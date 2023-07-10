An arrest constitutes only the initiation of charges, and those arrested are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty in a court of law.
The arresting departments are noted: Coweta County Sheriff's Office (CCSO), Chattahoochee Hills Police Department (CHPD), Criminal Investigation Division (CID), Coweta Probation (CPRB), Child Support (CLDS), Crime Suppression Unit (CSU), District Court (DC), Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), Georgia Department of Public Safety (DOPS), Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC), Georgia Department of Natural Resources (GDNR), Georgia State Patrol (GSP), Grantville City Court (GRTV), Grantville Police Department (GPD), Magistrate Court (MAG), Newnan City Court (NWCT), Newnan Police Department (NPD), Newnan Probation (NPRB), Palmetto Police Department (PPD), Department of Community Supervision (PARL), Private Investigator (PRIV), Senoia City Court (SNCT), Senoia Police Department (SPD), State Probation (STPR), Superior Court (SUP), U.S. Marshals (USM) or others.
Violation of probation or parole is listed as VOP, violation of the Georgia controlled substance act is listed as VGCSA, failure to appear is noted as FTA, hold for other agency is listed as HOA, family violence act is listed as FVA, failure to maintain lane is listed as FTML and driving under the influence is abbreviated DUI.
All persons arrested, except those held by orders of the magistrate or those arrested for violation of probation, are released from custody after posting bond or paying a fine.
The following arrest bookings were listed in the Coweta County Jail. The arresting departments are noted:
Adamson, Joshua Ryan, 30 - obstruction of officers, safety belts usage, GSP
Avery, Christopher Lester, 29 - non-narcotic possession, marijuana possession (misdemeanor), drug-related objects, CCSO
Braswell, Sheneesa Lashun, 34 - obstruction of officers, DUI-endangering a child, DUI, speeding, GSP
Cross, William Hunter, 26 - criminal trespass, CCSO
Hennes, Austin Michael, 32 - probation violation, STPR
Johnson, Kimberly Terrion, 29 - theft by shoplifting, NPD
Lee, Tropchy Barite, 61 - FTA, STA
Lloyd, Jasper Lamar, 34 - probation violation, STPR
Marshall, Wilbur George Jr., 57 - suspended license, acquiring license plate to conceal vehicle ID, NPD
Nalls, Jimmy Connell, 39 - disorderly conduct, indecent exposure, DUI-endangering a child, child restraint violation, reckless driving, duty upon striking fixture, NPD
Parker, Kalvin Curtis, 34 - probation violation, STPR
Wade, Robert Antron Jr., 25 - FTA, SUP
Woodberry, Chrishona Izaneak, 22 - illegal tint, suspended license, GSP
Ali-el, Knowledge Melchizedek, 41 - obstruction of officers, GSP
Blanks, Bruce Donald, 63 - DUI, FTML, GSP
Gonzalez, Wilson W. Cisneros, 20 - battery, NPD
Gossett, Ruby Brooke, 31 - child cruelty, CCSO
Smalls, Chequantae Lashon, 40 - theft by taking, PRV
Yanetsko, Taylar, Renee, 29 - suspended license, no proof of insurance, suspended license, hands free violation, CCSO
Brewster, Jecarle Deon, 32 - trespassing, NPD
Brooks, Kiara Dion, 28 - battery, affray, NPD
Chandler, Nigel Rashard, 20 - theft by taking, possession of firearm during commission of a crime, terroristic acts and threats, CCSO
Cordell, Johnny Lee, 47 - no proof of insurance, CCSO
Elder, Nikkei Rashad, 27 - marijuana possession (misdemeanor), speeding, safety belts usage, impeding flow of traffic, DUI, GSP
Godfrey, Mataeo Deonte, 23 - driving while unlicensed, CCSO
Gooden, Celena Marie, 35 - false imprisonment, battery, obstruction of officers, NPD
Parks Shaswava Montavius, 28 - battery/family violence, affray, NPD
Barton, Brandon Trenton, 33 - FTA, SUP
Bayman, Victor Demetrius, 30 - theft by taking, NPD
Cooper, Brandon Shane, 37 - purchase/ possession/ manufacture/ distribution/ sale of controlled substance—multiple counts, CCSO
Florence, Sylvester Jr., 46 - aggravated assault, possession of firearm during commission of a crime, possession of firearm by convicted felon, narcotics possession, CCSO
