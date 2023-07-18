An arrest constitutes only the initiation of charges, and those arrested are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty in a court of law.
The arresting departments are noted: Coweta County Sheriff's Office (CCSO), Chattahoochee Hills Police Department (CHPD), Criminal Investigation Division (CID), Coweta Probation (CPRB), Child Support (CLDS), Crime Suppression Unit (CSU), District Court (DC), Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), Georgia Department of Public Safety (DOPS), Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC), Georgia Department of Natural Resources (GDNR), Georgia State Patrol (GSP), Grantville City Court (GRTV), Grantville Police Department (GPD), Magistrate Court (MAG), Newnan City Court (NWCT), Newnan Police Department (NPD), Newnan Probation (NPRB), Palmetto Police Department (PPD), Department of Community Supervision (PARL), Private Investigator (PRIV), Senoia City Court (SNCT), Senoia Police Department (SPD), State Probation (STPR), Superior Court (SUP), U.S. Marshals (USM), or others.
Violation of probation or parole is listed as VOP, violation of the Georgia controlled substance act is listed as VGCSA, failure to appear is noted as FTA, hold for other agency is listed as HOA, family violence act is listed as FVA, failure to maintain lane is listed as FTML and driving under the influence is abbreviated DUI.
All persons arrested, except those held by orders of the magistrate or those arrested for violation of probation, are released from custody after posting bond or paying a fine.
The following arrest bookings were listed in the Coweta County Jail. The arresting departments are noted:
July 10
Cotton, Michael Jr., 38 - FTA, SUP
Gibbs, Christopher, 36 - fleeing from police, CCSO
Hill, Bobby Aaron, 31 - HOA
Jackson, Willie Henry, 54 - probation violation, STPR
Martin, James Carl, 46 - probation violation, STPR
McClendon, Michael Austin, 18 - criminal trespass, CCSO
Monroe, Sheila Rae, 49 - obstruction of officers, CCSO
Mozart, Cybelle Fatim, 23 - reckless driving, speeding, CCSO
Perez-Correra, Leonel, 34 - driving while unlicensed, speeding, NPD
Snelling, Dietrick Deann, 47 - theft by shoplifting, NPD
Stagnaro, Jennifer, 47 - headlights required, DUI, stopping/standing prohibited in specified places, NPD
Weaver, Shacona Teaira, 36 - probation violation, STPR
July 11
Allen, Andrew, 33 - obstruction of officers, disorderly conduct, PPD
Chase, Martin Tyler, 32 - disorderly conduct, NPD
Dickerson, Christopher Kentel, 33 - suspended license, CCSO
Farley, Tyreek Dontez, 24 - HOA
Gilbert, Vendal Vontai, 38 - purchase/ possession/ manufacture/ distribution/ sale of controlled substance-multiple counts, possession of firearm during commission of a crime, illegal tint, CCSO
Glenn, Derrius Marquinton, 27 - FTA, SUP
Henderson, Johnny Lebron, 33 - loitering, interfering with calls for emergency assistance, CCSO
Holiday, Melanie Land, 59 - battery, CCSO
Johnson, Brandon Laron, 36 - FTA, STA
Lafara, Christopher Luke, 53 - FTA, SUP
May, Shirley Ann, 39 - purchase/ possession/ manufacture/ distribution/ sale of controlled substance-multiple counts, CCSO
Naranjo-Llama, Christian, 23 - driving while unlicensed, speeding, PPD
Rosser, Detavias Jawian, 29 - narcotics possession, CCSO
Scott, Marquis, 38 - purchase/ possession/ manufacture/ distribution/ sale of controlled substance-multiple counts, possession of firearm during commission of a crime, no proof of insurance, CCSO
Singleton, Raquan Tyrell, 29 - probation violation, NPRB
Taylor, Keith Samuel, 31 - trespassing, NPD
Towns, Andrew, 37 - criminal trespass, CCSO
Villacampa, Nestor Pascual, 47 - battery, CCSO
Walker, Jeremy Arnold Sr., 46 - FTA, SUP, STA
July 12
Arnold, Nina Courtlandt, 39 - probation violation, STPR
Billingslea, Hubert Alexander, 36 - criminal trespass, obstruction of officers, NPD
Brown, Jermaine, 42 - suspended license, PPD
Clark, Damian Alexander, 33 - public drunkenness, NPD
Coursey, Dakota Atony, 25 - purchase/ possession/ manufacture/ distribution/ sale of controlled substance-multiple counts, CCSO
Cousins, Jacorius Donetaris, 25 - marijuana possession (misdemeanor), suspended license, stop sign violation, CCSO
Crooks, Austin Robert, 29 - suspended license, no proof of insurance, NPD
Daley, Melinda Sue, 49 - narcotics possession, CCSO
Ferguson, Brittany Elyse, 35 - purchase/ possession/ manufacture/ distribution/ sale of controlled substance-multiple counts, CCSO
