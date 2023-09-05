An arrest constitutes only the initiation of charges, and those arrested are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty in a court of law.
The arresting departments are noted: Coweta County Sheriff's Office (CCSO), Chattahoochee Hills Police Department (CHPD), Criminal Investigation Division (CID), Coweta Probation (CPRB), Child Support (CLDS), Crime Suppression Unit (CSU), District Court (DC), Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), Georgia Department of Public Safety (DOPS), Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC), Georgia Department of Natural Resources (GDNR), Georgia State Patrol (GSP), Grantville City Court (GRTV), Grantville Police Department (GPD), Magistrate Court (MAG), Newnan City Court (NWCT), Newnan Police Department (NPD), Newnan Probation (NPRB), Palmetto Police Department (PPD), Department of Community Supervision (PARL), Private Investigator (PRIV), Senoia City Court (SNCT), Senoia Police Department (SPD), State Probation (STPR), Superior Court (SUP), U.S. Marshals (USM), or others.
Violation of probation or parole is listed as VOP, violation of the Georgia controlled substance act is listed as VGCSA, failure to appear is noted as FTA, hold for other agency is listed as HOA, family violence act is listed as FVA, failure to maintain lane is listed as FTML and driving under the influence is abbreviated DUI.
All persons arrested, except those held by orders of the magistrate or those arrested for violation of probation, are released from custody after posting bond or paying a fine.
The following arrest bookings were listed in the Coweta County Jail. The arresting departments are noted:
Aug. 28
Henson, Aristotle Keir, 19 - narcotics possession, marijuana possession (misdemeanor), speeding, CCSO
McKeever, Willie Edward, 68 - probation violation, NPRB
Rogers, Timothy Scott Jr., 42 - disorderly conduct, CCSO
McEachern, Ronald, 35 - marijuana possession (misdemeanor), loitering, NPD
Morgan, Matthew Stuart, 43 - suspended license, CCSO
Contreras, Jesus Eduardo-Franco, 35 - driving while unlicensed, CCSO
Woodall, Jeric Deonta, 32 - probation violation, STPR
Hanniford, Cristi Michelle, 43 - HOA
Ford, Carlos Marquavious, 25 - FTA, STA
Floyd, Yacobian Quintile, 28 - FTA, STA
Nelson, Joshua Isaiah, 34 - license to be carried and exhibited on demand, giving false name to law enforcement, operating vehicle without registration/valid tag, FTA, SPD, STA
Blankenship, Jeremy Lee, 33 - theft by shoplifting, NPD
Hayes, Martez Demond, 33 - reckless conduct, battery, criminal interference with government property, criminal trespass, obstruction of officers, CCSO
Aug. 29
Brooks, Kiara Dion, 29 - probation violation, CCSO
Cox, Crystal Denise, 31 - suspended license, speeding, CCSO
Crowley, Crystal Dawn, 45 - battery, child cruelty, CCSO
Gaddy, Cassidy Amanda, 28 - theft by shoplifting, NPD
Lott, Savannah Renae, 23 - identify fraud, giving false name to law enforcement, NPD
Matthews, Tony Neshan, 47 - marijuana possession (misdemeanor), obstruction of officers, open container, CCSO
Newman, Nicholas Ward, 26 - theft by shoplifting, NPD
Ransby, Jeremy Stanford, 35 - criminal damage to property, DUI, hit and run, FTML, reckless driving, duty upon striking fixture, marijuana possession (misdemeanor), NPD
Raynor, Adavion Lavonte, 19 - possession of firearm during commission of a crime, theft by receiving stolen property, marijuana possession with intent to distribute, fleeing from police, reckless driving, FTML, speeding, driving while unlicensed, CCSO
Simmons, Antwon Demetrius, 38 - HOA
Turner, Styles Richard, 18 - theft by shoplifting, NPD
Williams, Ethan Andrew, 24 - marijuana possession (misdemeanor), speeding, littering, CCSO
Aug. 30
Taylor, Horace Lee Jr., 44 - theft by shoplifting, obstruction of officers, NPD
Fernandez, Michelle Marie, 22 - impeding flow of traffic, driving while unlicensed, GSP
Gooze, Justin Baez, 23 - purchase/ possession/ manufacture/ distribution /sale of controlled substance — multiple counts, drug-related objects, CCSO
Dunson, Kaleb Tyler, 21 - FTML, suspended license, CCSO
Cannon, Tyson Lemarcus, 26 - HOA
Griffin, Quantress Demarcus, 35 - theft by receiving stolen property, possession of firearm during commission of a crime, marijuana possession (misdemeanor), possession of firearm by convicted felon, NPD
Nagel, Emma Lorelee Frances, 21 - battery, obstruction of officers, CCSO
Barner, Jacinta Daicheka, 22 - theft by shoplifting, NPD
Johnson, Symone Ladacious, 25 - theft by shoplifting, NPD
Blandenburg, Adrienne Monique, 33 - theft by shoplifting, NPD
Townsend, Jason Edward, 60 - narcotics possession, DUI, CCSO
Holman, Clayton Ross, 29 - FTA, SUP
Hall, Kentavis Armon, 33 - probation violation, STPR
Perez-Martinez, Ivan Alejandro, 24 - speeding, driving while unlicensed, CCSO
Ward, Dakar Kentrez, 19 - FTML, suspended license, CCSO
Fernandez, Michelle Marie, 22 - purchase/ possession/ manufacture/ distribution/ sale of controlled substance — multiple counts, drug-related objects, CCSO
