An arrest constitutes only the initiation of charges, and those arrested are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty in a court of law.
The arresting departments are noted: Coweta County Sheriff's Office (CCSO), Chattahoochee Hills Police Department (CHPD), Criminal Investigation Division (CID), Coweta Probation (CPRB), Child Support (CLDS), Crime Suppression Unit (CSU), District Court (DC), Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), Georgia Department of Public Safety (DOPS), Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC), Georgia Department of Natural Resources (GDNR), Georgia State Patrol (GSP), Grantville City Court (GRTV), Grantville Police Department (GPD), Magistrate Court (MAG), Newnan City Court (NWCT), Newnan Police Department (NPD), Newnan Probation (NPRB), Palmetto Police Department (PPD), Department of Community Supervision (PARL), Private Investigator (PRIV), Senoia City Court (SNCT), Senoia Police Department (SPD), State Probation (STPR), Superior Court (SUP), U.S. Marshals (USM) or others.
Violation of probation or parole is listed as VOP, violation of the Georgia controlled substance act is listed as VGCSA, failure to appear is noted as FTA, hold for other agency is listed as HOA, family violence act is listed as FVA, failure to maintain lane is listed as FTML and driving under the influence is abbreviated DUI.
All persons arrested, except those held by orders of the magistrate or those arrested for violation of probation, are released from custody after posting bond or paying a fine.
Aug. 14
Betts, Tyrice Marquel, 40 - FTA, SNCT
Black, Adrian Lamar, 52 - narcotics possession, drug-related objects, improper turn, defective equipment, speeding, FTML, suspended license, CCSO
Butler, Taylor Steve, 34 - fugitive from justice, CCSO
Carter, Garry Christopher, 35 - obedience to traffic control device, suspended license, marijuana possession (misdemeanor), NPD
Covile, Eric Ryan, 28 - suspended license, CCSO
Dorough, Joshua Roland, 36 - battery, obstruction of officers, CCSO
Gibbs, Jeffery Bertrand, 57 - parole violation, PARL
Gregory, James Michael, 31 - speeding, unregistered/ undocumented vehicle, suspended license, SPD
Guider, Darian Craig, 44 - HOA
Hunt, Kamaryn Armani, 24 - HOA
Pelico, Elvin Ajanez, 19 - stop sign violation, driving while unlicensed, CCSO
Pruitt, Chelsea Denise, 23 - narcotics possession, drug-related objects, CCSO
Pruitt, Chelsea Denise, 24 - narcotics possession, drug-related objects, CCSO
Roberts, Quentina Samone, 26 - probation violation, CPRB
Rogers, Jared Webster, 45 - HOA
Taylor, Thomas Daryl, 26 - probation violation, STPR
Thompson, Diana Santita, 33 - obstruction of officers, failure to yield, open container, no headlights, CCSO
Young, Kendall Lee, 44 - HOA
Aug. 15
Hammond, Brandon Dale, 26 - hit and run, following too closely, GSP
Harper, Raequone Demetrius, 26 - narcotics possession, possession of firearm during commission of a crime, CCSO
Knox, Michael Anthony, 27 - marijuana possession (misdemeanor), drug-related objects, NPD
Morse, Richard Martin, 52 - probation violation, STPR
Salter, Christina Monique, 27 - HOA
Shennaq, Osama Fandi, 28 - marijuana possession (misdemeanor), drug-related objects, loitering or prowling, CCSO
Simmons, Brandon Isiah, 26 - kidnapping, theft by taking, obstruction of officers, CCSO
Thrasher, Ronald Steven, 33 - probation violation, STPR
Waller, Ricky Alan, 40 - probation violation, STPR
Aug. 16
Bock, Jackson Warren Jr., 34 - public drunkenness, pedestrians on highways, CCSO
Bush, Jerrod Terrill, 31 - purchase/ possession/ manufacture/ distribution/ sale of controlled substance — multiple counts, marijuana possession (misdemeanor), drug trafficking, illegal tint, possession of firearm during commission of a crime, possession of firearm by convicted felon, methamphetamine trafficking, CCSO
Dunlap, Lee Andrew, 58 - criminal trespass, SPD
Gober, Kyra Renee, 22 - driving while unlicensed, FTML, GSP
Hidalgo, Andre Alvaro, 19 - purchase/ possession/ manufacture/ distribution/ sale of controlled substance — multiple counts, narcotics possession, suspended license, following too closely, CCSO
Horsley, Jennifer Christine, 39 - theft by taking, CCSO
Jackson, Terrence Omar, 34 - FTA, PPD
Mallard, Marshall Ezekiel, 33 - theft by receiving stolen property, drug-related objects, NPD
Martin, Lloyd Anthony, 25 - obstruction of officers, CCSO
May, Michael Lee, 30 - suspended license, no proof of insurance, operating vehicle without registration/ valid tag, SPD
Newsome, Johnny Lee Jr., 59 - drug-related objects, NPD
Ramirez, Rene Lara, 48 - obedience to traffic control device, suspended license, DUI, open container, going inside guard line with weapon/ liquor/ drugs, narcotics possession, GSP
Retina, Pariya, 44 - criminal damage to property, NPD
Rhodes, Cameron Xavier, 33 - child cruelty, aggravated assault, CCSO
St. Cyr, Elijah Von, 18 - criminal attempt to commit a felony, aggravated assault, possession of firearm during commission of a crime, theft by receiving stolen property, NPD
Stanley, Baileigh Madison, 20 - theft by shoplifting, CCSO
