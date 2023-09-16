Coweta County Board of Education members heard all about using candy bars to learn math, pro sports dreams and a successful co-teaching effort from Arbor Springs Elementary School students and teachers at their Sept. 12 meeting.

During the “Our Core Business” portion of the meeting, which provides an opportunity for schools to speak with the board about innovative lessons and projects at Coweta Schools, the Arbor Springs contingency presented a collaborative effort that say helped raise Georgia Milestones math proficiency scores from 75 percent to 92 percent in a single year.