Dawson, Kobe Tayshun, 19 - narcotics possession, NPD
Cosby, Marquis Rashad, 27 - narcotics possession, NPD
Dennis, Devon Shaquan, 23 - marijuana possession (misdemeanor), possession of firearm during commission of a crime, going inside guard line with weapon/ liquor/ drugs, NPD
Story, Clifford III, 24 - suspended license, safety belts usage, speeding, marijuana possession (misdemeanor), CCSO
Jordan, Roberto Carlos, 37 - FTA, SUP
Aug. 31
Bedell, Michael Janson, 55 - aggressive driving, CCSO
Brooks, Dyvionte Delique, 22 - illegal tint, suspended license, speeding, GPD
Copeland, John L Jr., 42 - HOA
Davis, Luther Isaiah, 20 - speeding, too fast for conditions, reckless driving, FTML, fleeing from police, CCSO
Gooze, Justin Baez, 23 - purchase/ possession/ manufacture/ distribution/ sale of controlled substance — multiple counts, drug-related objects, CCSO
Harrison, Marie Michelle, 51 - probation violation, NPRB
Harvey, Joshua Eli, 42 - DUI, fleeing from police, reckless driving, CCSO
Hawkins, Sharod Lacraig, 26 - theft by receiving stolen property, marijuana possession (misdemeanor), CCSO
Howard, Willie Clifford Jr., 57 - probation violation, NPRB
Ingrham, Lillian Keon, 38 - marijuana possession (misdemeanor), NPD
King, Kambria Serenity Denise, 20 - marijuana possession (misdemeanor), NPD
Lane, Rayton Lenard, 26 - HOA
Rainey, Breshun Nikia, 30 - reckless driving, fleeing from police, hit and run, too fast for conditions, possession of firearm by convicted felon, giving false name to law enforcement, possession of firearm during commission of a crime, purchase/ possession/ manufacture/ distribution/ sale of controlled substance — multiple counts, FTML, narcotics possession, suspended license, obstruction of officers, drug-related objects, driving on divided highway/ restricted access, CCSO
Richardson, Christian Alan, 24 - fraud, false statements and writings, OTH
Richardson, Jordan Austin, 28 - FTA, STA
Trammell, Dedrick Keith, 22 - probation violation, marijuana possession (misdemeanor), probation violation, NPD, STPR
Whitehead, Amanda Deshawn, 37 - marijuana possession (misdemeanor), NPD
Sept. 1
Bascomb, Montard, 37 - suspended license, FTML, GPD
Brooks, Sarah Jeanne, 35 - probation violation, STPR
Dawson, Nicholas Patrick, 30 - speeding, DUI, CCSO
Houston, Bryant Demar, 49 - purchase/ possession/ manufacture/ distribution/ sale of controlled substance — multiple counts, possession of firearm during commission of a crime, possession of firearm by convicted felon, CCSO
Huang, Yukon, 39 - narcotics possession, DUI, CCSO
Hunt, Darryl Darnell, 32 - obstruction of officers, giving false name to law enforcement, possession of firearm during commission of a crime, narcotics possession, drug-related objects, narcotics possession with intent to distribute, CCSO
Latimer, Marcus Keon-Demetri, 28 - reckless driving, speeding, FTML, operating vehicle without registration/ valid tag, DUI, CCSO
Partridge, Willie Clyde, 67 - probation violation, NPRB
Perez-Morales, Luis, 24 - pedestrian under the influence of alcohol, CCSO
Phillips, Quanderious Lajhon, 25 - burglary, NPD
Pittman, Chase Rashad, 29 - probation violation, STPR
Rainey, Donald Bradford, 43 - stalking, CCSO
Surels, Ronn Daniel, 48 - obstruction of officers, public drunkenness, disorderly conduct, CCSO
Sweatmon, Michael Eugene, 45 - no tail lights, headlights required, equipment for motorcycle rider, reckless driving, no proof of insurance, unregistered/unlicensed vehicle, GSP
Thompson, Marie Jean, 52 - theft by shoplifting, NPD
Williams, Kentavious Ladell, 22 - probation violation, STPR
Williams, Ramonte Raskik, 25 - suspended license, operating vehicle without registration/valid tag, speeding, GPD
Wilson, Megan Renee, 36 - probation violation, FTA, STPR, SUP
Sept. 2
Anderson, Mark Thomas, 48 - probation violation, CPRB
Benitez, Mary Molina, 54 - speeding, FTA, SPD, SNCT
Hutcherson, Brittany Nichole, 32 - suspended license, illegal tint, CCSO
James, Jermaine Moncellus, 47 - probation violation, NPRB
Lawler, Michael Joseph, 27 - no proof of insurance, duty upon striking fixture, license to be carried and exhibited on demand, DUI, NPD
Lewis, Edward Lee, 72 - HOA
Pratts-Rivera, Vyanka Marie, 25 - hands free violation, suspended license, CCSO
Shumann, Matthew Vann, 45 - theft by shoplifting, NPD
Tatum, Lorenzo, 37 - giving convicts items without consent, CCSO
Sept. 3
Alexander, Michael Moses Jr., 28 - giving false name to law enforcement officers, driving while unlicensed, obstruction of officers, license to be carried and exhibited on demand, CCSO
Allen, Robert Matthew, 47 - fleeing from police, marijuana possession (misdemeanor), stop sign violation, FTML, reckless driving, CCSO
Aubrey, Michael Kyle, 32 - affray, CCSO
Edwards, Joseph Shepard, 35 - no proof of insurance, DUI, DUI — endangering a child, CCSO
Garver, Jonathan Scott, 34 - affray, CCSO
Gibson, Patrick John, 24 - hit and run, following too closely, GSP
Gocka, Shyanne Mary, 26 - suspended license, operating vehicle without registration/ valid tag, SPD