Swann, Damian Rashard, 30 - marijuana possession (misdemeanor), drugs not in original container, operating vehicle without registration/valid tag, CCSO
Aug. 17
Amaya Torres, Jarol Alberto, 44 - operating vehicle without registration/ valid tag, suspended license, removing license plate to conceal vehicle ID, CCSO
Arnold, Kevin Daniel, 38 - suspended license, CCSO
Chase, Erica Shantel, 42 - theft by shoplifting, criminal trespass, CCSO
Common, Michael Duane, 35 - theft by shoplifting, NPD
Cook, Thomas Edward, 29 - theft by taking, CCSO
Crayton, Zavier O’Myrin, 18 - theft by receiving stolen property, NPD
David, Jonathan Deshawn Spencer, 18 - narcotics possession, possession of firearm during commission of a crime, NPD
Dennis, Shannon Nicole, 22 - theft by taking, CCSO
Flynn, Nicholas Ryan Sr., 35 - HOA
Harden, James Deandre Jr., 50 - possession of firearm by convicted felon, criminal use of article with altered ID mark, FTML, illegal tint, CCSO
Harper, Demetris M, 43 - HOA
Little, Dawn Michelle, 41 - probation violation, STPR
Martinez-Espinoza, Cutberto, 48 - driving while unlicensed, following too closely, NPD
McDowell, Brodrick Maurice, 34 - FTA, STA
Redding, Monsanto Demond, 45 - HOA
Smith, Craig Evan, 36 - stalking, NPD
Smith, Kane Karrington, 22 - assault, criminal trespass, NPD
Smith, Robert Lee Jr., 44 - narcotics possession, probation violation, NPD, STPR
Smith, Roger Taylor, 67 - fugitive from justice, CCSO
Spradlin, Timothy Allen, 47 - HOA
Yarbrough, Kevin Adam, 39 - cruelty to animals, CCSO
Aug. 18
Arnold, Bernard Marquise Jr., 41 - criminal interference with custody, narcotics possession, marijuana possession (misdemeanor), obstruction of officers, NPD
Bartlett, Caden Myles, 18 - purchase/ possession/ manufacture/ distribution/ sale of controlled substance — multiple counts, narcotics possession, CCSO
Beasley, Jermal Rashawn, 30 - FTA, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, possession of firearm during commission of a crime, battery, child cruelty, possession of firearm by convicted felon, probation violation, STA, NPD, STPR
Bland, Johanna Yvonne, 21 - DUI, obedience to traffic control device, CCSO
Bowles, David Darnell, 49 - battery, CCSO
Henderson, Duane Antonio, 56 - probation violation, STPR
Jones, Kaitlin Savannah, 17 - purchase/ possession/ manufacture/ distribution/ sale of controlled substance — multiple counts, narcotics possession. CCSO
Lawrence, Taylor Ann, 30 - suspended license, CCSO
Leslie, Jasmine Shari, 34 - HOA
Stinson, Darrius Lamar, 34 - suspended license, CCSO
Aug. 19
Bolden, Robin Michelle, 41 - defective equipment, DUI, CCSO
Caldwell, Danielle Louise, 36 - theft by conversion, PRIV
Daniel, William Pleasley Jr., 35 - disorderly conduct, public drunkenness, CCSO
Foster, Daffaney Marquita, 39 - DUI, NPD
Grant, Jovan Lourientiel, 35 - theft by shoplifting, NPD
Gray, Cameron Alexander, 21 - aggravated assault, battery, obstruction of officers, theft by receiving stolen property, drug-related objects, reckless driving, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, FTML, fleeing from police, CCSO
Hampton, Taylor Lashawn, 38 - failure to move over for emergency vehicle, suspended license, CCSO
Higgins, Benjamin Michael, 28 - stopping/ standing prohibited in specified places, DUI, open container, CCSO
Jackson, Alijuan Ji’Quez, 27 - HOA
Jordan, Isaiah Keontae, 20 - instruction permits/ provisional and temporary license, NPD
Lawson, Brittany Patrice, 33 - theft by shoplifting, NPD
Pernia-Rosario, Kelvin Orlando, 24 - driving while unlicensed, marijuana possession (misdemeanor), no proof of insurance, CCSO
Pritt, Michael Alen, 28 - DUI, CCSO
Robledo, Tia Delaine, 42 - probation violation, NPRB
Russell, Rodney Emerson Jr., 33 - stop sign violation, resisting/ interfering with police, NPD
Schmitz, Tyler Ervin, 37 - criminal trespass, criminal trespass with property damage, CCSO
Serrano-Espindola, Gabriel, 33 - speeding, driving while unlicensed, CCSO
Suarez-Bravo, Samuel Andres, 25 - narcotics possession, CCSO
Summary, Robert Dylan, 28 - purchase/ possession/ manufacture/ distribution/ sale of controlled substance — multiple counts, possession of firearm during commission of a crime, CCSO
Uehlin, Riley Roberts, 32 - HOA
White, Dexter James Jr., 45 - suspended license, NPD
Williams, Brian Lenard, 32 - narcotics possession, purchase/ possession/ manufacture/ distribution/ sale of controlled substance — multiple counts, drug-related objects, suspended license, NPD
Aug. 20
Brown Braxton Jackson, Kara Liana, 40 - improper turn, driving while unlicensed, CCSO
Castile, David Paulk, 38 - battery, CCSO
Davis, Anthony Louis, 36 - unregistered vehicle, driving while unlicensed, CCSO
Dumpson, Kevin Joseph, 62 - speeding, suspended license, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, GSP
George, Kasey Anthony Shawn, 20 - theft by shoplifting, NPD
Godfrey, Demarcus Derrell, 28 - battery, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, CCSO
Houston, Wendell Lee, 54 - battery, CCSO
Koartge, Larry Michael Jr., 24 - theft by shoplifting, trespassing, NPD
Tenney, Alyssa Camill, 21 - open container in vehicle, following too closely, DUI, GSP
Years, Donald Eugene, 61 - trespassing, NPD