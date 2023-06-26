An arrest constitutes only the initiation of charges, and those arrested are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty in a court of law.
The arresting departments are noted: Coweta County Sheriff's Office (CCSO), Chattahoochee Hills Police Department (CHPD), Criminal Investigation Division (CID), Coweta Probation (CPRB), Child Support (CLDS), Crime Suppression Unit (CSU), District Court (DC), Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), Georgia Department of Public Safety (DOPS), Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC), Georgia Department of Natural Resources (GDNR), Georgia State Patrol (GSP), Grantville City Court (GRTV), Grantville Police Department (GPD), Magistrate Court (MAG), Newnan City Court (NWCT), Newnan Police Department (NPD), Newnan Probation (NPRB), Palmetto Police Department (PPD), Department of Community Supervision (PARL), Private Investigator (PRIV), Senoia City Court (SNCT), Senoia Police Department (SPD), State Probation (STPR), Superior Court (SUP), U.S. Marshals (USM) or others.
Violation of probation or parole is listed as VOP, violation of the Georgia controlled substance act is listed as VGCSA, failure to appear is noted as FTA, hold for other agency is listed as HOA, family violence act is listed as FVA, failure to maintain lane is listed as FTML and driving under the influence is abbreviated DUI.
All persons arrested, except those held by orders of the magistrate or those arrested for violation of probation, are released from custody after posting bond or paying a fine.
The following arrest bookings were listed in the Coweta County Jail. The arresting departments are noted:
June 19
Bray, Kerdick Dashun, 28 - driving while license suspended/ revoked, CCSO
Castro, Miguel Esquivel, 46 - driving while unlicensed, DOPS
Genaro, Antonio Osorio, 28 - improper backing, DUI alcohol, NPD
Lozano, Adrian, 43 - VGCSA schedule 1/2 narcotic possession, possession and use of drug-related objects, giving false name/ address/ birthdate to law enforcement, CCSO
Montano-Arciniega, Cristian Ulysses, 24 - no proof of insurance, driving while unlicensed, operating vehicle without registration/ valid tag, CCSO
Ruppe, Harley Anna, 30 - assault, battery, family violence order violation, CCSO
Scott, Kathy Jo, 51 - narcotics possession, drug-related objects, CCSO
Smith, Craig Evan, 36 - simple battery, second-degree criminal damage to property, NPD
Vanwagoner, Mason J, 19 - suspended license, no proof of insurance, CCSO
Wiley, Darrell Bernard, 37 - driving while license suspended/ revoked, CCSO
Williston, Zachary Nathaniel, 28 - purchase/ possession/ manufacture/ distribution/ sale of controlled substance-multiple counts, going inside guard line with weapon/ liquor/ drugs, CCSO
June 20
Bennett, Quandarius Donald, 17 - marijuana possession (misdemeanor), defective equipment, driving while unlicensed, NPD
Carpenter, Karyn Elizabeth, 42 - narcotics possession, marijuana possession (misdemeanor), CCSO
Carroll, Andrew Nicholas, 22 - marijuana possession (misdemeanor), fleeing from police, CCSO
Daniel, James Robert, 40 - methamphetamine trafficking, CCSO
Harris, Brandon Jerome, 17 - narcotics possession, possession of firearm during commission of a crime, NPD
Mitchell, Tyrese Tyion, 24 - driving while unlicensed, CCSO
Pope, Kieron Dontae, 36 - assault, CCSO
Royston, Austin Tyler, 25 - FTA, STA
Shepard, Jessica Lynn, 41 - reckless driving, windshield and wipers required, driving on divided highway, child restraint violation, passing on double yellow line, speeding, CCSO
Wilcox, Lee Anthony, 37 - defective equipment, suspended license, CCSO
June 21
Dukes, Iesha Lashae, 25 - speeding, suspended license, CCSO
Harris, Santonio Terez, 36 - endangering security interest, PRIV
Jefferson, Taveon Lee, 33 - FTA, SUP
Jenkins, Tatiyana Marcella, 24 - suspended license, NPD
Jones, Javel Marquis, 27 - suspended license, CCSO
Langford, Jerry Lewis, 52 - failure to register as a sex offender, CCSO
Ray, Melvin Lamar, 71 - failure to register as a sex offender, CCSO
Valdivia, Jerrie Lynn, 57 - criminal trespass, CCSO
Williams, Courtney Kwamtavious, 23 - probation violation, CPRB
Young, Gabriel Dewayne, 37 - theft by conversion, NPD
June 22
Alford, Demario Piere, 34 - battery, cruelty to children, marijuana possession (misdemeanor), NPD
Boyd, Antivirus Sanchez, 18 - narcotics possession, NPD
Brooks, Matasha Lonta, 38 - battery, NPD
Cruz, Jennifer Lisa, 48 - DUI, FTML, CCSO
Dearholt, Sharee Nichole, 40 - criminal damage to property, terroristic acts and threats, reckless conduct, possession of weapon during commission of crime, CCSO
