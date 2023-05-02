An arrest constitutes only the initiation of charges, and those arrested are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty in a court of law.
The arresting departments are noted: Coweta County Sheriff's Office (CCSO), Chattahoochee Hills Police Department (CHPD), Criminal Investigation Division (CID), Coweta Probation (CPRB), Child Support (CLDS), Crime Suppression Unit (CSU), District Court (DC), Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), Georgia Department of Public Safety (DOPS), Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC), Georgia Department of Natural Resources (GDNR), Georgia State Patrol (GSP), Grantville City Court (GRTV), Grantville Police Department (GPD), Magistrate Court (MAG), Newnan City Court (NWCT), Newnan Police Department (NPD), Newnan Probation (NPRB), Palmetto Police Department (PPD), Department of Community Supervision (PARL), Private Investigator (PRIV), Senoia City Court (SNCT), Senoia Police Department (SPD), State Probation (STPR), Superior Court (SUP), U.S. Marshals (USM) or others.
Violation of probation or parole is listed as VOP, violation of the Georgia controlled substance act is listed as VGCSA, failure to appear is noted as FTA, hold for other agency is listed as HOA, family violence act is listed as FVA, failure to maintain lane is listed as FTML and driving under the influence is abbreviated DUI.
All persons arrested, except those held by orders of the magistrate or those arrested for violation of probation, are released from custody after posting bond or paying a fine.
The following arrest bookings were listed in the Coweta County Jail. The arresting departments are noted:
April 24
Austin, Derrick Boucher, 28 - marijuana possession (misdemeanor), marijuana possession with intent to distribute, operating vehicle without registration/valid tag, CCSO
Clair, Givon Tyrone Jr., 28 - FTA, SUP
Coalson, James Arthur III, 47 - criminal trespass, CCSO
Cooper, David Ellis, 34 - fleeing from police, obstruction of officers, no tail lights, FTML, probation violation, CCSO, STPR
Dickenson, Felicia Akayla, 18 - FTA, STA
Graham, Quida Jenay, 36 - criminal damage to property, possession of firearm by convicted felon, NPD
Hill, Patrick Eugene Jr., 25 - probation violation, STPR
Love, Antionette Denise, 35 - FTML, DUI-less safe, leaving scene of accident with injury/death, CCSO
Miller, Kelly Anne, 48 - FTA, SPD
Quinn, Maureen Mclarnon, 32 - driver to use due care, following too closely, DUI-less safe, GSP
Riley, Joshua James, 38 - possession of firearm by convicted felon, no headlights, CCSO
Ryan, Joshua James, 33 - suspended license, CCSO
Thomas, Hunter Austin, 27 - driving while unlicensed, stop sign violation, CCSO
Wright, Donna Jean, 57 - probation violation, CPRB
Wycuff, William Tom, 40 - probation violation, CPRB
April 25
Adams, Andre Raynard, 26 - following too closely, suspended license, driver to use due care, GSP
Barnes, Donald Lee Jr., 41 - trespassing, NPD
Caster, Joshua James, 41 - FTA, SUP
Coreas-Escobar, Victor Manuel, 45 - suspended license, GSP
Felton, Andrew III, 22 - reckless conduct, probation violation, CCSO, STPR
Garcia, Joel Alvarez, 20 - driving while unlicensed, following too closely, PPD
Garner, Tabatha Lynn, 47 - theft by shoplifting, NPD
Huynh, Lucky Benhur, 27 - FTA, SUP
Jenkins, Shanterious Shantel, 26 - identify fraud, forgery, CCSO
McIntyre, Lani Wayne, 64 - HOA
Moon, Rachel Deshaun, 26 - giving false name to officers, narcotics possession, going inside guard line with weapon/ liquor/ drugs, theft by receiving stolen property, CCSO
Smith, Tony Dale, 55 - narcotics possession with intent to distribute, drug-related objects, marijuana possession (misdemeanor), no taillights, FTML, suspended license, CCSO
Sweatman, Joseph Zachary, 37 - giving false name to officers, theft by receiving stolen property, obstruction of officers, FTML, driving while unlicensed, CCSO
Terrell, Deonta Marquise, 25 - probation violation, NPD
Walker, Jaylan Jaquiez, 19 - carrying weapon without license, NPD
Wallace, Jamel Gaston, 24 - probation violation, STPR
Wolf, Michael Thomas, 38 - HOA
April 26
Alford, Devonta Martez, 17 - affray, NPD
Anderson, Steven Micheal, 65 - HOA
Blankenship, Jacob Brett, 40 - reckless driving, NPD
Boston, Robert Lee Jr., 53 - VGCSA marijuana possession, operating vehicle without registration/ valid tag, unregistered/ unlicensed vehicle, SPD
Canales-Diaz, Nolvia Elizabeth, 34 - driving while unlicensed, obedience to required traffic-control device, DOPS
Fannin, Dionta Marquez, 31 - FTA, STA
Griffin, Brianna Iona, 25 - contempt of juvenile court, JC
Hammett, Robert Andrew Graig, 29 - VGCSA schedule 1/2 narcotic possession, VOP, CCSO, STPR