Flores-Rivas, Gady Arsenio, 24 - driving while unlicensed, following too closely, CCSO
Harris, Timothy Donte, 25 - purchase/ possession/ manufacture/ distribution/ sale of controlled substance-multiple counts, CCSO
Jaquess, Jessica Scogin, 47 - synthetic narcotics possession with intent to distribute, FTML, CCSO
Lee, Antonio Marriott, 37 - purchase/ possession/ manufacture/ distribution/ sale of controlled substance-multiple counts, possession of firearm during commission of a crime, possession of firearm by convicted felon, drug-related objects, CCSO
Lozier, Ervens, 28 - suspended license, change of address or name, stop sign violation, CCSO
Maynard, Teggie Tywone, 44 - peeping tom, obstruction of officers, terroristic acts and threats, probation violation, CCSO, CPRB
Oliver, Ashley Nicole, 30 - giving false information to law enforcement, suspended license, CCSO
Owens, Mistonya Marie, 45 - narcotics possession, purchase/ possession/ manufacture/ distribution/ sale of controlled substance-multiple counts, FTML, CCSO
Rabadan, Ivan Ortiz, 26 - probation violation, STPR
Randleman, Jarod Tyree, 29 - hands free violation, purchase/ possession/ manufacture/ distribution/ sale of controlled substance-multiple counts, possession of firearm during commission of a crime, drug-related objects, CCSO
Roberson, Starkey Eugene, 37 - FTA, SNCT
Sith, Akeem Rashaud, 30 - narcotics possession, marijuana possession (misdemeanor), child restraint violation, safety belts usage, NPD
Talavera, Tesha Ennis, 38 - aggravated assault, NPD
Taylor, Brantley Keith, 34 - suspended license, CCSO
Toles-Gaillard, Bridgette Nichole, 29 - assault, CCSO
Tuck, Christina Michelle, 38 - probation violation, CPRB
Turner, Gregory Lewis, 52 - obstruction of officers, criminal trespass, PPD
Turner, Joseph Mark, 42 - drug-related objects, CCSO
Wrightington, Jerry Lamont Jr., 24 - illegal tint, suspended license, CCSO
Zoe, Gonkerwon Segren, 35 - probation violation, STPR
July 13
Aime, Justin Derail, 33 - open container, illegal tint, tampering with evidence, CCSO
Alexander, Jai Hassan, 21 - headlights required, suspended license, NPD
Anderson Jr., Prince - 49, narcotics possession, possession of firearm during commission of a crime, marijuana possession (misdemeanor), CCSO
Baker, Tabian Akeem, 32 - suspended license, CCSO
Boyle, Amanda Deline, 36 - probation violation, CPRB
Dickinson, Xavier Cortez, 30 - possession of firearm during commission of a crime, purchase/ possession/ manufacture/ distribution/ sale of controlled substance-multiple counts, drug-related objects, NPD
Droskinis, Kathleen, 73 - battery, CCSO
Fields, Cordera Earl, 33 - illegal tint, narcotics possession with intent to distribute, drug-related objects, possession of firearm by convicted felon, NPD
Hilton, Ronald Dane, 67 - defective equipment, narcotics possession, CCSO
Leo, Bryan Keith, 53 - marijuana possession (misdemeanor), suspended license, CCSO
Montgomery, Acelynn Zyhonesty, 22 - drug trafficking, purchase/ possession/ manufacture/ distribution/ sale of controlled substance-multiple counts, speeding, CCSO, GSP
Phillip, Melvin Leonard Jr., 50 - suspended license, defective equipment, NPD
Redding, Robert Lee Jr., 58 - probation violation, STPR
Turner, Tyrek Lynn, 25 - trafficking, purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution/sale of controlled substance — multiple counts, CCSO
Vaughn, Earnest Lee III, 29 - open container, DUI, CCSO
Williams, Laura Garcia, 46 - DUI, CCSO
July 14
Arnold, Canard Marquis, 20 - burglary, child cruelty, CCSO
Avery, Amanda Hope, 50 - forgery, CCSO
Blount, Tyquavious Dewuan, 18 - suspended license, wrong way on one-way street, NPD
Cheeks, Dorshada Marie, 41 - probation violation, CPRB
Ferguson, Jerrell, 41 - forgery, SPD
Hill, Marquist Ladwane, 39 - aggravated assault, false imprisonment, obstruction of officers, marijuana possession (misdemeanor), CCSO
Howard, Anthony James, 28 - illegal tint, reckless driving, fleeing from police, suspended license, CCSO
Howard, Ricky Lamar Jr. , 38 - probation violation, STPR
Jackson-Jones, Chloe Lyn, 39 - false imprisonment, aggravated assault, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, battery, false imprisonment, reckless conduct, child cruelty, aggravated assault, NPD
Johnson, Walter Jackson Jr., 44 - probation violation, STPR
Key, Jayshon Andre, 17 - animal cruelty, beastiality, CCSO
King, Bradford Maurice, 38 - HOA
McConnell, Charles Allan, 64 - battery, CCSO
