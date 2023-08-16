An arrest constitutes only the initiation of charges, and those arrested are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty in a court of law.
The arresting departments are noted: Coweta County Sheriff's Office (CCSO), Chattahoochee Hills Police Department (CHPD), Criminal Investigation Division (CID), Coweta Probation (CPRB), Child Support (CLDS), Crime Suppression Unit (CSU), District Court (DC), Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), Georgia Department of Public Safety (DOPS), Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC), Georgia Department of Natural Resources (GDNR), Georgia State Patrol (GSP), Grantville City Court (GRTV), Grantville Police Department (GPD), Magistrate Court (MAG), Newnan City Court (NWCT), Newnan Police Department (NPD), Newnan Probation (NPRB), Palmetto Police Department (PPD), Department of Community Supervision (PARL), Private Investigator (PRIV), Senoia City Court (SNCT), Senoia Police Department (SPD), State Probation (STPR), Superior Court (SUP), U.S. Marshals (USM) or others.
Violation of probation or parole is listed as VOP, violation of the Georgia controlled substance act is listed as VGCSA, failure to appear is noted as FTA, hold for other agency is listed as HOA, family violence act is listed as FVA, failure to maintain lane is listed as FTML and driving under the influence is abbreviated DUI.
All persons arrested, except those held by orders of the magistrate or those arrested for violation of probation, are released from custody after posting bond or paying a fine.
The following arrest bookings were listed in the Coweta County Jail. The arresting departments are noted:
Aug. 7
Byrd, Breah, 29 - possession of firearm during commission of a crime, drug-related objects, narcotics possession, narcotics possession, GSP
Calliens, Jalen Alexander, 29 - drug-related objects, narcotics possession, CCSO
Chapman, Stevie Louise, 32 - probation violation, STPR
Cox, Isaiah Deavion, 18 - possession of firearm during commission of a crime, drug-related objects, purchase/ possession/ manufacture/ distribution/ sale of controlled substance-multiple counts, GSP
Gonzalez-Nazario, Domingo, 32 - driving while unlicensed, CCSO
Hart, Markale, 31 - narcotics possession, possession of firearm during commission of a crime, drug-related objects, DUI, open container, speeding, GSP
Hill, Jamal Angel, 24 - suspended license, CCSO
Holloway, Louise Potter, 65 - FTA, STA
Jimenez, Eric James, 33 - forgery, NPD
Martin, Darion Daril, 37 - speeding, STA
Martin, Edi Ediviano, 30 - suspended license, CCSO
McNeill, Kayla Nikole, 32 - narcotics possession, drug-related objects, CCSO
Peace, Ava Marie, 17 - public indecency, CCSO
Ramos, Diego Andrew, 17 - public indecency, CCSO
Rivers, Keith Wesley, 42 - suspended license, following too closely, NPD
Smith, Jerome Bernard Jr., 32 - theft by receiving stolen property, illegal tint, NPD
Vasquez, Juan H., 23 - child sexual exploitation (12 counts), CCSO
Wilcoxson, Rodriquez Notdellos, 34 - probation violation, CPRB
Aug. 8
Barclay, Quinton Demarus, 20 - marijuana possession (misdemeanor), financial card transaction theft, forgery, CCSO
Boone, Julian Leshawn, 33 - speeding, FTML, DUI, CCSO
China, Laron Diontez, 29 - no proof of insurance, operating vehicle without registration/ valid tag, stop sign violation, FTA, NPD, NWCT
Cox, Terrell Rashad, 23 - FTA, probation violation, STA, CPRB
Dewberry, Gregory Scott, 48 - battery, CCSO
Dunlap, Taiviare Kay-Mon, 22 - narcotics possession, possession of firearm during commission of a crime, removing license plate to conceal vehicle ID, obedience to traffic control device, CCSO
Hamilin, Gary Allen, 35 - probation violation, STPR
Huska, Michael Allen, 34 - aggravated assault, terroristic acts and threats, child cruelty, CCSO
King, Anthony Bernard Jr., 22 - HOA
Laws, Brandon, 67 - probation violation, CPRB
Lewis, Robert Ardarrius, 27 - false imprisonment, criminal trespass, child cruelty, simple battery, theft by taking, obstruction of making calls for emergency assistance, CCSO
Mitchell, Jeffrey Bernard, 60 -purchase/ possession/ manufacture/ distribution/ sale of controlled substance-multiple counts, following too closely, suspended license, NPD
Taylor, Deandre Lamont, 28 - HOA
Aug. 9
Arnold, Matthew Braden, 37 - probation violation, STPR
Batista, Pierre, 33 - terroristic threats and acts, criminal damage to property, CCSO
Bloodworth, Ronald Wayne Jr., 58 - battery, CCSO
Hampton, Tonia Pew, 48 - criminal damage to property, NPD
Hendrix, Kenneth Ray, 45 - giving false name to law enforcement, CCSO
