An arrest constitutes only the initiation of charges, and those arrested are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty in a court of law.
The arresting departments are noted: Coweta County Sheriff's Office (CCSO), Chattahoochee Hills Police Department (CHPD), Criminal Investigation Division (CID), Coweta Probation (CPRB), Child Support (CLDS), Crime Suppression Unit (CSU), District Court (DC), Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), Georgia Department of Public Safety (DOPS), Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC), Georgia Department of Natural Resources (GDNR), Georgia State Patrol (GSP), Grantville City Court (GRTV), Grantville Police Department (GPD), Magistrate Court (MAG), Newnan City Court (NWCT), Newnan Police Department (NPD), Newnan Probation (NPRB), Palmetto Police Department (PPD), Department of Community Supervision (PARL), Private Investigator (PRIV), Senoia City Court (SNCT), Senoia Police Department (SPD), State Probation (STPR), Superior Court (SUP), U.S. Marshals (USM), or others.
Violation of probation or parole is listed as VOP, violation of the Georgia controlled substance act is listed as VGCSA, failure to appear is noted as FTA, hold for other agency is listed as HOA, family violence act is listed as FVA, failure to maintain lane is listed as FTML and driving under the influence is abbreviated DUI.
All persons arrested, except those held by orders of the magistrate or those arrested for violation of probation, are released from custody after posting bond or paying a fine.
The following arrest bookings were listed in the Coweta County Jail. The arresting departments are noted:
June 26
Clark, Evan Jacoby, 32 - probation violation, STPR
Davis, William Dewayne Jr., 30 - illegal tint, operating vehicle without registration/valid tag, display of license plates, NPD
Dennis, Yolanda Bonsha, 39 - disorderly conduct, NPD
Devitt, Jennifer Lisa, 54 - suspended license, CCSO
Dozier, Andre Renee, 24 - purchase/possession/manufacturing/distribution/sale of controlled substance-multiple counts, marijuana possession (misdemeanor), NPD
Dubose-Ross, Vehencei Martino, 24 - narcotics possession, marijuana possession (misdemeanor), NPD
Edge, Jeremy Norris, 31 - DUI, FTML, following too closely, safety belts, GSP
James, Eugene Frank III, 27 - theft by deception, CCSO
Martinez, Candido, 33 - aggravated assault, NPD
Miller, Dayton Wazell, 21 - probation violation, NPRB
Nelson, Shanterria Antoinshe, 35 - disorderly conduct, NPD
Quick, Emory Kevin Jr., 44 - trespassing, NPD
Ragland, Rumon Lafrance, 32 - aggravated stalking, NPD
Royal, Cynthia Phillips, 53 - probation violation, NPRB
Taylor, Jovita Kendra, 44 - probation violation, CPRB
Thompson, Larry Milton, 42 - DUI, GSP
Vargas, Jose Juan Maza, 39 - obedience to traffic control device, driving while unlicensed, NPD
June 27
Aparo, Shawn Alan, 37 - HOA
Arnold, Jakob Tremel, 18 - suspended license, CCSO
Curry, Antuan Nicholas, 40 - suspended license, operating vehicle without registration/valid tag, CCSO
Davis, Michael Howard Jr., 24 - probation violation, PPD
Diallo, Issakha, 51- improper turn, driving while unlicensed, CCSO
Edwards, Jacob Charles, 30 - narcotics possession, drug-related objects, removing license plate to conceal vehicle ID, safety belts, CCSO
Fisher, Joseph Michael Se., 67 - drugs not in original container, narcotics possession, FTML, CCSO
Gravitt-Vallez, Bridgett, 24 - narcotics possession, CCSO
Griffin, Quantress Demarcus, 35 - battery, CCSO
Gullate, Tammy Michelle, 45 - obstruction of officers, PPD
Hardaway, Benjamin Jr., 49 - narcotics possession, marijuana possession (misdemeanor), SPD
Harrelson, Heather Ann, 47 - narcotics possession, marijuana possession (misdemeanor), drug-related objects, CCSO
Harris, Tamar Ribar, 66 - battery, child cruelty, CCSO
Hayes, Tiffany Raquel, 33 - driving while unlicensed, CCSO
Howell, Laura Lee, 58 - FTA, SUP
Ingram, Andreco Rodreiques Jr., 24 - theft by taking, probation violation, CCSO, STPR
