June 12
Redd, Dantavious Kaman, 18 - purchase/ possession/ manufacture/ distribution/ sale of controlled substance—multiple counts, CCSO
Rhodes, Darrell Demond Jr., 31 - suspended license, NPD
June 13
Chambers, James Edward Jr., 33 - obstruction of officers, CCSO
Chance, Johnna Sinclaire, 28 - HOA
Florence, Antonio Detavious, 26 - FTA, SUP
Heard, Wilhelmina Yolanda, 48 - theft by shoplifting, NPD
Holloway, Felix Feon, 50 - FTA, STA
Jowers, Symone, 28 - obstruction of officers, CCSO
Long, Rodney Eugene, 19 - FTA, STA
Miller, Jamel Preston, 48 - court appearance, SUP
Stanley, Trevor Bryson, 23 - battery, terroristic acts, CCSO
Stinson, Samantha Everette, 31 - probation violation, CPRB
Vickers, Chad Clayton, 41 - VGCSA marijuana possession, VGCSA schedule 1/2 narcotic possession, SPD
Wilson, Deveja Ashanti, 19 - FTA, SPD
June 14
Baxter, Derrick Andre, 36 - affixing materials that reduce or increase light transmission, DUI, VGCSA schedule 1/2 narcotic possession, CCSO
Campbell, Cassandra Faye, 57 - theft of lost/ mislaid property, NPD
Mathis, Michael Uriel, 26 - criminal trespass, loitering or prowling, CCSO
Merrick, Benjamin Cody, 30 - disorderly conduct, NPD
Nicholas, Alyssa Shanice, 20 - HOA
Norris, Christopher Lynn, 37 - VGCSA schedule 1/2 narcotic possession, CCSO
Pearson, Jacorey Derrelle, 33 - theft by taking, FTA, NPD
Perry, Jesse Belton III, 61 - FTA, SUP
Tolbert, Megan Brittany, 35 - HOA
Veney, Curtis J Jr, 43 - FTA, SUP
Ward, Jammie Allan, 43 - battery, CCSO
Weber, John Glenn, 28 - HOA
Wells, Melvin Jr., 34 - FTA, SUP
Wilbanks, John Edward, 63 - criminal trespass, CCSO
Williams, Angelyn, 62 - theft of lost/ mislaid property, NPD
June 15
Adams, Jenny Lynn, 63 - purchase/ possession/ manufacture/ distribution/ sale of controlled substances (multiple counts), VGCSA schedule 1/2 narcotic possession, marijuana possession-less than 1 oz, stop sign violation/ failure to yield, CCSO
Campbell, Deon Christopher, 17 - theft by receiving stolen property, NPD
Dietz, Sherri Hines, 48 - FTML, DUI drugs, GSP
Hall, Devontrey Leshawn, 30 - driving while license suspended/ revoked, speeding, GSP
Hamlin, Gary Allen, 35 - VOP, STPR
Harrell, Sherry Evans, 48 - VGCSA schedule 1/2 narcotic possession, going inside guardline with weapon, liquor or drugs, possession and use of drug-related objects, CCSO
Maddron, Margie Dale, 43 - criminal trespass, CCSO
Massey, Michael Jerome, 35 - driving while license suspended or revoked, NPD
McIntyre, Christopher John, 30 - first-degree burglary-dwelling/ forcible entry, VGCSA schedule 1/2 narcotic possession, VGCSA schedule 3/4/5 narcotic possession, CCSO
Rangel, Christina Lynn, 44 - VOP, STPR
Reeves, Kendrick Lamar, 36 - VGCSA schedule 1/2 narcotic possession, windshields and windshield wipers required, no headlights/ taillights, SPD
Rice, William David, 20 - theft by receiving stolen property, marijuana possession-less than 1 oz, violation of conditions on limited driving permit, NPD
Sanon-Auguste, Sherley, 42 - theft by shoplifting, NPD
Topalli, Ylber, 29 - simple battery, SPD
Whitfield, Sean David, 29 - VOP, STPR
Willard, Cameron George, 28 - disorderly conduct, public drunkenness, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, CCSO
June 16
Bannerman, Kylan, 25 - driving while license suspended/ revoked, speeding, GSP
