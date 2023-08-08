An arrest constitutes only the initiation of charges, and those arrested are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty in a court of law.
The arresting departments are noted: Coweta County Sheriff's Office (CCSO), Chattahoochee Hills Police Department (CHPD), Criminal Investigation Division (CID), Coweta Probation (CPRB), Child Support (CLDS), Crime Suppression Unit (CSU), District Court (DC), Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), Georgia Department of Public Safety (DOPS), Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC), Georgia Department of Natural Resources (GDNR), Georgia State Patrol (GSP), Grantville City Court (GRTV), Grantville Police Department (GPD), Magistrate Court (MAG), Newnan City Court (NWCT), Newnan Police Department (NPD), Newnan Probation (NPRB), Palmetto Police Department (PPD), Department of Community Supervision (PARL), Private Investigator (PRIV), Senoia City Court (SNCT), Senoia Police Department (SPD), State Probation (STPR), Superior Court (SUP), U.S. Marshals (USM) or others.
Violation of probation or parole is listed as VOP, violation of the Georgia controlled substance act is listed as VGCSA, failure to appear is noted as FTA, hold for other agency is listed as HOA, family violence act is listed as FVA, failure to maintain lane is listed as FTML and driving under the influence is abbreviated DUI.
All persons arrested, except those held by orders of the magistrate or those arrested for violation of probation, are released from custody after posting bond or paying a fine.
The following arrest bookings were listed in the Coweta County Jail. The arresting departments are noted:
Aarons, Kadeem Robert, 27 - fleeing from police, reckless driving, speeding, no headlights, suspended license, safety belts usage, improper turn, GPD
Brooks, Christopher Dunn, 21 - burglary, NPD
Bundy, William Cage, 23 - probation violation, STPR
Dix, Nakayla Denise, 20 - speeding, GSP
Dunnum, Ken, 58 - probation violation, STPR
Galvez, Bertin, 52 - FTA, SUP
Geter, Christopher Renard, 44 - theft by taking, criminal trespass, CCSO
Harris, Quincy Lashawn, 17 - theft by shoplifting, NPD
Huffman, Jonathan Mitchell, 35 - terroristic threats and acts, theft by shoplifting, disorderly conduct, NPD
Joseph, Watson, 19 - burglary, NPD
Mitchell, Jordan Dominique, 22 - burglary, NPD
Nino, Liandro Jessie IV, 34 - FTA, SUP
Phillips, Maleik Anthony, 18 - burglary, NPD
Arnold, Holly Takeshita Ann, 36 - giving false name to law enforcement officers, probation violation, CCSO, STPR
Blanks, Emily Elizabeth, 30 - obstruction of officers, battery, headlights required, no tail lights, SPD
Bolton, Craig Jerome, 49 - entering auto, criminal trespass, loitering or prowling, drug-related objects, NPD
Elias-Diaz, Miadian, 31 - theft by shoplifting, NPD
Hernandez, Flavio, 32 - FTA, STA
Hudson, Brendon Xavier, 25 - FTA, SUP
Long, John Keith Jr., 33 - HOA
Sandusky, Ashley Jayne, 21 - FTA, NWCT
Smith, Ricardo Reynaldo, 38 - fleeing from police, following too closely, suspended license, reckless driving, CCSO
Wright, Khamarious Keith, 20 - probation violation, CPRB
Ybarra, Gerardo Orlando Jr., 42 - aggravated assault, aggravated battery, violation of Georgia Street Gang and Terrorism Act, GBI
Young, John Henry, 55 - theft by shoplifting, NPD
Bolden, Shiquilla Patrice, 36 - obstruction of officers, license in possession when operating motor vehicle, speeding, GSP
Brewster, Iesha Sharice, 24 - FTA, STA
Dean, Alex Octavious, 19 - criminal attempt to commit a felony, aggravated assault, NPD
Drummond, Corie Rebecca, 35 - driving while unlicensed, no proof of insurance, operating vehicle without registration/valid tag, NPD
Ellis, Nicholas Joe Jr., 33 - probation violation, CPRB
Gorden, Melissa Sandrelli, 46 - driving without valid license, no proof of insurance, operating vehicle without registration/valid tag, STA
Hall, Ken Lamark, 32 - FTA, SUP
