Arrest Log
An arrest constitutes only the initiation of charges, and those arrested are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty in a court of law.
The arresting departments are noted: Coweta County Sheriff's Office (CCSO), Chattahoochee Hills Police Department (CHPD), Criminal Investigation Division (CID), Coweta Probation (CPRB), Child Support (CLDS), Crime Suppression Unit (CSU), District Court (DC), Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), Georgia Department of Public Safety (DOPS), Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC), Georgia Department of Natural Resources (GDNR), Georgia State Patrol (GSP), Grantville City Court (GRTV), Grantville Police Department (GPD), Magistrate Court (MAG), Newnan City Court (NWCT), Newnan Police Department (NPD), Newnan Probation (NPRB), Palmetto Police Department (PPD), Department of Community Supervision (PARL), Private Investigator (PRIV), Senoia City Court (SNCT), Senoia Police Department (SPD), State Probation (STPR), Superior Court (SUP), U.S. Marshals (USM), or others.
Violation of probation or parole is listed as VOP, violation of the Georgia controlled substance act is listed as VGCSA, failure to appear is noted as FTA, hold for other agency is listed as HOA, family violence act is listed as FVA, failure to maintain lane is listed as FTML and driving under the influence is abbreviated DUI.
All persons arrested, except those held by orders of the magistrate or those arrested for violation of probation, are released from custody after posting bond or paying a fine.
The following arrest bookings were listed in the Coweta County Jail. The arresting departments are noted:
April 17
Brook, David Lindsey II, 48 - aggravated stalking, CCSO
Carter, Brandon Rafael, 38 - FTA, STA
Clifton, Karlie Paige, 31 - DUI-less safe, FTML, CCSO
Creel-Dawes, Tonya Jacks, 53 - DUI-less safe, safety belts usage, GSP
Derring, Cameron Marteze, 18 - probation violation, CPRB
Gibson, Ronald Jermaine, 43 - probation violation, STPR
Harmon, Charles Leffie Jr., 78 - leaving scene of accident with injury/death, DUI-less car, NPD
Jordan, Titinia Tera, 30 - driving while unlicensed, speeding, GPD
Lewis, Spencer Lamar, 32 - obstruction of officers, battery, NPD
McDaniel, Tara Jean, 54 - obstruction of officers, fleeing from police, operating vehicle without registration/valid tag, safety belts usage, no proof of insurance, FTML, speeding, driving in emergency lane, license to be carried and exhibited on demand, CCSO
Mora, Jaime, 32 - driving while unlicensed, CCSO
Nauss, Cynara Denay, 22 - probation violation, GRNP
Reeves, Nicholas Kintae, 44 - theft by taking, NPD
Romero-Morales, Edgar, 26 - suspended license, NPD
Sheppard, Allen, 41 - FTA, SUP
Strickland, Bernadette Travis, 52 - FTA, STA
April 18
Allen, Benjy Lamont, 59 - narcotics possession, marijuana possession (misdemeanor), drug-related objects, NPD
Carpenter, Kevin Michael, 35 - HOA
Dickerson, Anthony Cleve Jr., 29 - HOA
Duran Colindres, Jorge A, 36 - child sexual exploitation, child pornography, enticing child for indecent purposes, communications use in commission of crime, CCSO
Gonzales, Cristain, 31 - display of license plates, driving while unlicensed, removing license plate to conceal vehicle ID, CCSO
Hill, Fredrick Devale, 51 - probation violation, STPR
Jordan, David, 36 - narcotics possession, marijuana possession (misdemeanor), suspended license, stop sign violation, probation violation, NPD, CPRB
Karnes, Brett Allen, 34 - aggravated assault, CCSO
King, Blaine Jeremy, 20 - trespassing, PPD
Reagin, Timothy Brent, 42 - battery, assault, SPD
Sawyer, Laron Keunta, 26 - narcotics possession, possession of firearm during commission of a crime, CCSO
Smith, Malik Diante, 26 - suspended license, speeding, safety belts usage, CCSO
Stephens, Tina Marie, 33 - obstruction of officers, giving false name to officers, CCSO
Zamudio, Naelonda Nicole, 42 - FTA, STA
April 19
Abdullah, Mecca Elyse, 22 - obstruction of officers, marijuana possession (misdemeanor), drug-related objects, defective equipment, no proof of insurance, CCSO
Anthony, Antera Nicole, 28 - driving while unlicensed, obedience to traffic control device, CCSO
Bernhard, Wilson Austin, 27 - marijuana possession with intent to distribute, VGCSA communications facilities use in drug transaction, narcotics possession, marijuana possession with intent to distribute, CCSO
Bernhard, Wilson Lance, 53 - marijuana possession (misdemeanor), marijuana possession with intent to distribute, narcotics possession, CCSO
Brown, Randall Lee, 60 - theft by shoplifting, NPD
Card, Sakinah Rosette, 42 - purchase/possession/manufacturing/distribution/sale of controlled substance-multiple counts, marijuana possession (misdemeanor), narcotics possession, NPD
Coalson, James Arthur III, 47 - criminal trespass, CCSO
Dean, Ashley Nicole, 37 - battery, NPD
Dunson, Kaleb Tyler, 20 - speeding, suspended license, CCSO
