands free violation, CCSO
Day, Khalil, 38 - racing on highway or streets, CCSO
Enriquez, Juan Vargas, 39 - driving while unlicensed, CCSO
Ferrell, Brandon Eugene, 28 - HOA, CCSO
Freeman, James Scott Jr., 34 - probation violation, STPR
Gebru, Yohanes Yemane, 27 - criminal trespass with property damage, CCSO
Graham, Lavitiace Deablo, 44 - narcotics possession with intent to distribute, narcotics possession, drug-related objects, giving false name to officers, marijuana possession (misdemeanor), suspended license, operating vehicle without registration/valid tag, NPD
Harkness, Sydney Lya, 24 - HOA
Harrelson, Heather Ann, 47 - narcotics possession, drug-related objects, CCSO
Lopez, Kaden Taylor, 17 - no proof of insurance, CCSO
Nollman, Raymond Marion III, 39 - HOA
Touchton, Tristan Wilcox, 17 - obstruction of officers, narcotics possession, marijuana possession with intent to distribute, FTML, CCSO
Zeigler, Rashawn Tireq, 19 - probation violation, CPRB
May 5
Amey, Akimbile Lashawn, 46 - probation violation, CPRB
Angel, Jennifer Lynn, 51 - narcotics possession, dangerous drugs to be kept in original container, no tail lights, CCSO
Blackmon, Dae’jon Malik, 25 - FTA, SUP
Crawford, James Bennett, 51 - narcotics possession, CCSO
Dawson, Charles Anthony, 44 - FTA, SUP
Fisher, Kendall Aaron, 53 - child sexual exploitation, CCSO
Horne, Justin Charles, 38 - suspended license, staking unattended vehicle, CCSO
Ingram, Jaylen Dondrikus, 22 - probation violation, CPRB
Jenkins, Courtney Lynn, 31 - suspended license, improper turn, CCSO
Morris, Jeffery Jevon Jr., 36 - identity fraud, giving false name to officers, probation violation, CCSO, STPR
Patrick, Elizabeth Ashley, 42 - narcotics possession, marijuana possession (misdemeanor), drug-related objects, CCSO
Phillips, Jaylin Ikes, 18 - theft by receiving stolen property, CCSO
Rogers, Timothy Scott Jr., 42 - HOA
Rusich, Clinton Joseph, 58 - DUI, obedience to traffic control device, NPD
Sorrells, Marcus Lee, 43 - suspended license, operating vehicle without registration/valid tag, CCSO
Todd, Ashley Morgan, 23 - assault, battery, CCSO
Washington, Lamont Dontavious, 31 - DUI-less safe, FTML, CCSO
May 6
Allport, Kristina Michelle, 42 - theft by shoplifting, NPD
Davis, Timothy Bernard, 32 - DUI, FTML, going inside guard line with weapon/liquor/drugs, CCSO
Davison, Ciara Jeanae, 28 - battery, obstruction of officers, NPD
Favors, Grady Eugene, 69 - narcotics possession, marijuana possession (misdemeanor), failure to yield, open container, NPD
Hand, Alesha Sharee, 37 - DUI-less safe, striking unattended vehicle, leaving scene of accident with injury, NPD
Holland, Chloe Aryanna, 18 - narcotics possession, marijuana possession with intent to distribute, defective equipment, CCSO
Miyamura, Nolan Lee, 18 - safety belts usage, license in possession when operating motor vehicle, FTML, DUI-less safe, GSP
Powell, James Dean, 49 - assault, obstruction of officers, going inside guard line with weapon/liquor/drugs, marijuana possession (misdemeanor), CCSO
Reeves, Christopher Raymone Sr., 44 - restricted license, FTML, open container, NPD
Rutledge, Markel Deshawn, 26 - obstruction of officers, criminal trespass with property damage, disorderly conduct, CCSO
Sinkfield, Shaker Lashun, 22 - probation violation, disorderly conduct, resisting with officers, NPRB, NPD
Smith, Kayle Oliver, 36 - criminal trespass with property damage, NPD
Swindle, Jasmine Rai, 17 - narcotics possession, CCSO
Wiggins, James Wood, 56 - disorderly conduct, NPD
Wilson, Zamaria Kabrine, 26 - DUI, speeding, CCSO
Windham, John Joel, 29 - obstruction of officers, CCSO
May 7
Addison, Jessica Ann, 38 - marijuana possession (misdemeanor), narcotics possession, suspended license, windshield wipers required, CCSO
Barefield, Kelvin O’neal Sr., 54 - HOA
Barner, Christopher Dion, 33 - suspended license, speeding, fleeing from police, FTML, NPD
Boyd, Joshua Decameron, 32 - assault, criminal damage to property, NPD
Bridges, Eric Cortez, 29 - fleeing from police, reckless driving, speeding, obedience to traffic control device, CCSO
Calva Pacheco, Miguel, 40 - DUI, no proof of insurance, expiration of license, operating vehicle without registration/valid tag, open container, CCSO
Irizarry-Vargas, Michael, 23 - DUI, speeding, CCSO
Lake, Jonathan Macmorris, 30 - public drunkenness, NPD
Lovelady, Michael Leroy, 25 - suspended license, DUI-less safe, pedestrian under the influence, CCSO
North, Jonathan Kari, 38 - DUI-less safe, open container, FTML, CCSO
Pantoja-Guzman, Juan Manuel, 33 - suspended license, no proof of insurance, NPD
Pierre, Jeny, 28 - suspended license, CCSO
Rodriguez-Gonzalez, Jose Luis, 33 - DUI-less safe, GSP
Santamarie-Pineda, Walter David, 19 - suspended license, defective equipment, FTML, NPD