McDay, Andre Lashawn, 49 - interfering with police, public drunkenness, pedestrians on highways, NPD
Neill, Clinton Wayne, 44 - probation violation, STPR
Snelling, Dietrick Deann, 47 - drug-related objects, suspended license, no proof of insurance suspended license, display of license plates, stop sign violation, NPD
Soto, Darius Jason, 21 - suspended license, NPD
Sullivan, Starr Kathleen, 35 - hit and run, duty upon striking fixture, duty to make immediate report of accident, FTML, suspended license, reckless driving, DUI, GSP, NPD
Swanson, Quentasia Mi'shae, 20 - suspended license, CCSO
Taylor, Keith Samuel, 31 - trespassing, NPD
Thomas, Harold Craig, 63 - DUI, CCSO
Thompson, Casey Gregory, 31 - suspended license, display of license plates, narcotics possession, NPD
Thompson, Peresphone Symone, 29 - illegal tint, drug-related objects, narcotics possession, CCSO
Vazquez-Diaz, David Osiel, 36 - driving while unlicensed, FTML, NPD
Warren, Bradon Lamar, 22 - purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution/sale of controlled substance-multiple counts, fleeing from police, tampering with evidence, CCSO
Williams, Dantrell Lenard, 39 - FTA, SUP
July 15
Bryant, Shaunderell Viola, 39 - pedestrian darting into traffic, impeding flow of traffic, no proof of insurance, obstruction of officers, CCSO
Calderon, George Carlos, 43 - suspended license, DUI, GSP
Chandler, Jason Lee, 40 - terroristic threats and acts, battery, obstruction of officers, exploitation of elderly/disable, CCSO
Cheaves, Chloe Pander, 32 - suspended license, CCSO
Cox, Jeremiah Emanual, 22 - obedience to traffic control device, hit and run, NPD
Darden, Christopher Jarmon, 44 - suspended license, GPD
Escareno, Ezekiel James, 23 - HOA
Hillesheim, Phillip Mark, 44 - narcotics possession, bicycles to be riding on the right side of the roadway, probation violation, CCSO, STPR
Kirkland, Jada Nicole, 21 - theft by shoplifting, NPD
Lowe, Kelly Marie, 43 - FTA, SUP
Lucas, Carlos Jose, 19 - theft by shoplifting, NPD
Lupoe, Johques Wydell, 38 - obstruction of officers, falsification of vehicle ID, operating vehicle without registration/valid tag, no proof of insurance, CCSO
Mowers, Adam Clare, 24 - holding a cell phone, defective equipment, limited permit, NPD
Peaden, Brandon Paul, 29 - narcotics possession, CCSO
Phillips, Kiera Timeya, 22 - public drunkenness, NPD
Rachels, Michael David, 49 - narcotics possession, drug-related objects, CCSO
Thomas, Kelly Lee, 43 - theft by shoplifting, CCSO
Vargas-Osorio, Alicia, 47 - DUI, NPD
Wells, Antorio Javier, 33 - narcotics possession, FTML, CCSO
July 16
Addison, Waylon Lee, 39 - illegal tint, operating vehicle without registration/valid tag, suspended license, GPD
Bowles, Akevieon Demariay, 19 - theft by shoplifting, possession of firearm during commission of a crime, NPD
Boyles, Elliott Wilson V, 27 - battery, interfering with calls for emergency assistance, obstruction of officers, NPD
Davis, Brittany Leanne, 34 - probation violation, STPR
Day, Ashley Michelle, 32 - theft by taking, narcotics possession, possession of firearm during commission of a crime, NPD
Dickerson, Amanda Ladawn, 37 - suspended license, NPD
Duncan, David Ray, 34 - narcotics possession, drug-related objects, CCSO
Gagne, Megan Heather, 45 - fleeing from police, expiration of license, CCSO
Gonzalez-Pulido, Jimena Marie, 21 - FTML, DUI, headlights required, NPD
Heard, Concha Damika, 47 - DUI, stop sign violation, FTML, open container, CCSO
Holloway, Joshua Germaine, 33 - battery, CCSO
Jackson, Niesha Joy, 31 - fleeing from police, serious injury by vehicle, improper turn, no proof of insurance, safety belts required, speeding, GSP
Johnson, Joshua Lorenzo, 34 - DUI, NPD
Lovett, Amos Keyonte, 22 - narcotics possession, drug-related objects, suspended license, marijuana possession (misdemeanor), NPD
McGhee, Aviance Bianca, 32 - battery, CCSO
Melton, Jacob Chance, 28 - trespassing, PPD
Mosley, Eddie Lee, 37 - fleeing from police, reckless driving, suspended license, FTML, driving in emergency lane, improper turn, theft by taking, narcotics possession, possession of firearm during commission of a crime, PD
Perdue, Thomas Douglas Jr., 34 - assault, interference with custody, CCSO
Rhodes, Anthony Robert, 55 - DUI, NPD
Riggins, Christopher Ryan, 35 - fugitive from justice, CCSO
Singletary, Steve Zuriel, 23 - reckless driving, no brake lights, too fast for conditions, CCSO
Ulinkski, Christopher Michael, 21 - FTML, DUI, NPD
Vinson, Tamarcus Maliki, 23 - suspended license, defective equipment, probation violation, CCSO, CPRB