Durham, Ariel Juwan, 20 - no proof of insurance, operating vehicle without registration/valid tag, CCSO
Florence, Reno Roberto, 48 - FTML, suspended license, NPD
Garcia, Candelario, 44 - driving while unlicensed, FTML, CCSO
Gebru, Yohanes Yemane, 27 - criminal trespass with property damage, obstruction of officers, CCSO
Greene, Keven Eugene, 40 - fleeing from police, obstruction of officers, speeding, operating vehicle without registration/valid tag, display of license plates, FTML, passing in no passing zone, CCSO
Jackson, James Willard, 55 - narcotics possession, drug-related objects, probation violation, CCSO, STPR
Stickleman, Luz Stella, 55 - obstruction of officers, FTML, CCSO
What, Brianna Shavon, 27 - probation violation, STPR
April 20
Bailey, Mary Ann, 60 - theft by shoplifting, obstruction of officers, NPD
Bassett, Deanna Leigh, 39 - probation violation, STPR
Carruthers, Kenneth Dewayne, 21 - FTA, STA
Evans, Dequeenia Denise, 32 - DUI, open container, suspended license, FTML, change of address or name, following too closely, GSP
Florence, Stanley Marquez, 37 - probation violation, CPRB
Hernandez-Fumero, Abero, 27 - criminal damage to property, arson, CCSO
Koartge, Larry Michael Jr., 24 - FTA, NPD
Walker, Tiffany Shawana, 36 - theft by shoplifting, CCSO
Warren, Kareem Devontae Lee, 28 - trespassing, NPD
Williams, Kelvin Lamar, 24 - narcotics possession with intent to distribute, possession of firearm during commission of a crime, CCSO
April 21
Boyd, John Jermaine, 42 - aggravated assault, terroristic acts and threats, criminal interference with government property, obstruction of officers, NPD
Cowe, Daniel Erwin, 45 - HOA
Ecke, Lubna Shah, 37 - battery, child cruelty, criminal trespass with property damage, CCSO
Fields, Eryn Kashawn, 30 - speeding, suspended license, GPD
Hall, Jafari Dante, 45 - marijuana possession (misdemeanor), fleeing from police, CCSO
Hand, Derrick Monyea, 52 - FTA, STA
Hardaway, Pierre Cortez, 37 - marijuana possession (misdemeanor), criminal trespass, drug-related objects, NPD
Hoerger, Saengmani P, 44 - FTML, DUI, CCSO
Lawrence, Taylor Ann, 30 - suspended license, CCSO
Merrick, Benjamin Cody, 30 - trespassing, NPD
Mulligan, Taurin Blandi, 26 - driving while unlicensed, FTML, GSP
Rodas-Diaz, Nelson Javier, 22 - FTA, STA
Rolle, Carvin Quentin, 40 - narcotics possession with intent to distribute, no tail lights, narcotics possession with intent to distribute,. Narcotics possession with intent to distribute, possession of firearm during commission of a crime, drug-related objects, CCSO
Walker, Perry Laverne Jr., 34 - HOA
Williamson, Kenneth Blake, 49 - suspended license, CCSO
Woodard, Niqueria Denise, 24 - HOA
April 22
Atwood, Kathryn Tew, 40 - DUI-less safe, no headlights/tail lights, GSP
Brown, Aubrie Leigh, 29 - Georgia Street Gang and Terrorism Prevention Act, CCSO
Chapman, Abdulah Hakeem, 41 - disorderly conduct, NPD
Griffin, Amarion Jacques, 19 - criminal trespass with property damage, NPD
Hall, Dehzhon Jamaal, 31 - HOA
Jackson, Ladarius Ronald, 24 - HOA
Patrick, Erica Lashea, 34 - suspended license, operating vehicle without registration/valid tag, resisting/interfering, NPD
Ross, Jovon Christopher, 37 - speeding, suspended license, CCSO
Strozier, Arieanna Charelle, 19 - disorderly conduct, NPD
Varnadoe, Michael David, 51 - operating vehicle without registration/valid tag, no proof of insurance, suspended license, no headlights, PPD
Veliz-Sandoval, David Estuardo, 39 - driving while unlicensed, illegal tint, CCSO
April 23
Burdette, Richard Jameson, 42 - DUI-less safe, FTML, operating vehicle without registration/valid tag, stop sign violation, GSP
Corcoran, Elizabeth B, 48 - giving false name to officers, CCSO
Donnelly, Michael Sean, 40 - assault, CCSO
Hicks, Dyhylyn Monique, 33 - driving while unlicensed, operating vehicle without registration/valid tag, NPD
Huska, Michael Allen, 34 - aggravated assault, battery, child cruelty, CCSO
Johnson, William Clinton J, 52 - battery, CCSO
Manns, Quineshia Nicole, 36 - operating vehicle without registration/valid tag, no proof of insurance, suspended license, narcotics possession, DUI-less safe, DUI endangering a child, marijuana possession (misdemeanor), drug-related objects, obstruction of officers, CCSO
McIntyre, Christopher John, 30 - burglary, CCSO
Porter, Devonta Terrell, 19 - speeding, suspended license, driving on divided highway, stop sign violation, marijuana possession (misdemeanor), fleeing from police, reckless driving, GPD
Ramirez, Justin Antonio, 32 - DUI-less safe, CCSO
Ruiz, Oscar Michael, 22 - stalking, CCSO
Schaaf, Nicholas Ryne, 38 - speedding, suspended license, operating vehicle without registration/valid tag, GPD
Simon, Garrett Dion, 24 - DUI-less safe, driver to use due care, following too closely, GSP
Slocumb, Michael Anthony, 39 - FTA, PPD
Stinson, Craig Lavone, 30 - fugitive from justice, CCSO
Woods, Hilliard Wilson, 67 - failure to register as sex offender, probation violation, CCSO, STPR