Lopez, Trey Jose, 22 - speeding, improper turn, reckless driving, narcotics possession, fleeing from police, DUI-drugs, obstruction of officers, DOPS
Mason, Lakisha Leverett, 48 - reckless driving, CCSO
McCarty, Desmond Deshawn, 33 - possession of firearm during commission of a crime, marijuana possession (misdemeanor), drug-related objects, NPD
Remy, Joshua Michael, 33 - speeding, reckless driving, improper turn, DUI, GSP
Rivers, Quantavia Jamal, 30 - FTA, fraud, entering auto to commit felony, probation violation, SUP, NPD
Slusser, Aiver Marie, 30 - DUI, suspended license, failure to dim lights, GSP
Walker, Lee Michael, 34 - HOA
Aug. 10
Al-Zokari, Faisal HN, 50 - theft by shoplifting, NPD
Bell, Thaddeus Jerome Sr., 36 - speeding, suspended license, CCSO
Bretton, Kenneth Allen, 42 - criminal trespass, CCSO
Carver, Charles Randall, 54 - probation violation, STPR
Clark, Laroderick Shanard, 44 - probation violation, STPR
Dickinson, Raymond, 54 - forgery, identity fraud, NPD
Durant, David Anthony II, 27 - probation violation, STPR
Duren, Mary Ellen, 46 - FTA, PPD
Gonzales, Francisco, 45 - burglary, NPD
Harrell, Sherry Evans, 48 - suspended license, NPD
Roman-Hernandez, Alexis Daniel, 19 - fleeing form police, speeding, display of license plates, defective equipment, operating vehicle without registration/ valid tag, CCSO
Aug. 11
Bohannon-Shepard, Jasmine Latrice, 19 - probation violation, CPRB
Clark, Danny, 61 - giving false name to law enforcement, NPD
Cusumano, Anastacia Marie, 21 - failure to yield, DUI, GSP
Kelly, Nadine Raheem, 26 - battery, NPD
Sabas-Rosales, Daniel Angel, 48 - terroristic acts and threats, criminal trespass, CCSO
Matos-Rios, 40 - interference with custody, constricting to delinquency of a minor, CCSO
McAllister, Thomas Nolan, 24 - probation violation, STPR
McMillen, Tempest Kamour, 33 - marijuana possession (misdemeanor), headlights required, CCSO
Power, Scott Louis, 47 - theft by deception, CCSO
Rhoads, Diane Thompkinson, 52 - obstruction of officers, CCSO
Tolbert, Rodney Roosevelt, 54 - FTML, suspended license, NPD
Young, Tyler Demond, 21 - FTA, NWCT
Aug. 12
Barney, Marcus Daprece, 35 - HOA
Davis, Taylor Danielle, 19 - narcotics possession, marijuana possession (misdemeanor), speeding, CCSO
Emigdio, Manuel Mendoza, 26 - driving while unlicensed, too fast for conditions, obedience to traffic control device, DUI, driver to use due care, FTML, GSP
Garrison, Erich Zion, 23 - HOA
Gibbs, Jeffery Bertrand, 57 - theft by shoplifting, parole violation, NPD, PARL
Hogg, Mark Anthony Jr., 27 - suspended license, NPD
Johnson, Jasmine Alyse, 23 - FTA, SNCT
Maxwell, Kimberly Paige, 35 - no proof of insurance, driving while unlicensed, PPD
Morgan, Nathan Wyatt, 20 - public drunkenness, obstruction of officers, CCSO
Pippen, Jessica Lauren, 17 - disorderly conduct, CCSO
Reeves, Armoni Chanel, 25 - HOA
Robert, Sarel Cecil, 66 - battery, disorderly conduct, DUI, CCSO
Thomas, Larry Matthew III, 29 - speeding, reckless driving, fleeing from police, DUI, GSP
Aug. 13
Branson, James Edward, 49 - DUI, FTML, CCSO
Britton, Daniel Deshone, 22 - marijuana possession (misdemeanor), following too closely, open container, driver to use due care, open container DUI, GSP
Brock, Teresa Rene, 59 - theft by shoplifting, NPD
Castro-Andino, Leini Marisela, 35 - driving while unlicensed, obedience to traffic control device, NPD
Cheatwood, Thomas Marvin, 40 - theft by shoplifting, NPD
Collins, Marquis Elijah, 22 - financial transaction card theft, pedestrians on highway, CCSO
Contreras-Cardenas, Diana Paola, 26 - DUI, CCSO
Crouch, Adrian Blake, 21 - possession of firearm during commission of a crime, giving false name to law enforcement, purchase/ possession/ manufacture/ distribution/ sale of controlled substance-multiple counts, obstruction of officers, speeding, DUI, instructional permit, driving while unlicensed, license in possession when operating motor vehicle, GSP
Davis, April Ann, 33 - disorderly conduct, assault, terroristic acts and threats, CCSO
Green, William Hamilton, 25 - speeding, FTML, open container, DUI, CCSO
Harper, Whitney Lynn, 36 - probation violation, STPR
Herring, Antonio Michael, 40 - HOA
Miller, Steven Gregory, 55 - unregistered vehicle, suspended license, CCSO
Philips, Justin James, 35 - probation violation, NPRB
Poultry, Adrian Demond, 41 - narcotics possession, DUI, FTML, going inside guard line with weapon/ liquor/ drugs, CCSO
Ross, Tacky Charles, 28 - narcotics possession, marijuana possession (misdemeanor), financial transaction card theft, tampering with evidence, speeding, CCSO
Russell, Zachery Duane, 31 - foreign warrant, OTH
Sumpter, Dextiny Janise Latrud, 25 - suspended license, CCSO
Swanger, Robin E., 51 - battery, criminal trespass, theft by taking, CCSO
Torres, Debra Jane, 54 - following too closely, DUI, hit and run, GSP