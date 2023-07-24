An arrest constitutes only the initiation of charges, and those arrested are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty in a court of law.
The arresting departments are noted: Coweta County Sheriff's Office (CCSO), Chattahoochee Hills Police Department (CHPD), Criminal Investigation Division (CID), Coweta Probation (CPRB), Child Support (CLDS), Crime Suppression Unit (CSU), District Court (DC), Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), Georgia Department of Public Safety (DOPS), Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC), Georgia Department of Natural Resources (GDNR), Georgia State Patrol (GSP), Grantville City Court (GRTV), Grantville Police Department (GPD), Magistrate Court (MAG), Newnan City Court (NWCT), Newnan Police Department (NPD), Newnan Probation (NPRB), Palmetto Police Department (PPD), Department of Community Supervision (PARL), Private Investigator (PRIV), Senoia City Court (SNCT), Senoia Police Department (SPD), State Probation (STPR), Superior Court (SUP), U.S. Marshals (USM) or others.
Violation of probation or parole is listed as VOP, violation of the Georgia controlled substance act is listed as VGCSA, failure to appear is noted as FTA, hold for other agency is listed as HOA, family violence act is listed as FVA, failure to maintain lane is listed as FTML and driving under the influence is abbreviated DUI.
All persons arrested, except those held by orders of the magistrate or those arrested for violation of probation, are released from custody after posting bond or paying a fine.
The following arrest bookings were listed in the Coweta County Jail. The arresting departments are noted:
July 17
Diggins, Stephanie Arnold, 46 - battery, CCSO
Gillardon, Mikayla Anna, 18 - obstruction of officers, disorderly conduct, possession of alcohol by minor, NPD
Gonzalez-Munoz, Abel, 48 - DUI, FTML, open container, CCSO
Grier, Jamien Jerome, 23 - probation violation, STPR
Heard, Concha Damika, 47 - DUI, stop sign violation, FTML, open container, CCSO
Locklear, Erin Dale, 44 - FTA, SUP
McLaughlin, Joshua Perez, 23 - obstruction of officers, purchase/ possession/ manufacture/ distribution/ sale of controlled substance-multiple counts, possession of firearm during commission of a crime, illegal tint, forgery, financial transaction card theft, NPD
Nelson, Richard Lee, 43 - FTA, STA
Overton, Brody Douglas, 18 - aggressive driving, littering, NPD
O’Brien, Michael Patrick, 63 - disorderly conduct, PRIV
Snelling, Torry Tyjuan, 47 - probation violation, STPR
Woods, Gary Wilson III, 29 - FTML, marijuana possession (misdemeanor), NPD
July 18
Anderson, Mark Thomas, 48 - probation violation, CPRB
Bowden, Donna Michelle Ann, 46 - HOA
Canales-Anya, Alejandro, 30 - driving while unlicensed, FTML, drug trafficking, CCSO
Dozier, Reginald Louis Jr., 33 - probation violation, STPR
Gray, Nicholas Deshon, 21 - obstruction of officers, NPD
Henry, Zyikeira My’Chelet, 24 - probation violation, CPRB
Laster, Sade Caprice, 30 - failure to yield, suspended license, CCSO
Mahama, Mandel Gnaw, 41 - probation violation, STPR
Murillo-Rodriguez, Elmo, 50 - DUI, open container, GSP
Newman, Christian Trave, 25 - FTA, SPD
Rosser, Kevin Devekeo, 32 - probation violation STPR
Sandord, Ishaboonda Deuntay, 43 - FTA, SUP
Selmon, Braylan Kevon, 21 - expiration of license, headlights required, marijuana possession (misdemeanor), NPD
Sevilla-Valle, Geovany Francisco, 25 - driving while unlicensed, GSP
Smith, Javon Keshard, 21 - obedience to traffic control device, suspended license, NPD
Snodgrass, Ashley Marie, 36 - FTA, JC
Stevenson, Matthew Elton, 41 - operating vehicle without registration/valid tag, suspended license, CCSO
Warren, Kareem Devontae Lee, 28 - trespassing, NPD
Wells, Luke Alan, 37 - probation violation, CPRB
Wilson, Edward Wayne Jr., 46 - FTA, SUP
Womble, Derrick Dontrail, 45 - suspended license, CCSO
July 19
Arnold, Dedre Darkel, 17 - reckless conduct, possession of firearm by minor, violation Georgia criminal street gang act, NPD
Davidson, Lorenzo Demontavious, 19 - giving false name to law enforcement, suspended license, speeding, GSP
Encalade, Dealvarez Clevelin, 24 - probation violation, CPRB
Fosuhene, Kenneth Le’Selle, 28 - HOA
Fox, Eric London, 37 - suspended license, CCSO
Frady, Katheryn May, 66 - narcotics possession, CCSO
Gentry, Bobby Edward, 46 - probation violation, CPRB
Godfrey, Jasmine Marie, 27 - probation violation, STPR
Hughes, Eugene Travon, 27 - criminal trespass, CCSO
Lyons, Aaron Michael, 38 - terroristic acts and threats, CCSO
Olson, Gregory Matthew, 18 - trespassing, NPD
Osborne, Necessarie Regale, 25 - probation violation, CPRB
Pack, Larry Scott, 53 - probation violation, STPR
Peavy, Daniel Denzel, 30 - obstruction of officers, disorderly conduct, vandalism, PPD
