Coweta County Board of Education members heard all about using candy bars to learn math, pro sports dreams and a successful co-teaching effort from Arbor Springs Elementary School students and teachers at their Sept. 12 meeting.
During the “Our Core Business” portion of the meeting, which provides an opportunity for schools to speak with the board about innovative lessons and projects at Coweta Schools, the Arbor Springs contingency presented a collaborative effort that say helped raise Georgia Milestones math proficiency scores from 75 percent to 92 percent in a single year.
Principal Stephanie Golden told board members that in alignment with the school’s improvement plan, a heavy emphasis has been placed on data-driven instruction.
“We are really taking time to analyze our data to tailor our teaching methods to the unique needs of our students,” Golden said, adding that one focus is on enhancing mathematics instruction.
Teachers Morgan Hembree and MaKenna Curry decided to combine their classrooms and co-teach by having all of their students participate in group activities at different learning stations.
“We decided that … we can utilize the co-teaching model to better support the needs of our students,” Hembree said.
Using formal and informal assessments and classroom performance, the teachers created small groups based on students’ academic needs that allow the teachers to provide differentiated instruction and support, she said.
Hembree and Curry developed four stations – two teacher-led and two independent – to help students sharpen their skills in areas like multiplication and division facts, place values and rounding whole numbers.
The pair created place value flip charts and a spinning wheel and used a variety of manipulatives and fun activities to reinforce the lessons and keep students engaged, and that helped bring about a 17 percent jump in standardized math test scores from 2022 to 2023.
“We feel that by executing our co-teaching instruction, in combination with our daily spiral warm-ups, our students were able to show tremendous mathematical growth and understanding,” Curry said.
Lola Coley was the first of four Arbor Springs students to speak to board members, telling them she enjoyed rotating through the different “fun” learning activities during math block – especially when chocolate was part of the lesson.
“One of the activities taught me how to use fractions with a chocolate bar,” she said. “We learned how to simplify fractions by breaking up the bar, and then we got to eat it.”
Chance Spriggle said the activities taught him about adding large values, place values and division.
“They taught me how these subjects connect to the reward by relating them to money,” he said, adding that his future goals include becoming an entrepreneur “if my dreams of being an MLB player or NFL player don't pan out.”
Greyson Bettis – another aspiring MLB star – credited the class with helping him improve his personal Milestones score.
In addition to learning about multiplying and simplifying fractions, Bettis said he learned how math connects to the real world by using measurements to build things.
“My future goal if I don’t get drafted into the MLB is I want to build my own sports facility,” he said.
Josiah Fyffe said he enjoyed learning different math tools, including the box method, and like his classmates, he also has big dreams for the future, possibly making movies.
“I also want to be an engineer,” he said.
Board members and Superintendent Evan Horton thanked the group for its presentation and expressed their appreciation for the teachers’ innovative approach to math.
“I want to come on the day they eat those candy bars,” Horton joked. “It's my kind of fractions lesson. I can learn something that day, I think.”