Dunnem, Ken, 58 - purchase/ possession/ manufacture/ distribution/ sale of controlled substance-multiple counts, NPD
Ervin, Darius Allen, 28 - trespassing, obstruction of officers, PPD
Johnson, Ashlee, 23 - giving false information to law enforcement, CCSO
Laws, Brandon, 67 - disorderly conduct, NPD
Lee, Romertrio Antonio, 23 - suspended license, CCSO
Lewis, Amy Loraine, 45 - reckless conduct DUI, GSP
Lindsey, Sierra Tonisha, 28 - theft by taking, NPD
Smith, Ashley Shurrell, 25 - giving false information to law enforcement, CCSO
Smith, Deneca Shaquawn, 23 - giving false information to law enforcement, FTA, CCSO, STA
Soorae, Harvier Singh, 37 - suspended license, operating vehicle without registration/ valid tag, GPD
Stinson, Samantha Everette, 31 - fugitive from justice, CCSO
Whitaker, Marina Callan, 28 - purchase/ possession/ manufacture/ distribution/ sale of controlled substance-multiple counts, narcotics possession, possession of firearm during commission of a crime, CCSO
Whitehead, Cortney Amanda, 31 - probation violation, CPRB
Woodyard, Jermmario Javar, 28 - suspended license, NPD
Wright, Timothy H-Conrad, 40 - purchase/ possession/ manufacture/ distribution/ sale of controlled substance-multiple counts, narcotics possession, possession of firearm by convicted felon, possession of firearm during commission of a crime, hands free violation, open container, CCSO
June 23
Blagrove, Nina Evanelista Rain, 23 - suspended license, operating vehicle without registration/ valid tag, GSP
Brown, Matthew Russell, 35 - marijuana possession (misdemeanor), safety belts usage, NPD
Calhoun, Matthew Jordan, 43 - theft by conversion, PRIV
Jennings, Cortez Kevion, 28 - assault, criminal damage to property, NPD
Laws, Brandon, 67 - probation violation, CPRB
Martinez-Ramirez, Fermin Cruz, 36 - driving while unlicensed, stop sign violation, NPD
Nelson, Joshua Isaiah, 34 - license to be carried and exhibited on demand, giving false name to law enforcement, operating vehicle without registration/ valid tag, SPD
White, Jamarcus Antwon, 34 - possession of firearm by convicted felon, possession of firearm during commission of a crime, CCSO
Wilkins, Justin Leo, 22 - trespassing, obstruction of officers, NPD
Williams, Christopher Deonta, 35 - burglary, theft by taking, NPD
June 24
Alexander, Chad Luke, 39 - probation violation, STPR
Alford, Juaquim Lavellin, 29 - suspended license, no proof of insurance, marijuana possession (misdemeanor), probation violation, NPD
Castellanos-Dominguez, Pedro, 52 - improper turn, driving while unlicensed, FTML, DUI, NPD
Hill, Cierra Joanne, 30 - HOA
Jackson, Ladarius Keontez, 23 - marijuana possession (misdemeanor), suspended license, CCSO
James, Nira Nicole, 24 - speeding, suspended license, GSP
Leach, Andrew Marquise, 37 - passing in no passing zone, DUI, GSP
McDonald, Benjamin Eric, 45 - FTA, STA
Merrick, Benjamin Cody, 30 - public drunkenness, indecent exposure, NPD
Nguyen, Donna Fay, 60 - purchase/ possession/ manufacture/ distribution/ sale of controlled substance-multiple counts, drug-related objects, CCSO
Outlaw, Elizabeth Meshelle, 29 - suspended license, speeding, NPD
Rabadan, Ivan Ortiz, 36 - criminal trespass, battery, CCSO
Rosenberry, Glen Derrick, 65 - purchase/ possession/ manufacture/ distribution/ sale of controlled substance-multiple counts, drug-related objects, marijuana possession (misdemeanor), CCSO
Snider, Jennifer Ann, 51 - purchase/ possession/ manufacture/ distribution/ sale of controlled substance-multiple counts, going inside guard line with weapon/ liquor/ drugs, drug-related objects, CCSO
Teagle, George Richard Jr., 56 - trespassing, NPD
Thomas, Lashauntine Batrice, 28 - headlights required, DUI, FTML, GSP
Williams, Lashun Denise, 39 - HOA
June 25
Alvarez-Garcia, Angel, 26 - following too closely, driving while unlicensed, CCSO
Collins, Tammy Lynn, 43 - theft by shoplifting, NPD
Common, Taniyah Desiree, 19 - affray, disorderly conduct, CCSO
Gailey, Bradley Roy, 56 - methamphetamine trafficking, theft by receiving stolen property, giving false information to law enforcement, possession of firearm during commission of a crime, theft by shoplifting, suspended license, theft by taking, CCSO
Head, Destiny Rose, 31 - battery, CCSO
Homiczewski, Dane Allen, 24 - narcotics possession, terroristic acts and threats, theft by shoplifting, CCSO
Lewis, Kevo L, 28 - reckless conduct, child cruelty, obstruction of officers, CCSO
Pittman, Tamarcus Keyshun, 27 - DUI, FTML, NPD
Sallee, Stephanie Demarsh, 50 - theft by shoplifting, NPD
Stallworth, Eric Dewayne, 41 - theft by shoplifting, NPD
Stallworth, Shaneka Shanell, 40 - theft by shoplifting, NPD
Young, Tyler Demond, 20 - affray, reckless conduct, disorderly conduct, CCSO