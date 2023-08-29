An arrest constitutes only the initiation of charges, and those arrested are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty in a court of law.
The arresting departments are noted: Coweta County Sheriff's Office (CCSO), Chattahoochee Hills Police Department (CHPD), Criminal Investigation Division (CID), Coweta Probation (CPRB), Child Support (CLDS), Crime Suppression Unit (CSU), District Court (DC), Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), Georgia Department of Public Safety (DOPS), Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC), Georgia Department of Natural Resources (GDNR), Georgia State Patrol (GSP), Grantville City Court (GRTV), Grantville Police Department (GPD), Magistrate Court (MAG), Newnan City Court (NWCT), Newnan Police Department (NPD), Newnan Probation (NPRB), Palmetto Police Department (PPD), Department of Community Supervision (PARL), Private Investigator (PRIV), Senoia City Court (SNCT), Senoia Police Department (SPD), State Probation (STPR), Superior Court (SUP), U.S. Marshals (USM) or others.
Violation of probation or parole is listed as VOP, violation of the Georgia controlled substance act is listed as VGCSA, failure to appear is noted as FTA, hold for other agency is listed as HOA, family violence act is listed as FVA, failure to maintain lane is listed as FTML and driving under the influence is abbreviated DUI.
All persons arrested, except those held by orders of the magistrate or those arrested for violation of probation, are released from custody after posting bond or paying a fine.
The following arrest bookings were listed in the Coweta County Jail. The arresting departments are noted:
Aug. 21
Andrews, Andre Leamond, 57 - HOA
Bailey, Darrius Squinteiz, 35 - probation violation, STPR
Beckford, Kyler Joanna, 32 - speeding, operating vehicle without registration/ valid tag, license to be carried and exhibited on demand, GSP
Bennett, Morgan Lindsay, 26 - theft by shoplifting, CCSO
Bowles, Martrevian Denard, 19 - suspended license, narcotics possession, drug-related objects, FTML, display of license plates, CCSO
Cruver, Christopher Joseph, 54 - criminal trespass, obstruction of officers, public drunkenness, CCSO
Gates, Myshekia Juavonne, 25 - identity fraud, forgery, giving false name to law enforcement officers, suspended license, stop sign violation, NPD
Harden, James Deandre Jr., 50 - theft by deception, NPD
Johnson, Cole Ryan, 18 - terroristic threats, CCSO
Lindsey, Sierra Tonisha, 28 - criminal trespass, NPD
Martin, Tramarcius Tramond, 20 - marijuana possession (misdemeanor), CCSO
McLaughlin, Major Bryant, 40 - HOA
Minnifiel, Ziaya Adarin, 24 - probation violation, CPRB
Petty, Jerry Bernard Jr., 36 - armed robbery, possession of firearm during commission of a crime, theft by taking, NPD
Redding, Emmanuel Terrell, 51 - criminal trespass, theft by shoplifting, NPD
Wallace, Jamel Gaston, 25 - probation violation, STPR
Washington, Jesse Lamar, 35 - HOA
Aug. 22
Alford, Jamari Marcione, 21 - purchase/ possession/ manufacture/ distribution/ sale of controlled substance — multiple counts, CCSO
Anderson, Stephen Robert, 23 - fleeing from police, speeding, reckless driving operating vehicle without registration/ valid tag, obedience to traffic control device, CCSO
Boucher, Jeremiah D, 42 - suspended license, CCSO
Cochran, Blake Allen, 35 - suspended license, no brake lights, speeding, GPD
Cousin, Willie Clarence Jr., 45 - suspended license, NPD
Head, Aneesah Shanta, 32 - suspended license, SPD
Jacobs, Tamia Treshon, 20 - battery, criminal trespass, NPD
Johnson, Benjamin Michael, 32 - DUI, operating vehicle without registration/ valid tag, following to closely, NPD
Lott, Savannah Renae, 23 - narcotics possession, CCSO
Moore, Robert Lee Jr., 37 - disorderly conduct, criminal trespass, CCSO
Porter, Ladacia Kafaral, 33 - obstruction of officers, speeding, DUI, CCSO
Sinkfield, Bruce Edward, 58 - probation violation, NPRB
Wilson, Deshanbria Quant, 31 - FTA, driving while unlicensed, speeding, GSP
Aug. 23
Adams, Michael Justin, 25 - restricted licenses, DUI, following too closely, GSP
Barfield, Marcus Lionel’s 39 - narcotics possession with intent to distribute, GBI
Bishop, Teresa Lynn, 42 - theft by shoplifting, NPD
Bolton, Terry Bernard, 45 - marijuana possession (misdemeanor), aggravated battery, NPD
Branch, Donald Jordan Austin, 27 - suspended license, operating vehicle without registration/ valid tag, CCSO
