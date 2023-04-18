An arrest constitutes only the initiation of charges, and those arrested are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty in a court of law.
The arresting departments are noted: Coweta County Sheriff's Office (CCSO), Chattahoochee Hills Police Department (CHPD), Criminal Investigation Division (CID), Coweta Probation (CPRB), Child Support (CLDS), Crime Suppression Unit (CSU), District Court (DC), Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), Georgia Department of Public Safety (DOPS), Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC), Georgia Department of Natural Resources (GDNR), Georgia State Patrol (GSP), Grantville City Court (GRTV), Grantville Police Department (GPD), Magistrate Court (MAG), Newnan City Court (NWCT), Newnan Police Department (NPD), Newnan Probation (NPRB), Palmetto Police Department (PPD), Department of Community Supervision (PARL), Private Investigator (PRIV), Senoia City Court (SNCT), Senoia Police Department (SPD), State Probation (STPR), Superior Court (SUP), U.S. Marshals (USM) or others.
Violation of probation or parole is listed as VOP, violation of the Georgia controlled substance act is listed as VGCSA, failure to appear is noted as FTA, hold for other agency is listed as HOA, family violence act is listed as FVA, failure to maintain lane is listed as FTML and driving under the influence is abbreviated DUI.
All persons arrested, except those held by orders of the magistrate or those arrested for violation of probation, are released from custody after posting bond or paying a fine.
The following arrest bookings were listed in the Coweta County Jail. The arresting departments are noted:
April 10
Brand, William Paul, 34 - theft by shoplifting, NPD
Green, Tyler Jordan, 22 - marijuana possession with intent to distribute, reckless conduct, possession of firearm during commission of a crime, CCSO
Jenkins, Shanterious Shantel, 26 - identity fraud, forgery, CCSO
Johnson, Chantell Marie, 42 - marijuana possession with intent to distribute, false statements, CCSO
Peychaud, Mason Warren Sr., 17 - aggravated assault, reckless conduct, GPD
Thompson, Erian Antoinne, 23 - FTA, SUP
White, Anetta Marie, 42 - operating vehicle without registration/ valid tag, suspended license, NPD
Yeager, Jonathan Hall, 47 - leaving scene of accident, FTML, duty upon striking fixture, NPD
April 11
Ball, Brandon Antoine, 36 - probation violation, NPD
Belmontes, Keston Justin, 36 - HOA
Berry, Randolph Jr., 44 - FTA, STA
Boynton, Scott Neal, 36 - marijuana possession (misdemeanor), open container, CCSO
Caskey, Paul Richard, 38 - criminal trespass with property damage, CCSO
Dewberry, Caitlin Renee Mar, 28 - probation violation, CPRB
Fluker, Vandale Emon, 22 - entering auto, theft by taking, possession of firearm by convicted felon, CCSO, NPD
Harris, Darius Rasshon, 29 - narcotics possession with intent to distribute, driving while unlicensed, CCSO
Johnson, Jameko Denocio, 26 - FTA, probation violation, NWCT, NPRB
Kidd, Quantavis Juwane, 26 - speeding, suspended license, GPD
Langston, Edrick Deonte, 23 - obstruction of officers, PPD
McBride, Steve, 57 - HOA
Sutton, David Maurice, 49 - giving false name to officers, failure to register as sex offender, probation violation, CCSO, STPR
Wilson, Raymond Deon, 44 - probation violation, STPR
April 12
Carter, Danielle Charee, 41 - suspended license, GSP
Castro, Eric Navarro, 27 - no proof of insurance,e driving while unlicensed, CCSO
Dunn, Sharon Denise, 57 - obstruction of officers, following too closely, too fast for conditions, open container, DUI-less safe, GSP
Fike, Joseph Lee, 41 - methamphetamine trafficking, FTML, NPD
Gregory, Nathan Michael, 38 - narcotics possession, CCSO
Love, James Junior, 52 - FTA, STA
Lucas, Meco Bernard, 22 - family violence order violation, marijuana possession (misdemeanor), speeding, CCSO
McKenzie, Catherine Yvette, 40 - speeding, DUI-less safe, open container, CCSO
Miranda-Sutaita, Pedro Armando, 25 - identify fraud, forgery, following too closely, CCSO
Murry, Shania Alayasia, 18 - fraud, NPD
Oliver, Matthew Frederick, 30 - probation violation, CPRB
Viera, Jessica Nicole, 37 - narcotics possession, CCSO
Williamson, Kevin Carlton, 37 - probation violation, STPR
April 13
Barrera, John, 51 - speeding, suspended license, CCSO
Battle, Antonio Giovanni, 34 - HOA
Bonculescu, Laurențiu Ionatan, 18 - FTA, STA
Bowden, Donna Michelle Ann, 46 - probation violation, CPRB
Gonzalez-Casanova, Ivan, 28 - probation violation, CPRB
Hardy, Jason Levi, 40 - probation violation, CPRB
Hardy, Lanoah Donnell, 25 - probation violation, STPR
Hobbs, Kira Latrice, 38 - obstruction of officers, marijuana possession (misdemeanor), CCSO