Harris, Kharmela Michelle, 35 - narcotics possession, FTML, CCSO
Hayes, Tanesha Ann, 34 - stop sign violation/ failure to yield, suspended/ revoked license, NPD
Henderson, Alexander Stacy, 54 - terroristic threats, CCSO
McDowell, Jason William, 43 - first-degree forgery, CCSO
Miranda, Guillermo Caban, 33 - criminal damage to property, interfering with calls for emergency assistance, NPD
Pace, Randall Melvin, 62 - DUI, FTML, driving on divided highway, CCSO
Pluhar, Cory Daniel, 26 - suspended/ revoked license, headlights required, CCSO
Reeves, Deshawn Bernard, 32 - defective equipment, narcotics possession, theft by receiving stolen property, drug-related objects, CCSO
Ruppe, Harley Anna, 30 - battery, child cruelty, CCSO
White, Charles Edward Jr., 44 - simple battery, robbery by force/ intimidation/ snatching, public drunkenness, NPD
April 27
Andrade-Umana, Jose Alfonzo, 34 - driving while unlicensed, FTML, CCSO
Echalar, Harold Edmundo, 41 - DUI alcohol-less safe, FTML, CCSO
Hightower, Karen Lanette, 37 - VGCSA schedule 1/2 narcotic possession, defective equipment, CCSO
Hinson, Brandon Mathew, 31 - criminal trespass with property damage, simple battery, CCSO
Key, Antonio Jr., 38 - suspended/ revoked license, obstruction of officers, child cruelty, open container, CCSO
Kinsella, Kelsey Loretta, 30 - theft by shoplifting, obstruction of officers, CCSO
Novak, Raymond Eugene, 38 - superior court sentence, VET
Sellers, Kristin Moore, 45 - child cruelty, battery, CCSO
Smith, Kevin Dean, 29 - aggravated assault, obstruction of officers, second-degree criminal damage to property, pedestrian under the influence of alcohol, pedestrians on highways, CCSO
Summers, Charles Michael, 25 - suspended/ revoked license, CCSO
Williams, Bryson Lavon, 34 - operating vehicle without registration/ valid tag, removing/ affixing license plate to conceal ID, fleeing/ attempting to elude police officer, too fast for conditions, suspended/ revoked license, VGCSA marijuana trafficking, CCSO
Witt, Douglas Alfonse, 30 - FTA, operating vehicle without registration/ valid tag, SPD
April 28
Anderson, Steven Michael, 65 - probation violation, CPRB
Cooper, Brandon Shane, 37 - VGCSA schedule 1/2 narcotic manufacturing/ distribution/ possession with intent to distribute, defective equipment, safety belt violation, CCSO
Desravines, Izarah Lloyd, 23 - FTA, STA
Gooze, Justin Baez, 23 - marijuana possession with intent to distribute, drug-related objects, obedience to traffic control devices, NPD
Hicks, Kyle Kenneth, 27 - probation violation, STPR
Hubbard, Bobbi Nakisha, 34 - theft by shoplifting, VGCSA schedule 1/2 narcotic possession, CCSO
McRill, James Hubert, 41 - suspended license, CCSO
Phillips, Willie Ruth, 50 - reckless conduct, NPD
Ragland, Whitney Ann, 31 - reckless conduct, marijuana possession (misdemeanor), going inside guard line with weapon/liquor/drugs, NPD
Twilley, Michelle Renee, 53 - HOA
Walker, Chelsea Simone, 27 - HOA
Williams, Michael Devon, 23 - VGCSA marijuana possession, suspended/ revoked license, headlights required, CCSO
April 29
Baker, James Chapman, 44 - probation violation, SENP
Brown, Edward Robert, 53 - aggravated assault, child cruelty, CCSO
Davis, Charlene Virginia, 54 - FTA, STA
Fernandez, Michelle Marie, 21 - marijuana possession with intent to distribute, drug-related objects, NPD
Murdock, Mark Alan, 36 - criminal trespass, obstruction of officers, disorderly conduct, CCSO
Norris, Christopher Lynn, 37 - defective equipment, removing license plate to conceal vehicle ID, operating vehicle without registration/valid tag, no proof of insurance, CCSO
Ragland, Laryan Marquise, 29 - speeding, DUI-less safe, NPD
Sabot, Candace Darlene, 40 - narcotics possession, drug-related objects, CCSO
Winston, Christopher Arnette, 25 - suspended license, obedience to traffic control device, NPD
April 30
Faulkner, Alan Jay, 35 - HOA
Hayes, Tiffany Raquel, 33 - open container, duty to make immediate report of accident, FTML, duty upon striking fixture, DUI, safety belts, CCSO
Holloway, Ian Damato, 31 - fugitive from justice, NPD
Painter, Richard Ryan, 44 - narcotics possession with intent to distribute, narcotics possession, drug-related objects, CCSO
Reynolds, Autumn Dawn, 20 - narcotics possession, marijuana possession (misdemeanor), NPD
Simpson, Oliver Jerald, 47 - DUI, driving on divided highway, FTML, CCSO
Smith, Brandon Joel, 28 - terroristic acts and threats, CCSO
Stull, David William, 38 - probation violation, CPRB
Williams, Jason Farrell, 36 - obstruction of officers, duty upon striking fixture, duty to make immediate report of accident, no proof of insurance, operating vehicle without registration/valid tag, suspended license, FTML, DUI-less safe, CCSO
Zackery, Jackal Montez, 17 - battery, NPD