Potts, Jasmine Monique, 28 - theft by shoplifting, NPD
Rowe, Michael Ray Anthony, 40 - FTA, SUP
Scott, Danisha Izoria, 40 - DUI, FTML, CCSO
Shelton, Seth Donavon, 26 - suspended license, no proof of insurance, operating vehicle without registration/valid tag, SPD
Surely, Ronn Daniel, 47 - DUI, improper U-turn, NPD
Terrell, William Anthony Sr., 49 - possession of firearm by convicted felon, CCSO
Vazquez, Argimiro Pastrana, 40 - FTA, STA
Wadley, Amber Denise, 17 - battery, CCSO
Williamson, Sequoia Latricia, 34 - suspended license, no proof of insurance, NPD
July 20
Allen, Jordan Tyler, 32 - probation violation, CPRB
Brewer, Riegel Lamar, 33 - narcotics possession, marijuana possession (misdemeanor), display of license plates, CCSO
Brown, Roderick Jermaine, 36 - HOA
Cano-Doroteo, Leonel, 42 - suspended license, NPD
Casey, Lawrence Virgil, 67 - suspended license, NPD
Crenshaw, Naderren, 20 - financial transaction card theft, forgery, marijuana possession (misdemeanor), narcotics possession, CCSO
Daniel, Christopher Michael, 43 - HOA
Davis, Quentin Demetrius, 26 - marijuana possession (misdemeanor), illegal tint, CCSO
Dean, Squirdarien Kyvez, 30 - disorderly conduct, CCSO
Dewberry, David Anthony, 51 - battery, NPD
Ferrell, Keianna Tionne, 27 - criminal trespass, PRIV
Foster, Charmaine, 36 - suspended license, CCSO
Foster, Kenneth Lydell, 56 - aggravated assault, criminal damage to property, NPD
Green, Dominique Laporsha, 27 - suspended license, CCSO
Ingram, Andreco Rodreiques Jr., 24 - narcotics possession, marijuana possession (misdemeanor), possession of firearm during commission of a crime, CCSO
Johnson, Gerald Dewayne Jr., 22 - financial transaction card theft, forgery, CCSO
Paonessa, Amon Mark, 42 - HOA
Silvero-Ramirez, Jose, 25 - trespassing, NPD
Smith, Duane Wiley, 19 - forgery, financial transaction card theft, CCSO
July 21
Atwaters, Kenneth Deshun, 41 - DUI, FTML, too fast for conditions, hands free violation, GSP
Brown-Webb, Jamie Leigh, 53 - DUI, safety belts upstage, open container, too fast for conditions, FTML, hands free violation, CCSO
Cedillo, Alicia Marie, 26 - theft by shoplifting, NPD
Cedillo-Lozano, 58 - theft by shoplifting, NPD
Domingo, Keller, 17 - speeding, driving without valid license, SPD
Early, William Lee, 41 - FTML, DUI, CCSO
Echols, Robert Lee, 52 - probation violation, marijuana possession (misdemeanor), CPRB, NPD
Hassan, Mohammad Ali, 31 - FTA, STA
Johnson, Gerald Dewayne, 41 - improper u-turn, FTML, suspended license, obstruction of officers, open container, purchase/ possession/ manufacture/ distribution/ sale of controlled substance-multiple counts, drugs not in original container, NPD
King, Antywuan Rasheed, 23 - FTA, STA
Norwood, Makhia Tykeonna, 20 - suspended license, safety belts usage, GSP
Ornelas-Hernandez, Luis Fernando, 28 - driving while unlicensed, failure to yield, PPD
Rowe, Michael Ray Anthony, 40 - probation violation, FTA, CPRB, SUP
Spruill, Robert Matthew, 36 - suspended license, open container, defective equipment, CCSO
Whidby, Daniel Allen, 41 - narcotics possession, possession of firearm during commission of a crime, theft by taking, CCSO
White, Oswald Percival II, 27 - improper turn, narcotics possession, possession of firearm during commission of a crime, marijuana possession (misdemeanor), drug-related objects, CCSO
Whorton, Chelsea Lance, 37 - battery, child cruelty, NPD
Williams, Shawna Morgan, 18 - suspended license, CCSO
July 22
Alford, Antwon Doshon, 17 - possession of firearm by minor, marijuana possession (misdemeanor), NPD
Battle, Brittany Nicole, 26 - battery, child cruelty, CCSO
Brewster, Jecarle Deon, 32 - probation violation, STPR
Bron, Sharese Nichelle, 30 - HOA
Edmondson, David Bashon, 52 - operating vehicle without registration/ valid tag, DUI, CCSO
Foster, Timothy Todd, 60 - DUI, FTML, CCSO
Huffman, Jonathan Mitchell, 35 - FTA, STA
Jones, Braxton Vandarious, 24 - driving in emergency lane, suspended license, CCSO
Labaff, Cole James, 23 - disorderly conduct, NPD
Labaff, Herbert James, 44 - disorderly conduct, NPD
Mitchell, Robbie, 42 - FTA, SUP
Riddle, Heather Renee, 40 - DUI, FTML, open container, CCSO
Stanley, Michael Gene, 48 - FTA, SUP
Whittington, Tiffany Aron, 34 - DUI, improper turn, CCSO
Williams, Jamichael, 17 - possession of firearm by minor, marijuana possession (misdemeanor), NPD
Mendoza, Sergio, 33 - speeding, DUI, CCSO
Williams, Jason Farrell, 37 - FTA, STA
Ybarra, Gerardo Orlando Jr., 42 - battery, NPD
July 23
Blaine, Phil Joseph, 57 - FTML, suspended license, CCSO
Langford, Jerry Lewis, 52 - probation violation, GRNP
Rowland, Dexter Lee Jr., 48 - criminal damage to property, CCSO
Russell, Stanley Bernard, 38 - DUI, marijuana possession (misdemeanor), narcotics possession, FTML, open container, CCSO
Warren, Gabrielle Felicity, 34 - theft by shoplifting, NPD