Fuentes, Maria Ester, 52 - driving while unlicensed, PPD
Grandison, Dominic Omar, 32 - HOA
Handy, Andre Reynaud Sr., 53 - driving while unlicensed, display of license plates, NPD
Handy, Angel Danielle, 46 - narcotics possession, drug-related objects, NPD
Mann, Joshua Stuart, 39 - hit and run, obstruction of officers, CCSO
Massengale, Michael Shane, 43 - narcotics possession, drug-related objects, CCSO
McCarthy, Malcom Jordan, 23 - FTA, STA
Russell, David Robertson, 38 - narcotics possession, FTA, CCSO, NPD
Ryan, Leann Michelle, 35 - contempt of juvenile court, JC
Shelton, Patrick David, 44 - parole violation, PARL
Zuniga-Chirinos, Marcos Armando, 31 - driving while unlicensed, no proof of insurance, CCSO
Brown, Brandon Anthony, 29 - aggravated assault, battery, child cruelty, CCSO
Ford, Connor Patrick, 36 - probation violation, STPR
Harmon, Donald Charles, 37 - following too closely, no proof of insurance, suspended license, GSP
Harvin, Isaac Leon, 29 - giving false information to law enforcement, obstruction of officers, speeding, suspended license, CCSO
Jackson-Jones, Chloe Lyn, 39 - child cruelty, NPD
James, Jason Andre, 36 - FTA, SPD
Lonergan, Joseph Nathaniel, 40 - marijuana possession (misdemeanor), forgery, NPD
Parham, Quaterrious Deshun, 37 - probation violation, STPR
Ransby, Jason McKenzie, 32 - criminal damage to property, CCSO
Robinson, Rheanna Corrine, 24 - suspended license, PPD
Stephens, Roderick Bernard, 56 - possession of firearm by convicted felon, NPD
Viteri, Geancarlo, 23 - battery, CCSO
Wallace, Justin Scott, 29 - failure to register as sex offender, CCSO
Younkins, Donzell Stephon, 29 - marijuana possession (misdemeanor), forgery, possess/ display/ use of false, fictitious, fraudulent, or altered identification document, NPD
Allen, Megan Nicole, 22 - DUI, FTML, CCSO
Allred, Jeremy Roy, 24 - probation violation, CPRB
Calhoun, William Thomas Jr., 56 - public indecency, public drunkenness, CCSO
Carswell, Willard Curtis, 40 - probation violation, NPRB
Clayton, Cedric Cerbron, 33 - obstruction of officers, CCSO
Dorsey, Teoni Latavia, 22 - obstruction of officers, NPD
Haggstrom, Russell Scott, 34 - HOA
Hernandez, Martin Margarito, 28 - suspended license, CCSO
Hewitt, Edna Petronya Taylor, 49 - assault, CCSO
Jackson, Quenda Claynard, 45 - possession of firearm by convicted felon, FTML, DUI, CCSO
Johnson, Kevin Benard, 28 - probation violation, NPD
Mathis, Justin Antoine, 39 - DUI, improper turn, FTML, CCSO
Merrick, Benjamin Cody, 30 - criminal trespass, CCSO
Mickel, Isac Anthony, 65 - assault, CCSO
Norris, Tony Aubrey Jr., 31 - probation violation, SENP
Sandrlin, Christopher Michael, 31 - fugitive from justice, GSP
Silvano, Paredes, 48 - driving while unlicensed, hands free violation, CCSO
Starks, Alicia Elizabeth, 38 - DUI, NPD
Trammell, Keevious Jarrod, 42 - purchase/ possession/ manufacture/ distribution/ sale of controlled substance-multiple counts, drug-related objects, NPD
Villarreal, Christopher J., 34 - no proof of insurance, suspended license, CCSO
Wilson, Gregory Lee, 60 - FTA, habitual violator, suspended license, open container, safety belts usage, STA, CCSO
Aguilar, Antonio Munoz, 38 - DUI, driving while unlicensed, wrong way on one way street, CCSO
Anariba, Emanuel, 18 - driving while unlicensed, speeding, GPD
Bateman, Harrison, 61 - obstruction of officers, DUI, improper turn, speeding, GSP
Bunn, Roy Dooley, 23 - DUI, FTML, stop sign violation, driver to use due care, GSP
Coleman, Eddie Lee Jr., 41 - driving while unlicensed, CCSO
Gonzalez-Mendez, Silver, 31 - driving while unlicensed, speeding, CCSO
Hardaway, Devonta Demond, 28 - probation violation, NPRB
Houston, Justin Ketravious, 33 - FTML, DUI, CCSO
Kelly, John Earl, 28 - entering auto to commit theft, CCSO
Powell, Joseph Eugene, 39 - DUI, battery, criminal trespass, CCSO
Santiago-Hernandez, Yonder, 19 - driving while unlicensed, speeding, CCSO
Toussaint, Corandolus Daronshay, 21 - suspended license, CCSO
Warren, Kareem Devontae Orr, 28 - marijuana possession (misdemeanor), trespassing, NPD
Webb, Tavarious Malik, 26 - driving while unlicensed, reckless driving, FTML, operating vehicle without registration/ valid tag, CCSO