Hurst, Jacob Isaac, 33 - probation violation, CPRB
Jordan, Chantrice Yolanda, 38 - DUI, CCSO
Kelly, Benjamin Lee Frank, 22 - theft by taking, drug-related objects, narcotics possession, probation violation, CCSO, STPR
Macias, Gerardo, 27 - HOA
Peoples, Ebony Nicole, 32 - narcotics possession, marijuana possession (misdemeanor), illegal tint, suspended license, NPD
Thomas, Matthew Everett, 38 - battery, CCSO
Whitaker, Gary Alexander, 59 - suspended license, no proof of insurance, SPD
Bowman, Jordan Alyssa, 37 - marijuana possession (misdemeanor), NPD
Chilel-Juarez, Evelio, 49 - driving while unlicensed, speeding, CCSO
Coltrane, April Kaye, 52 - theft by taking, NPD
Cowser, Kule Lewis, 33 - probation violation, STPR
Decquir, Alton Perry III, 21 - assault, disorderly conduct, CCSO
Ewing, Sarah Marie, 41 - FTA, SUP
Hood, Kevin Marcus, 41 - DUI, CCSO
Krause, Michael Paul, 58 - possession of firearm by convicted felon, CCSO
Lowe, Desmond Kejaron, 31 - HOA
Reynolds, Robert Lee Jr., 53 - FTA, SUP
Robertson, Reginald Roderick, 44 - murder, concealing the death of another, rape, kidnapping, false imprisonment, forgery, financial transaction card theft, kidnapping, aggravated assault, theft by taking, CCSO
Skinner, Tammy Michelle, 47 - probation violation, STPR
Vanderhall, Trevor Montero Jr., 22 - fugitive from justice, CCSO
Wilkins, Kamikie Nechez, 32 - violation of Georgia Street Gang and Terrorism act, SUP
Wilson, Hassan Augustus, 32 - FTA, CPRB
Conner, Shantae A, 30 - no proof of insurance, suspended license, display of license plates, illegal tint, CCSO
Fisher, Joseph Michael Sr., 67 - probation violation, STPR
Fuller, Jordan Hasan, 33 - DUI, CCSO
Grissom, Montavious Deonte, 20 - FTA, SUP
Johnson, Nicolas Scott, 27 - narcotics possession, drug-related objects, defective equipment, CCSO
Lawrence, Timothy Norris, 32 - purchase/ possession/ manufacture/ distribution/ sale of controlled substance-multiple counts, narcotics possession, CCSO
Morgan, Chad Everett, 40 - narcotics possession, marijuana possession (misdemeanor), safety belts usage, NPD
Nahory, Joseph Luther, 30 - battery, CCSO
Ogle, Michael Justin, 35 - theft by receiving stolen property, narcotics possession, suspended license, NPD
Smith, Jordyn Ariel, 27 - theft by deception, CCSO
Stevens, Gloria Tome, 27 - suspended license, CCSO
Tucker, Lisa Marie, 33 - FTA, STA
Barner, Crystal Deanna, 35 - indecent exposure, NPD
Bone, Lariyah Marie, 17 - public drunkenness, disorderly conduct, possession of alcohol by minor, CCSO
Buckhanna, Gene Autry, 66 - probation violation, CPRB
Bunn, Amber Christine, 28 - theft by taking, batter, CCSO
Byrd, Natalie Casandra, 41 - DUI, FTML, NPD
Crane, Rebekah Anne, 38 - safety belts, suspended license, narcotics possession, SPD
Kilgore, Joseph Patrick, 41 - loitering, NPD
McAlpin, Kevin Christopher, 27 - DUI, CCSO
Nauman, Carolina Grace, 27 - DUI, obedience to traffic control device, GSP
Owenby, David Lee Sr., 54 - probation violation, CPRB
Taylor, James Leon Jr., 45 - public drunkenness, assault, NPD
Wilson, Jordan Elijah, 18 - obstruction of officers, public drunkenness, minor under the influence, NPD
Arnold, Jesse Tremayne Jr., 46 - DUI, NPD
DeJesus, Brandy Michelle, 35 - defective equipment, DUI, DUI-endangering a child, SPD
Gomez, Erica Gabriela, 45 - theft by shoplifting, NPD
Hanson, Che David Douglas, 27 - disorderly conduct, NPD
North, Zellah, 46 - arson, criminal trespass, NPD
Rojas-Martinez, Julio, 53 - theft by shoplifting, NPD
Smith, Anthony Michael, 62 - DUI, following too closely, NPD
Stewart, Jason Dwayne, 44 - suspended license, CCSO
Turpin, Vance Harrow, 54 - improper turn, DUI, GSP
Valcazar-Hernandez, Alejano, 25 - suspended license, NPD
Ware, Damon Mark Jr., 25 - DUI, suspended license, FTML, NPD
Warren, Gabrielle Felicity, 34 - speeding, suspended license, DUI, CCSO
Weeks, Kristian Paige, 38 - DUI, failure to yield, FTML, fleeing from police, reckless driving, possessing more than one valid license, obedience to authorized person directing traffic, CCSO