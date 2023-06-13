An arrest constitutes only the initiation of charges, and those arrested are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty in a court of law.
The arresting departments are noted: Coweta County Sheriff's Office (CCSO), Chattahoochee Hills Police Department (CHPD), Criminal Investigation Division (CID), Coweta Probation (CPRB), Child Support (CLDS), Crime Suppression Unit (CSU), District Court (DC), Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), Georgia Department of Public Safety (DOPS), Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC), Georgia Department of Natural Resources (GDNR), Georgia State Patrol (GSP), Grantville City Court (GRTV), Grantville Police Department (GPD), Magistrate Court (MAG), Newnan City Court (NWCT), Newnan Police Department (NPD), Newnan Probation (NPRB), Palmetto Police Department (PPD), Department of Community Supervision (PARL), Private Investigator (PRIV), Senoia City Court (SNCT), Senoia Police Department (SPD), State Probation (STPR), Superior Court (SUP), U.S. Marshals (USM), or others.
Violation of probation or parole is listed as VOP, violation of the Georgia controlled substance act is listed as VGCSA, failure to appear is noted as FTA, hold for other agency is listed as HOA, family violence act is listed as FVA, failure to maintain lane is listed as FTML and driving under the influence is abbreviated DUI.
All persons arrested, except those held by orders of the magistrate or those arrested for violation of probation, are released from custody after posting bond or paying a fine.
The following arrest bookings were listed in the Coweta County Jail. The arresting departments are noted:
June 6
Bracewell, Breann Summer, 25 - battery, BPD
Williams, Leonarda D, 56 - narcotics possession with intent to distribute, illegal tint, CCSO
Joiner, Lashay Joycer, 23 - obstruction of officers, disorderly conduct, PPD
Gates, Tywania Desha, 31 - disorderly conduct, NPD
Worley, Taylor Lin, 27 - HOA
Beard, Caitlin Anne, 22 - aggravated assault, CCSO
Bussie, Samson Laroy, 44 - VOP, STPR
Dewberry, Caitlin Renee Mae, 28 - theft by shoplifting, NPD
Drummond, Corie Rebecca, 34 - VOP, VGCSA schedule 1/2 narcotic possession, possession and use of drug-related objects, CPRB, NPD
Johnson, Carma Marie, 53 - theft by shoplifting, VOP, NPD, NPRB
Mercer, Mark Andrew, 55 - court appearance, SUP
Miller, Emeshia Kabasha, 32 - VOP, NPRB
Nutt, Christopher Ryann, 32 - FTA, VOP, STA, STPR
Robinson, Edward Lee, 40 - court appearance, SUP
Smith, Aaliyah Mischelle, 20 - simple battery, disorderly conduct, second-degree cruelty to children, NPD
Smith, Jordan Xavier, 24 - court appearance, SUP
Swindle, Thomas Jashun, 37 - court appearance, SUP
Wilson, Raymond Deon, 44 - theft by shoplifting, NPD
Wright, Jashire Ahmedessa, 19 - marijuana possession-less than 1 ounce, FTML, CCSO
June 7
Cody, Tyrone, 36 - giving false name/ address/ birthdate to law enforcement, purchase/ possession/ manufacture/ sale of controlled substances—multiple counts, possession and use of drug-related objects, driving with suspended/revoked license, CCSO
Davis, Cedric Robert, 40 - public indecency, CCSO
Durham, Joseph Lindsey, 47 - DUI-driving under the influence of drugs, passing in no-passing zone, license to be carried and exhibited on demand, too fast for conditions, NPD
Florence, Harold, 63 - VGCSA methamphetamine trafficking, VGCSA morphine/ opium/ heroin trafficking, VGCSA schedule 1/2 narcotic manufacturing/ distribution/ possession with intent to distribute, theft by receiving stolen property, firearm possession by a convicted felon, GBI
Houston, Lajonce Maurice, 40 - VOP, STPR
Howard, Braxton Legrant, 34 - affixing materials that reduce or increase light transmission, manufacture/ delivery/ distribution/ possession with intent to distribute controlled substance, possession of firearm or knife during commission of crime
Hughes, Eugene Travon, 27 - criminal trespass/ family violence, CCSO
Kinder, Erin Nicole, 31 - criminal trespass/ family violence, CCSO
McGruder, Emanuel, 65 - aggravated assault, terroristic threats and acts, criminal trespass, CCSO
Shrake, Lauren Ashley, 33 - FTA, SUP
Williford, James Tyler, 26 - second-degree criminal damage to property, NPD
June 8
Adams, Jonathan Michael, 31 - theft by taking, entering auto, fleeing/ attempting to elude police officer, reckless driving, VOP, PARL, GPD
Allen, Gaven Lejuan, 29 - HOA
Andrews, Jamel Keyun, 21 - VOP, STPR