LaFlamme, Roy Charles, 58 - DUI, hit and run, following too closely, driver to use due care, GSP
Martin, Jimmy, 72 - suspended license, CCSO
McGill, Jeromy Zachariah, 24 - purchase/possession/manufacturing/distribution/sale of controlled substance-multiple counts, possession of firearm during commission of a crime, drug-related objects, safety belts usage, CCSO
McSpadden, Sheila Ann, 43 - narcotics possession, marijuana possession (misdemeanor), CCSO
Moore, Justin Zanoah, 23 - narcotics possession, purchase/possession/manufacturing/distribution/sale of controlled substance-multiple counts, possession of firearm by convicted felon, CCSO
Olachea, Elizabeth Lucero, 25 - no proof of insurance, suspended license, CCSO
Ponds, Shacolya Lahbreyae, 27 - suspended license, CCSO
Prosser, Anthony Michael, 32 - probation violation, NPRB
Smith-Arnold, Nakyra Deshawn, 18 - purchase/possession/manufacturing/distribution/sale of controlled substance-multiple counts, possession of firearm during commission of a crime, CCSO
Stegall, Jaiden Derrell, 22 - furnishing/possession of alcohol to minor, NPD
Stokes, Tiara Okema, 23 - FTA, NWCT
Valencia, Yesenia Briyit, 19 - furnishing/possession of alcohol to minor, NPD
Vega, Mario Antonio, 24 - FTA, STA
West, Michael Alexander Jr., 19 - FTA, STA
June 28
Adams, Robbie Daniel, 53 - probation violation, STPR
Anderson, James L., 59 - defective equipment, suspended license, CCSO
Bishop, Kimberly J., 49 - narcotics possession, drug-related objects, CCSO
Brown, Richard Gene Jr., 51 - narcotics possession, windshield wipers required, FTML, CCSO
Burke, Shane McKinney, 27 - marijuana possession (misdemeanor), DUI, open container, following too closely, NPD
Burtin, Elijah Dawan, 20 - marijuana possession (misdemeanor), fraud, CCSO
Burtin, Jessica Dorothy, 30 - HOA
Consoli, Edith Jean, 49 - HOA
Dunn, Anthony Lorenzo, 17 - entering auto, fleeing, CCSO
Gallaway, John Eugene, 50 - narcotics possession, failure to dim lights, display of license plates, CCSO
Gilbert, Nicolas Wade, 34 - theft by shoplifting, narcotics possession, drug-related objects, drugs to be kept in original container, giving false name to law enforcement, NPD
Girod-Johnson, Aaron, 34 - suspended license, operating vehicle without registration/valid tag, CCSO
Harrison, Lonnel Randolph, 44 - probation violation, STPR
Haynie, Matthew Cooper, 41 - FTA, STA
Hebenth, William Jason Jr., 39 - narcotics possession, possession of firearm by convicted felon, CCSO
Hinze, Shelby D, 31 - suspended license, NPD
Houston, Joni Renee, 44 - marijuana possession (misdemeanor), FTML, CCSO
Kirkland-Baker, Jeremy Elijah, 29 - FTA, STA
Liggett, Jordan Lee, 18 - theft by taking, possession of firearm during commission of a crime, CCSO
Martin, Regina Shantelle, 30 - marijuana possession (misdemeanor), no proof of insurance, NPD
Ridgeway, Roberto Dan, 28 - criminal trespass, CCSO
Sackett, Kristi Marie, 46 - narcotics possession, CCSO
Scarborough, Derek Devaugh Jr., 33 - narcotics possession, narcotics possession with intent to distribute, marijuana possession (misdemeanor), no proof of insurance, NPD
Sinkfield, Louise Denise, 47 - FTA, STA
Stargell, Vince Tavorris, 46 - purchase/possession/manufacturing/distribution/sale of controlled substance-multiple counts, narcotics possession with intent to distribute, possession of firearm by convicted felon, possession of firearm during commission of a crime, CCSO
Taylor, Keith Samuel, 31 - disorderly conduct, CCSO
Weaver, Ricky Donald Jr., 38 - probation violation, STPR
White, Jessica Michelle, 24 - FTA, SUP
June 29
Antunez, Irene Feliciano, 25 - driving while unlicensed, stop sign violation, CCSO
Burgess, Grady Waid Denny, 32 - probation violation, CPRB
Cooper, Rachel Ann, 46 - narcotics possession, drug-related objects, FTML, CCSO
Dennis, Lakentita Sherrell, 38 - drug-related objects, narcotics possession with intent to distribute, NPD
Harvey, Trorice, 18 - obstruction of officers, disorderly conduct, PPD
Heard, Kenneth Lee, 41 - HOA
