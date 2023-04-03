An arrest constitutes only the initiation of charges, and those arrested are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty in a court of law.
The arresting departments are noted: Coweta County Sheriff's Office (CCSO), Chattahoochee Hills Police Department (CHPD), Criminal Investigation Division (CID), Coweta Probation (CPRB), Child Support (CLDS), Crime Suppression Unit (CSU), District Court (DC), Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), Georgia Department of Public Safety (DOPS), Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC), Georgia Department of Natural Resources (GDNR), Georgia State Patrol (GSP), Grantville City Court (GRTV), Grantville Police Department (GPD), Magistrate Court (MAG), Newnan City Court (NWCT), Newnan Police Department (NPD), Newnan Probation (NPRB), Palmetto Police Department (PPD), Department of Community Supervision (PARL), Private Investigator (PRIV), Senoia City Court (SNCT), Senoia Police Department (SPD), State Probation (STPR), Superior Court (SUP), U.S. Marshals (USM) or others.
Violation of probation or parole is listed as VOP, violation of the Georgia controlled substance act is listed as VGCSA, failure to appear is noted as FTA, hold for other agency is listed as HOA, family violence act is listed as FVA, failure to maintain lane is listed as FTML and driving under the influence is abbreviated DUI.
All persons arrested, except those held by orders of the magistrate or those arrested for violation of probation, are released from custody after posting bond or paying a fine.
The following arrest bookings were listed in the Coweta County Jail. The arresting departments are noted:
March 27
Blocker, Tracy, 27 - HOA
Brewster, Jecarle Deon, 32 - public drunkenness, NPD
Foster, Talitha Dianne, 26 - criminal damage to property, CCSO
Henry, Courtney Nicole, 32 - probation violation, CPRB
Hill, David Nicholas II, 31 - probation violation, STPR
Holley, Charles Joseph, 35 - obstruction of officers, affray, disorderly conduct, public drunkenness, CCSO
Horner, Betty Ann, 57 - operating vehicle without registration/ valid tag, no proof of insurance, driving while unlicensed, NPD
London, Myles Brody, 18 - possession/ sale of tobacco to child, NPD
Madison, Austin Steve Wayne, 23 - FTA, STA
Martin, Peter Michael, 29 - reckless driving, speeding, improper turn, FTML, display of license plates, CCSO
McGruder, Jeremiah Jaqavious, 20 - probation violation, CPRB
Roberts, Alayna Oaks, 21 - disorderly conduct, CCSO
Rogers, Richard Joshua, 37 - probation violation, SUP
Sikes, Shelley Nacole, 42 - defective equipment, headlights required, open container, affray, disorderly conduct, CCSO
Smith, Aspen Taylor, 26 - probation violation, SPD
Smith, Janaisha Wynne, 34 - HOA
Thrash, Pamela Kendrick, 42 - battery, criminal trespass with property damage, CCSO
Warren, Kareem Devontae Lee, 27 - trespassing, NPD
March 28
Barnes, Eric Reed, 52 - probation violation, CPRB
Blakeney, Chantay Ikesa, 40 - FTA, SUP
Gonzalez-Molina, Julietta, 41 - driving while unlicensed, operating motor vehicle approaching emergency vehicle, NPD
Hammett, Brandon John, 39 - HOA
Hodo, Christian Nikole, 28 - FTA, STA
Marshall, Cordero, 36 - narcotics possession, marijuana possession (misdemeanor), illegal tint, CCSO
McGowan, Mitchell Shirmar, 24 - HOA
Mendoza-Romero, Carlos Alfredo, 24 - illegal tint, driving while unlicensed, CCSO
Parks, Tatiana Latrice, 23 - operating vehicle without registration/ valid tag, open container, no proof of insurance, suspended license, CCSO
Petty, Jeremy Bernard, 36 - improper turn, driving on divided highway, DUI-less safe, improper backing, GSP
Slaton, Krystal Melung, 38 - driving while unlicensed, CCSO
Williams, Cedric Darnell, 38 - HOA
March 29
Adams, Robert, 68 - probation violation, CPRB
Anderson, Justen Cornell, 34 - marijuana possession with intent to distribute, narcotics possession, defective equipment, NPD
Angel, Jennifer Lynn, 51 - HOA
Boston, Larry Khaalis, 28 - suspended license, child restraint violation, NPD
Buff, Anthony Todd, 38 - HOA
Cazarez, Miguel Angel, 25 - FTML, narcotics possession, CCSO
Deslandes, Brittany Marcello, 23 - entering auto to commit theft, NPD
Gilliam, Brigett Chevel, 53 - HOA
Hargrave, Jason Colton, 43 - FTA, STA
Harrison, Franklin Sherard, 52 - probation violation, STPR
Jackson, Rodchavius Quintarus, 20 - marijuana possession with intent to distribute, possession of firearm during commission of a crime, suspended license, speeding, CCSO
Leverette, Christopher Ryan, 32 - probation violation, CPRB
Manzie, Justin Brandon, 20 - marijuana possession with intent to distribute, CCSO