Ball, Lameshia Tandaja, 26 - theft by shoplifting, NPD
Butts, Gabriel Fernando Jr., 22 - operating vehicle without registration/ valid tag, no proof of insurance, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, reckless driving, license in possession while operating motor vehicle, PPD
Grier, KIevin Yanna Zykerria, 28 - HOA
Hamilton, Montrey Deangelo, 33 - driving while license suspended/ revoked, CCSO
Hardaway, Pierre Cortez, 37 - marijuana possession—less than 1 ounce, NPD
Harris, Ashley Marie, 28 - FTA, STA
Harris, Nicholas Lunorise, 18 - criminal trespass/ family violence, cruelty to animals, CCSO
Hennes, Austin Michael, 32 - following too closely, driving while license suspended/ revoked, NPD
Jones, Dylan Wallace, 27 - VOP, STPR
Matthews, Bennie Lee, 62 - VOP, NPRB
Pichon, Rayshawn Diamond, 25 - VOP, STPR
Pierce, Daniel Thomas III, 28 - loitering or prowling, CCSO
Rivers, Keith Wesley, 42 - impeding flow of traffic, driving while license suspended/ revoked
Rosser, Jaquai Trevon Xavier, 25 - court appearance, SUP
Strozier, Nicholas Sinclair, 41 - DUI, FTML, CCSO
Terrell, Ronald, 48 - driving while license suspended/ revoked, inadequately secured load on or in vehicle, CCSO
Viera, Jessica Nicole, 37 - HOA
Wilkie, Timothy David, 33 - driving while license suspended/ revoked, CCSO
June 9
Adams, Jerry Dewayne, 46 - FTA, STA
Alford, Kerretha Levette, 21 - FTA, NPD
Billingslea, Seneca Cornelius Jr. - 20 - battery, disorderly conduct, possession of firearm by person under 18 years of age, CCSO
Brown, Richard Gene Jr., 51 - probation violation, CPRB
Calixto, Melissa, 28 - obstruction of officers, permitting unlicensed person to driver, CCSO
Fannin, Deandres Chavez, 28 - FTA, STA
Gomez Ubaldo, Jose Edith, 45 - HOA
Hall, Joseph Edward, 39 - probation violation, NPD
Hargrove, Kevin Lamonte, 31 - driving while license suspended/ revoked, CCSO
Hunter, Willie Charles, 60 - forgery, NPD
Jensen, Katherine Elizabeth, 38 - theft by deception, forgery, NPD
Krause, Michael Paul, 58 - theft of service, NPD
Leachman, Corbin Scottsdale, 21 - speeding, suspended license, CCSO
McGowan, Justyn Darnell, 27 - probation violation, CPRB
McKiver, Nathion Lamar, 35 - suspended license, stop sign violation, NPD
Patrick, Joe Lewis, 59 - VGCSA schedule 1/2 narcotic possession, NPD
Philpotts, Rashida Nicole, 31 - DUI, FTML, NPD
Rainey, Donald Bradford, 43 - stalking, PRIV
Slaton, Christopher Amon, 35 - disorderly conduct, NPD
Smith, Kendall Scott, 22 - HOA
Smith, Rolando Deon, 41 - affixing materials that reduce or increase light transmission, VGCSA schedule 1/2 narcotic possession, CCSO
Stepp, Tracy Gernard, 53 - VGCSA schedule 1/2 narcotic possession, NPD
Thompson, Alan Michael, 34 - battery, child cruelty, GPD
Usher, Mark, 43 - VGCSA schedule 1/2 narcotic possession, use of firearm by convicted felon during commission of crime, marijuana possession less than 1 ounce, possession of firearm or knife during commission of crime, CCSO
Walker, Marcus Jemaine, 40 - reckless driving, NPD
Wynn, Demetrius Chase, 30 - arrest order, SUP
Yeager, Jonathan Hall, 47 - narcotics possession with intent to distribute, CCSO
June 10
Abuhani, Rami Majed, 34 - following too closely, obstruction of officers, possession of firearm during commission of a crime, drug trafficking, CCSO
Bell, Mark Durell, 47 - contempt of court, CLDS
Gilstrap, Christopher Michael, 48 - FTA, SUP
Gutierrez, Manuel Arthuro, 26 - following too closely, FTML, suspended license, drug-related objects, CCSO
Hernandez, Sandra Ann, 42 - suspended license, SPD
Hosmer, William Thomas Anthony, 54 - FTA, STA
Mackinan, Christian David, 30 - FTML, open container, defective tires, no headlights, texting while driving, DUI, GSP
Neeley, Susan Marie, 43 - DUI, NPD
O’Neal, Cory Matthew, 36 - narcotics possession, drug-related objects, suspended license, CCSO
Perdoma, Mariana Garcia, 21 - drug trafficking, obstruction of officers, CCSO
Robinson, Gregory Benton, 29 - HOA
Robledo, Ashley Angelina, 21 - DUI, NPD
Stargell, Connellis Jayden, 18 - entering auto, NPD
June 11
Bennett, Scott Lee, 40 - failure to register as a sex offender, CCSO
Brown, Rodney Jeffery, 49 - speeding, open container, DUI, GSP
Green, Robby Lamar, 32 - disorderly conduct, CCSO
Harden, Mellett Dashawn, 46 - disorderly conduct, NPD
Lindley, Quartez Xavier, 30 - identity fraud, theft by deception, NPD
Redd, Dantavious Kaman, 18 - purchase/ possession/ manufacture/ distribution/ sale of controlled substance—multiple counts, CCSO
Rhodes, Darrell Demond Jr., 31 - suspended license, NPD
Ventura, Arias Marie E, 34 - DUI, following too closely, CCSO