Long, Charles Hernandez, 17 - sale/ possession of tobacco to minor, NPD
Parks, Rashaud, 29 - narcotics possession, speeding, reckless driving, CCSO
Slocumb, Blake Cameron, 27 - suspended license, SPD
Smith, Aspen Taylor, 26 - HOA
Smith, Marquez Tyrell, 23 - DUI-less safe, NPD
Teagle, Kemisha Quinntaye, 35 - DUI, FTML, CCSO
Woodrow, Jason Gerard, 44 - false imprisonment, battery, CCSO
April 14
Alexander, Alex Lamar, 36 - probation violation, STPR
Edwards, Tyler Quentez, 24 - marijuana possession with intent to distribute, possession of firearm during commission of a crime, purchase/ possession/ manufacture/ distribution/ sale of controlled substance-multiple counts, CCSO
Evans, Richard Lamar Jr., 51 - probation violation, STPR
Glawson, Bianca Dawanda, 22 - marijuana possession with intent to distribute, possession of firearm during commission of a crime, purchase/ possession/ manufacture/ distribution/ sale of controlled substance-multiple counts, CCSO
Kennedy, Cashiff Triston, 22 - operating vehicle without registration/ valid tag, no proof of insurance, suspended license, SPD
Lindley, Jacquez Tywone, 29 - suspended license, CCSO
Martin, Jewell Anquonette, 42 - HOA
Martinez, Brea Ann, 37 - FTA, STA
McClain, Shedrick Terrell, 25 - obstruction of officers, display of license plates, FTML, CCSO
Mendez, Carlos Rual, 20 - driving while unlicensed, CCSO
Moss, Marcus Antonio, 42 - HOA
Reniff, James Michael, 43 - suspended license, CCSO
Ruiz, Oscar Michael, 22 - child cruelty, battery, CCSO
Smith, James Anthony, 50 - obstruction of officers, CCSO
Stolarick, Matthew Douglas, 28 - obstruction of officers, too fast for conditions, obedience to traffic control devices, duty to remove vehicle involved in accident from highway, pedestrian darting into traffic, safety belts usage, FTML, DUI, GSP
Studdard, James Michael, 42 - FTA, STA
Thomas, Lascivious Takeera, 27 - battery, NPD
Urrutia-Gutierrez, Luis Rodrigo, 27 - DUI-less safe, FTML, CCSO
Watson, Pierre Martez, 36 - armed robbery, narcotics possession, going inside guard line with weapon/liquor/drugs, CCSO
Welch, Shanequa Sashay, 29 - HOA
Williams, Crystal Monique, 41 - HOA
Willingham, Justin Steven, 38 - methamphetamine trafficking, going inside guard line with weapon/liquor/drugs, NPD
Winkles, Kevin David, 51 - suspended license, NPD
April 15
David, Derrick Renard Jr., 25 - probation violation, CPRB
Davis, Ahsante Ray, 49 - possession of firearm by convicted felon, criminal use of article with altered ID mark, giving false name to officers, drug-related objects, headlights required, suspended license, removal/falsified/unauthorized ID of vehicle on engine, CCSO
Ferrier-Williams, Joshua, 27 - trespassing, NPD
Frost, Randall Laney, 41 - narcotics possession, drug-related objects, marijuana possession (misdemeanor), loitering or prowling, open container, FTML, no tail lights, CCSO
Hill, Nicholas Cantrell, 41 - false statements and writings, giving false name to officers, CCSO
Holman, Clayton Ross, 29 - trespassing, NPD
Lillard, Larry Wayne III, 33 - suspended license, operating vehicle without registration/ valid tag, CCSO
Martinez-Poueymirou, Carlos Yamil, 23 - suspended license, unregistered vehicle, NPD
Merrick, Benjamin Cody, 30 - public drunkenness, NPD
Vaughn, Arthur Jayshonn, 32 - probation violation, STPR
Woodard, Mauricia Lashay, 21 - change of address or name, suspended license, obedience to traffic control device, NPD
April 16
Albertson, Mark Andrew, 51 - HOA
Asberry, Terrance Darnell, 30 - speeding, possession of firearm during commission of a crime, narcotics possession, CCSO
Brown, Skylar Lovett Sr., 32 - battery, CCSO
Duffy, Michael Deangelo, 19 - driving while unlicensed, CCSO
George, Kasey Anthony Shawn, 19 - probation violation, NPD
Johnson, Reginald Charles, 44 - FTML, DUI, driving while unlicensed, CCSO
Moss, Earnest Deon, 30 - HOA
Mullins, Johnny Crider, 55 - drug-related objects, narcotics possession, FTML, license to be carried and exhibited on demand, CCSO
Payne, Caitlin Brooke, 25 - probation violation, STPR
Quattrociocchi, Timothy Scott, 42 - probation violation, NPRB
Reynolds, Jonathan Lloyd, 34 - too fast for conditions, DUI-less safe, speeding, CCSO
Saqui-Pop, Hermelindo, 35 - FTML, driving while unlicensed, DUI-less safe, CCSO
Sherman, William Shane, 45 - indecent exposure, NPD
Stegall, Dezmon Tyrell, 25 - reckless driving, speeding, fleeing from police, CCSO
Stembridge, Jasmine Lee, 33 - HOA
Taylor, Tiffany Nicole, 45 - probation violation, STPR
Tucker, Maurice Rodriques, 45 - FTML, DUI-less safe, CCSO
Walker, Jamaris Vanquez, 33 - fleeing from police, driving while unlicensed, stop sign violation, reckless driving, safety belts usage, NPD
Williams, Jacob Alexander, 29 - disorderly conduct, public drunkenness, pedestrian under the influence of alcohol, NPD