Mendez, Carlos Raul, 20 - driving while unlicensed, defective equipment, operating vehicle without registration/valid tag, CCSO
Smith, Corey James, 23 - marijuana possession with intent to distribute, CCSO
Smith, Dale Melvin, 20 - marijuana possession with intent to distribute, CCSO
Youngblood, Kimberly Lashay, 19 - marijuana possession with intent to distribute, CCSO
March 30
Arnold, Dedre Darkel, 17 - affray, NPD
Britt, Sophia Lakeitha, 42 - HOA
Evans, Aldrickus Deshawn, 27 - aggravated assault with hands/ feet/ fists, NPD
Farman, Nolan Ryan, 26 - operating vehicle without registration/ valid tag, no proof of insurance, NPD
Gonzalez, Sergio, 36 - FTA, SPD
McFarland, Khalil De’Marte, 27 - no proof of insurance, operating vehicle without registration/ valid tag, NPD
Meriwether, Marcus Deunta, 35 - marijuana possession (misdemeanor), obstruction of officers, aggravated assaultNPD
Parks, Tanika Tuatara, 49 - aggravated assault with other weapon, aggravated assault with firearm, NPD
Ruane, Thomas Robert, 25 - FTML, DUI-less safe, defective tires, CCSO
Ruffin, Walter David, 41 - too fast for conditions, FTML, DUI-less safe, open container, marijuana possession (misdemeanor), drug-related objects, GSP
Sandusky, Ashley Jayne, 21 - FTA, SUP
Santiago, Jaimien Dario Morales, 31 - no tail lights, driving while unlicensed, marijuana possession (misdemeanor), CCSO
Tatum, Lorenzo, 37 - FTA, SUP
Townshend-Hardnett, Samie Jermaine, 24 - HOA
Wallace, John David, 58 - child sexual exploitation, HOA, CCSO, OTH
Wilson, Gregory Lee, 60 - suspended license, CCSO
March 31
Amerson, Brandon Joshua, 24 - marijuana possession (misdemeanor), marijuana possession with intent to distribute, narcotics possession driving while unlicensed, drug-related objects, speeding, GSP
Gannon, Jennifer Marie, 34 - battery, child cruelty, CCSO
Gates, Shameka Lashonne, 23 - probation violation, STA
Harris, Lorenzo Alfonzo, 46 - HOA
Harris, Terry Deonta, 24 - seeding, suspended license, CCSOScrews, Jennifer Lynn, 42 - battery, criminal trespass with property damage, CCSO
Kiniry, Emma Elizabeth, 22 - suspended license, FTML, CCSO
Nino, Liandro Jessie IV, 34 - theft by shoplifting, NPD
O’Neal, Nicholas Rashard, 37 - marijuana possession (misdemeanor), speeding, DUI drugs-less safe, GSP
Sherman, Brady Steven, 23 - DUI drugs-less safe, CCSO
Smith, Darius Juan, 30 - theft by shoplifting, NPD
Williams, Jordan Blake, 24 - suspended license, no proof of insurance, striking unattended vehicle, FTML, defective equipment, NPD
Wyatt, Anricus Rayshawn, 21 - probation violation, CPRB
April 1
Campbell, Wyman Terry, 27 - probation violation, STPR
Fantroy, Labarius George, 31 - driving on divided highway, suspended license, CCSO
Gebru, Yohanes Yemane, 27 - criminal trespass, CCSO
Gibson, Marlon Shelton, 37 - narcotics possession, marijuana possession (misdemeanor), NPD
Gonzalez-Casanova, Ivan, 28 - battery, theft by taking, NPD
Grove, Walterrious Devonta, 26 - operating vehicle without registration/ valid tag, no tail lights, suspended license, GSP
Lee, Rometrio Antonio, 23 - no tail lights, FTML, suspended license, speeding, SPD, SNCT, GSP
McQuaid, Jennifer Lauren, 37 - narcotics possession, marijuana possession (misdemeanor), drug-related objects, CCSO
Reeves, Christopher Raymone Sr., 44 - DUI-less safe, FTML, NPD
Smith, Walter Duane, 49 - theft by conversion, NPD
Turner, Walker Rodrick II, 37 - FTA, SUP
White, Jamarcus Antwon, 25 - identity fraud, giving false name to officers, suspended license, child restraint violation, NPD
April 2
Barrett, Isaac Terrell, 22 - false imprisonment, assault, NPD
Cokuslu, Samantha Natalie, 28 - DUI-less safe, GSP
Colton, Rodney Donnell, 47 - HOA
Faggioni, Nicole Karen, 48 - HOA
Harris, Michael James, 46 - FTA, STA
Mahone, Brittany Tionne, 26 - FTML, operating vehicle without registration/ valid tag, DUI-less safe, license to be carried and exhibited on demand, CCSO
Mapp, Nicolas Benjamin, 52 - marijuana possession (misdemeanor), obstruction of officers, tampering with evidence, public indecency, speeding, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, littering, following too closely, impeding flow of traffic, GSP
McBrayer, Matthew Lee, 27 - DUI-less safe, improper U-turn, CCSO
McDowell, Jason William, 43 - criminal trespass with property damage, stalking, CCSO
Morales-Dionicio, Juan Carlos, 35 - stopping/ standing prohibited in specified places, DUI-less safe, driving while unlicensed, CCSO
Moran, Michael Anthony, 53 - battery, CCSO
Murdock, Mark Alan, 36 - loitering, NPD
Rochee, Alexander, Sean, 28 - narcotics possession, marijuana possession (misdemeanor), narcotics possession obstruction of officers, NPD
Simpson, Nicer Symone, 22 - DUI drugs-less safe, marijuana possession (misdemeanor), CCSO