Brewster, Iesha Sharice, 24 - criminal trespass, battery, obstruction of officers, NPD
Correa-Duran, Norma Jean, 50 - probation violation, STPR
Crawford, James Bennett, 51 - operating vehicle without registration/ valid tag, no proof of insurance, suspended license, GPD
Gaddy, Michael Wade, 35 - theft by taking, CCSO
Hernandez-Cordova, Martin, 50 - FTA, STA
Kearns, Jessica Paige, 37 - theft by shoplifting, CCSO
Latimer, Keith, 42 - narcotics possession, littering, GSP
Mauldin, Taylor Alexandra, 29 - probation violation, STPR
Postelle, Joshua Owen, 31 - aggravated assault, criminal trespass, battery, child cruelty, CCSO
Rutledge, Markel Deshawn, 26 - battery, CCSO
Teagle, George Richard Jr., 56 - trespassing, obstruction of officers, NPD
Aug. 24
Awi, Hniang, 43 - suspended license, no proof of insurance, CCSO
Bruce, Katherine Michaela, 35 - narcotics possession, CCSO
Cleveland, Bennie Paul, 30 - probation violation, CPRB
Cochran, Jaquondre Ryshawn Zyrequi, 21 - suspended license, FTML, CCSO
Davidson, Jimmy Jermaine Jr., 27 - FTA, STA
Gray, Antonius Terrion, 27 - aggravated assault, violation of Georgia Street Gang and Terrorism Prevention Act, aggravated battery, NPD
Harmon, Martin Brian, 43 - narcotics possession, CCSO
Harris, Darius Lanard, 29 - probation violation, CPRB
Hilali, Mehki Ahmad, 23 - probation violation, STPR
Hunt, Justin Michael, 28 - narcotics possession, CCSO
Jackson, Orel Dekwan, 27 - obstruction of officers, burglary, CCSO
Karr, Courtney Danielle, 33 - probation violation, CPRB
Ligon, Robin Scores, 61 - theft by shoplifting, NPD
Lopez-Regaldo, Jose Guadalupe, 29 - speeding, driving while unlicensed, CCSO
McKiver, Kenyatta Martineza, 32 - suspended license, FTML, NPD
Miller, Carlos Antonio, 38 - narcotics possession, CCSO
Paige, Charlie Malik, 20 - no taillights, marijuana possession (misdemeanor), NPD
Schell, Yishmael Gysi, 30 - HOA
Sewell, Andrea Daphne, 63 - criminal trespass, PRIV
Wilson, Damian Jeremiah, 34 - illegal tint, suspended license, CCSO
Aug. 25
Britt, Brandon Lewis, 33 - battery, child cruelty, NPD
Consuelo, Lazo Robles, 41 - driving while unlicensed, failure to yield, NPD
Fischel, Jamie Lee, 40 - battery, interfering with calls for emergency assistance, NPD
Harrison, Demetrice Antonio, 38 - suspended license, operating vehicle without registration/ valid tag, GPD
Hayes, Martez Demond, 33 - reckless conduct/ person living with HIV, simple battery, criminal interference with government property, criminal trespass, obstruction of officers, CCSO
Hill, Bobby Aaron, 31 - probation violation, STPR
Jackson, Cornellius Cantryl, 29 - probation violation, CPRB
Johnson, Bernard Jashawn, 19 - marijuana possession (misdemeanor), NPD
McKiver, Kenyatta Martineza, 32 - failure to register as sex offender, CCSO
Peace, Dawn Marie, 48 - suspended license, SPD
Pitts, Jeremy Daniel, 36 - narcotics possession, no taillights, NPD
Poeggal, Richard Allen, 53 - battery, criminal damage to property, CCSO
Samuel, Heru Ian, 25 - theft by conversion, CCSO
Steverson, Nathan Jamal, 35 - disorderly conduct, NPD
Talley, Marcus Troymal, 30 - speeding, reckless driving, fleeing from police, driving on divided highway, littering, GSP
White, Amanda Lea, 45 - speeding, DUI, obstruction of officers, CCSO
Woods, Steven Jewell, 38 - DUI-less safe, FTML, DUI drugs-less safe, CCSO
Aug. 26
Dhaene, Landon James, 18 - FTML, reckless driving, speeding, NPD
Epps, Peyton Olivia, 20 - child cruelty, SPD
Gabriel, Israel Claudio, 30 - display of license plates, driving while unlicensed, CCSO
Holmes, Taylor Selena Lynn, 19 - suspended license, speeding, GPD
Lewis, Anthony, 46 - fleeing from police, reckless driving, obstruction of officers, speeding, FTML, suspended license, open container, CCSO
Long, Mindie Nicole, 42 - purchase/ possession/ manufacture/ distribution/ sale of controlled substance — multiple counts, drug-related objects, NPD
Long, Shamika Shaunta, 40 - probation violation, NPRB
Thomas, Kori Latay, 40 - theft of services, obstruction of officers, NPD
Washington, Cartavious Kiante, 28 - suspended license, DUI, CCSO
Williams, Heather Michelle, 45 - DUI, CCSO
Witt, Douglas Alfonse, 30 - suspended license, CCSO
Aug. 27
Dinkins, Devon Dewayne, 31 - narcotics possession, marijuana possession (misdemeanor), drug-related objects, defective equipment, CCSO
Harris, Darius Lanard, 29 - probation violation, CPRB
Johnson, Ajohnta Ironie, 25 - HOA
Lyles, Cameron Seantoine, 19 - speeding, driving while unlicensed, GSP