Barrett, Nyree, 47 - VGCSA schedule 1/2 narcotic possession, purchase/ possession/ manufacture/ distribution/ sale of controlled substances (multiple counts), driving while license suspended/ revoked, operating vehicle without registration/ valid tag, CCSO
Beckom, Kaylee Drew, 22 - DUI alcohol, CCSO
Brewster, Jecarle Deon, 32 - disorderly conduct, NPD
Brown, Benjamin Grice, 41 - VOP, STPR
Dabney, Robert Carl, 29 - second degree criminal damage to property, NPD
David, Tyreesha Nicole, 29 - marijuana possession-less than 1 oz, NPD
Gayton, Adan Chavez, 29 - suspended/ revoked license, CCSO
Hand, Clark Lamar, 56 - FTA, SUP
Hill, Jada Senai, 25 - stop sign violation-failure to yield, DUI alcohol, NPD
Hooten-Holloway, Victor Gerald, 31 - illegal materials/ window tint, suspended/ revoked license, CCSO
Johnson, Benjamin Michael, 32 - criminal trespass, NPD
Puckett, Jacoby Bryant, 22 - purchase/ possession/ manufacture/ distribution/ sale of controlled substances (multiple counts), possession of firearm/ knife during commission of crime, CCSO
Rosales-Jarquin, Jose Aurelio, 23 - driving without a valid license, speeding, CCSO
Tomlin, Joseph Glenn, 37 - manufacture/ delivery, distribution/ possession with intent to distribute, VGCSA schedule 1/2 narcotic possession, possession of firearm/ knife during commission of crime, purchase/ possession/ manufacture/ distribution/ sale of controlled substances (multiple counts), CCSO
Tucker, Frederick Lee, 51 - home invasion in the first and second degree, aggravated assault, murder, aggravated cruelty to animals, NPD
Sanchez Tzunux, Jefferson, 18 - driving while unlicensed, no taillights, NPD
Weaver, Ricky Ronald Jr., 38 - purchase/ possession/ manufacture/ distribution/ sale of controlled substances (multiple counts), CCSO
White, Rita Natasha Michele, 44 - VGCSA schedule 1/2 narcotic possession, CCSO
June 17
Baria Zepeda, Jhonatan Eliecer, 26 - driving while unlicensed, CCSO
Beasley, Justice Sharday, 28 - criminal trespass/ family violence, CCSO
Carabello, Maribel, 54 - identity fraud, theft by taking, theft by deception, first-degree forgery, identity theft fraud when using/ possessing identifying information, NPD
Causey, Brannon Lee, 27 - driving while license suspended/ revoked, display of license plates, NPD
Davidson, Ashton Taylor, 17 - simple battery, public drunkenness, NPD
Hand, Quentin Maurice, 40 - VOP, SENP
Johnson, Amir Lee, 25 - marijuana possession-less than 1 oz, theft by shoplifting, NPD
Keheley, William Branden, 31 - first-degree criminal damage to property, CCSO
Mamo, Meskerem Abebe, 54 - hands free violation, driving while license suspended/ revoked, CCSO
Minor, Melissa Lorene, 31 - VGCSA schedule 1/2 narcotic possession, CCSO
Morris, Matthew Kelley, 35 - battery, SPD
Parker, Errol Latrell, 24 - VGCSA schedule 1/2 narcotic possession, removing/ affixing license plate to conceal vehicle ID, CCSO
June 18
Adcock, Bret Dawson, 22 - speeding, FTA, SPD
Atwood, Shaneil Shatay, 29 - DUI drugs, GSP
Byess, Dewayne Malcolm, 57 - VOP, CPRB
Davis, Brett Kyle, 41 - DUI alcohol, CCSO
Goodman, Jacob Michael, 23 - disorderly conduct, resisting/ interfering with officers, NPD
Hall, Allante Travis, 31 - HOA
Jacks, Summer Daye, 28 - simple battery, NPD
Newsome, Mark Kenneth, 32 - HOA
Reeves, Michael Termayne, 39 - theft by shoplifting, NPD
Render, Contravious Rodreekous, 26 - FTA, SPD
Ware, Joshua Allen, 36 - HOA