Leavell, Grayland Bernard, 47 - narcotics possession with intent to distribute, narcotics possession, drug-related objects, illegal tint, NPD
McDowell, Jason William, 44 - FTA, STA
Mitchell, Susan Lynn, 61 - FTA, STA
Nolan, David Wayne III, 25 - probation violation, STPR
Owens, Mistonya Marie, 44 - going inside guard line with weapon/liquor/drugs, drug-related objects, marijuana possession (misdemeanor), FTML, DUI, GSP
Robinson, Jevonte Tyrone, 31 - operating vehicle without registration/valid tag, suspended license, no proof of insurance, GSP
Robinson, Joseph Dennis, 29 - fleeing from police, marijuana possession (misdemeanor), suspended license, CCSO
Sheffield, Lyle Benjamin, 40 - probation violation, STPR
Thomas, Jamie Marie, 42 - FTA, SNCT
White, William Dan-Tony, 40 - HOA
June 30
Balderas-Garcia, Jairo, 21 - driving while unlicensed, NPD
Caster, Joshua James, 41 - obstruction of officers, NPD
Curry, Johnny Develle Jr., 43 - speeding, suspended license, marijuana possession (misdemeanor), drug-related objects, GSP
Davis, Christopher Isaac, 30 - trespassing, disorderly conduct, obstruction of officers, drug-related objects, marijuana possession (misdemeanor), NPD
Dominick, Nathaniel III, 23 - marijuana possession (misdemeanor), possession of firearm during commission of a crime, NPD
Houston, Harvey Lee Sr., 72 - aggravated assault, possession of firearm by convicted felon, possession of firearm during commission of a crime, CCSO
Hubbard, William Edward, 35 - FTA, SUP
McCurty, Desmond Deshawn, 32 - probation violation, NPRB
Paulson, Preston Lee, 29 - marijuana possession (misdemeanor), giving false name to law enforcement, obstruction of officers, drug-related objects, operating vehicle without registration/valid tag, speeding, GSP
Reyes, Vanessa Ayala, 30 - speeding, driving while unlicensed, operating vehicle without registration/valid tag, GSP
Sims, Francine Elaine, 50 - FTML, DUI, driver to use due care, GSP
Smith, Jerry Doyle, 57 - disorderly conduct, NPD
Sol, Jardian Deshon, 24 - probation violation, STA
Thornton, Marquavious Jaquez, 19 - driving while unlicensed, NPD
Wood, Shamar Lushun, 24 - probation violation, STPR
July 1
Brown, Michael Shaun, 37 - disorderly conduct, NPD
Chase, Anthony Mark, 54 - battery, NPD
Jackson, Anthony Lee, 35 - probation violation, STPR
Koartge, Larry Michael Jr., 24 - criminal trespass, CCSO
Muldrow, Takeesha Marie, 29 - suspended license, CCSO
Muschi, Giuliana Maria, 41 - FTML, DUI, GSP
Print, Jamarcus Antonio, 35 - fleeing from police, theft by taking, reckless driving, operating vehicle without registration/valid tag, speeding, improper passing, passing on double yellow line, FTML, stop sign violation, CCSO
Ruff, Matthew Lee, 51 - suspended license, CCSO
Stokes, Rodderrious Marquis, 24 - illegal tint, alteration of license plates, driving while unlicensed, NPD
Thompson, Cindy Ann, 59 - criminal damage to property, CCSO
Watson, Stephen Donald, 40 - no tail lights, driving while unlicensed, CCSO
July 2
Argueta, Levi, 19 - driving while unlicensed, speeding, GSP
Canelo, Joshue, 30 - fugitive from justice, NPD
Hammett, David Todd, 42 - probation violation, STPR
Hinton, Sandra A., 68 - no proof of insurance, suspended license, NPD
Johnson, Homer Lee Jr., 71 - trespassing, NPD
Lewis, Marcellus, 50 - suspended license, NPD
Mejia, Antonio, 18 - speeding, too fast for conditions, driving while unlicensed, improper turn, GPD
Ridley, Jacob Tyler, 34 - aggravated assault, false imprisonment, possession of firearm during commission of a crime, CCSO
Scott, Aaron Glen, 28 - aggravated assault, false imprisonment, possession of firearm during commission of a crime, CCSO
Sinkfield, Delunta Marquez, 31 - theft by receiving stolen property, suspended license, NPD
Smith, Kethan Andrique, 26 - DUI, FTML, GSP
Vizcardo-Lopez, Pablo, 64 - driving while unlicensed, FTML, NPD
Warner, Kristin Marquez, 18 - theft by receiving stolen property, marijuana possession (misdemeanor), CCSO
Winn, Dazien Terrell, 17 - theft by receiving stolen property, fleeing from police, reckless driving, driving while unlicensed, CCSO